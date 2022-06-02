Dads have it made. They get an entire day devoted to them at the very start of summer, making it just the right weather for all of their favorite outdoor activities (think: baseball games and beach days).

There's no question that fathers totally deserve it, which is why we celebrate them with DIY Father’s Day gifts, fun activities for the whole family and home-cooked dinners made with love.

If you find yourself asking "When is Father's Day in 2022," you're not alone. After all, the actual date of Father's Day changes from year to year, making it tricky to remember exactly which Sunday it falls on.

Whatever you do, you definitely don't want to forget to wish Dad a "Happy Father's Day" with a cool Father's Day gift, which, according to experts, might cost you a few extra pennies this year.

But that's OK considering we only officially recognized Father's Day a few decades ago (even though moms have had their own day since 1914), so we've got some lost time to make up for.

Below, we've answered all of your top Father's Day questions, including how and when you should celebrate this year.

When is Father’s Day 2022?

This year, Father's Day is celebrated in the U.S.A. on Sunday, June 19, 2022. So, don't waste any time planning the perfect Father's Day for your special guy since it'll be here before you know it. And if you're thinking of spending the weekend away or treating him to a Father’s Day brunch, go ahead and book a reservation ASAP.

It sure does! While Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June each year, it doesn’t always land on the exact same date. For example, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19 this year, but it was celebrated on June 18 in 2021. Looking ahead, Father's Day will fall on June 18 in 2023 (again).

What is the history of Father’s Day?

While we obviously love our dads, we didn’t officially celebrate them until years after Congress officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day in 1914.

In fact, it wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation, recognizing Father's Day an official American holiday.

While Father's Day took a long time to become an official holiday, it doesn't mean dads weren't recognized before then.

More than a century ago, Sonora Dodd, who was raised by her father after her mother died, encouraged local churches in Spokane, Washington (her hometown), to honor fathers as a result of everything her own dad did for her.

Dodd asked that the recognition occur in June, the same month as her father's birthday. The churches obliged and the first unofficial Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910.

Slowly but surely, the observance gained some momentum. President Calvin Coolidge acknowledged the observance in 1924, followed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, who proclaimed the day as Father's Day in 1966. But it wasn't made official until President Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972.

Getty Images

How much do Americans spend on Father’s Day?

It might have taken awhile to put Father's Day on the map, but now that it is, everyone goes all out to show the father figures in their life just how much they mean to them.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend a record-breaking $20 billion in 2022, outpacing 2021 by nearly $3 billion.

Whether it's online or at retail stores, the average shopper is expected to shell out around $174 on Father's Day gifts, roughly $26 more than last year.

What are they spending their money on? The NRF says that the top Father's Day gifts are clothes, special outings, gift cards and greeting cards (psst, save some money and make these DIY Father’s Day card ideas instead).

