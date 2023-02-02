34 golf gifts that are a guaranteed hole-in-one

Shopping for the perfect gift for your favorite guy? It may be easy to shop for him if he's into the latest gadgets or appreciates a solid gag gift, but what about the person who tees off at the golf course each weekend? Don’t panic — Shop TODAY has you covered with gifts for every kind of golf fanatic.

No matter if your loved one is into watching golf from the couch every Sunday or out on the course making big swings, we’ve come up with a complete list of ideal golf gifts for him.

Gifts for men | Golf gear | Personalized gifts | Books | Unique gifts

Best golf gifts for men

A different take on the classic Titleist golf cap, this version features a more chic and modern look, rather than the standard large logo. With four colors to choose from, including black, red, green and navy, they'll be so excited to show off their new accessory the next time that they hit the course.

Gift them with this fleece hoodie that will keep them warm on days spent watching golf at home or chilly afternoons on the green.

The perfect golf shoe does exist! Made with sustainable, recycled materials, these lightweight Nike kicks are said to provide a stable base so he could keep grounded while swinging the iron. Plus, the outer midsole is designed to keep morning dew out of his shoes when he's practicing his putting early in the day.

Let the golf-loving men in your life tell you exactly what they’re thinking with these fun socks that can be worn just about anywhere.

If your man is always adjusting his belt on the golf course, then he needs the Groove Belt by Groove Life. According to the brand, once the belt is on, it doesn’t need adjusting and has an easy release for those quick bathroom breaks between holes.

Staying cool and stylish is essential on the golf course. These Beck shorts from Travis Mathew are an ideal length, are wrinkle-resistant and lightweight, and have a four-way stretch so no matter what you do on the course, you're always comfortable, the brand says.

Best golf gear gifts

For the classic golfer who is also a breakfast lover, gift them with these golf balls. The best part? They'll have no trouble identifying their balls on the course.

"The material this glove is made of should revolutionize the golf glove industry," one verified Amazon reviewer stated about this Puma Golf find (synthetic leather combined with lycra with four-way stretch). Its other golfer-friendly features — breathable perforated fingers and the palm's engineered stay grip for starters — makes for a more secure game play, too.

Not everyone has access to a putting green every day, but with the PuttOut Putt Trainer, your golf-loving family member can keep practicing. The trainer acts as a stand-in for the cup and rejects puts that wouldn’t make it into the hole. If your shot is good, the ball is returned to you to try again.

Warming up before hitting the golf course might be the most important part of the day. With this gadget, you can warm up with ease, stretch out any muscles that may be worn from a long week at work, and improve your range of motion before teeing up.

Golfers are always looking for ways to improve their game, and with the Blast Golf Swing Analyzer, they can do just that. The small sensor attaches to any golf club to analyze everything from big driver swings and smaller putts. The metrics are displayed via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology, allowing them to see real time results and ways they can improve their swing on the next hole.

If your loved one is looking for a personal caddy, why not get them one that can be accessed right from their wrists? Garmin's Approach S10 Golf Watch is designed to accurately track yardage and dogleg distance for shot planning and save and review scorecards. The watch is loaded with data from over 41,000 golf courses worldwide, so no matter where they are they have all the information they need.

Every golfer wants to know how far they have left to the pin, and the Bushnell V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder can assist with that. The useful gadget can find holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts.

One of the best gifts you can give any golfer is a new golf bag, especially if they hit the course regularly. The MNML golf bag has an integrated stand mechanism, magnetic pocket closures, a thermal pocket for drinks and a dedicated phone holder pocket with a clear window to allow you to film your swing as you go.

Personalized gifts for golfers

Aside from being useful, golfers will find this custom-made ball marker from Etsy adorably punny.

This faux leather golf carry case can be customized and also includes three golf balls and four golf tees. The monogramming has a classic foil debossing, and you can preview how it looks before placing your order.

This embroidered towel will be one that they can actually use. It's made from cotton, but has a plush velour finish that they'll be sure to love.

These custom golf head covers are sure to be a hit for the dog dad in your life. All you'll need to do is add the name and photo of their furry friend to the cover and add it to your cart.

Best books for golfers

Over the course of one year, Tom Coyne traveled across America to play all of the seemingly greatest, hardest and most fun golf courses — and he details it all in this book. With travel stories and tips, this book is sure to make their list of must-play golf courses even longer.

If your golfer wants to learn more about one of the most notable ones in history, grab this memoir by Arnold Palmer. It’s filled with lessons and anecdotes from his profound life and career.

Perfect for any golf fan, this book has over 100 cartoons from The New Yorker about the game.

Looking for practical lessons on getting better at golf? Then grab this book and learn from one of the best about the basic building blocks and fundamentals of golf that will change your game for the better.

The sports world has long been enamored with Tiger Woods. This book takes you from his early days as a new golfer on the circuit through his challenges and redemption after the 2017 controversy.

Spanning more than a century of the sport's greatest moments, he'll love flipping through this hardcover curated from the New York Times archives. You can even customize the cover to make this gift truly a hole in one!

Unique gifts for golfers

Available in three different colors, including navy blue, gray and cream, this short sleeve tee is perfect for days when they want to lounge on the couch with the golf channel on. This "super soft" and "high quality" tee is sure to be a hole-in-one with the golfer in your life.

For early morning tee times, gift them with this tumbler that promises to keep their coffee warm. It's complete with a dimpled design to make it look like a golf ball!

A top-rated golf cart accessory, this handy phone caddy will ensure his device stays put driving in between holes.

"If you're looking at this, you're probably like me and have tried 1,413 different ways to securely display your phone's golf GPS app on a golf cart. You can stop right here, because this is the one," one recent reviewer shared.

For the golfer whose bucket list solely consists of golf courses to visit around the country, he'll be easily able to keep track of his progress with this interactive poster.

Is he equally as passionate about his barbecue technique as he is about his golf game? He'll most likely be obsessed with this seven-piece grilling accessories kit featuring essentials like tongs, a spatula and a cleverly designed storage bag.

As much fun as he has on the green, sometimes too much fun comes irritating muscle pain. With a near-perfect rating from 12,000+ verified Amazon reviewers, this massage gun will ease any knots or cramps he may be facing.

This set of two whiskey chillers is the perfect addition to any golf lover's home bar. Pop these in the freezer for about four hours before use, then into a glass with whiskey and your loved one is ready to go.

Loch Lomond is the official spirit of The Open. When it’s time to watch the action, pour a glass of this and your golf lover will get a taste of what it’s like there, even if they are just on the couch.

No more squinting to figure out where the ball lies on the course. These tinted blue glasses filter out grass and foliage, making white golf balls stand out and thus easier to spot.

After a hard round of golf, nothing sounds better than a bit of rest and relaxation. This cold compression sleeve will help to relax any joint pain or aching muscles in just a few moments after putting this on.

From the course to a special occasion, they can proudly display their love for the game with these cufflinks. According to one reviewer, they're "great for some added style." And many shoppers gifted them to their husbands, bosses, fathers and other golfers in their life who said they loved them and received "tons of comments."