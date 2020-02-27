Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Dog lovers are a different breed. They have no problem stopping strangers on the street to ask if they can pet their dogs. In fact, some dog people will even cross the street for their dog fix.
These are the same people who blow up social media on National Dog Day — an event they seem to celebrate every day, judging by their paw-inspired posts. If you have someone like this in your life, here are a few gifts for dog lovers, according to dog lovers.
The best gifts for dog lovers
1. Dog Mom Baseball Hat
Being a dog mom is hard work. After all, dogs don't walk themselves! Any dedicated dog owner would absolutely love this cute cap.
2. In Dogs We Trust Necklace
This understated, yet beautiful, dog bone necklace is handmade in California and comes in sterling silver or gold-dipped sterling silver. It makes for a great alternative to a tattoo if you have a friend who wants to commemorate a beloved dog who crossed the rainbow bridge.
3. Wipe Your Paws Welcome Mat
Give this a-door-able welcome mat as a housewarming gift. It can be used indoors or outdoors and comes in eight different sizes.
4. Custom Pet Portrait
This bestselling custom pet portrait is the perfect way to show your friend or family member how much you value their dog!
5. Puppy Love Mini Eye Shadow Palette
Don't judge this makeup by its cute exterior. The matte and metallic eye shadows inside are high-quality. The limited-edition palette is from Too Faced, whose founders designed it after being inspired by their fur baby, Clover. Too Faced even donated $150,000 to the Best Friends Animal Society when it launched the Clover collection.
6. Zen Dog Garden Sculpture
In China, 2018 was the year of the dog. Whether or not your friend knows it, the Chinese engraved on these sculptures means loyalty. Plus, dog lovers will enjoy the calming effect that can bring peace of mind to any space.
7. "Canines of New York," by Heather Weston
No dog lover's coffee table is complete without this hardcover paying homage to New York's canine crowd. This glossy book features more than 500 photos — snapshots showcasing a dog's life in the city that never sleeps.
8. Customized Dog Socks
These customized dog socks are a simple but affordable way to show your giftee how much you understand the love they have for their pet.
9. Kikkerland Dog Butt Magnets
Your friend will smile every time they open the fridge if you get them these cheeky magnets. The Dalmatian, poodle, pug, golden retriever and Scottie are all represented — as is the quintessential red fire hydrant.
10. "Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are" Tea Towel
There might not be a better hostess gift for dog lovers than this 100% cotton tea towel. It's a constant reminder of how much your friend is loved by you and their dog.
11. Personalized Dog Mug
This mug is the perfect sentimental gift for the dog lover in your life! With dozens of breeds and designs to choose from, you can customize this mug with your friend or family member's fur babies! We have an entire gift guide dedicated to personalized gift ideas too!
12. Ruby Dog Leash
For dog lovers, collars and leashes can be like bags and jewelry — cute accessories. This stylish but fairly simple leash is great for the girly girl dog owner.
13. "Physically I'm Here, Mentally I'm With My Dog" T-shirt
This comfy T-shirt will become your friend's new uniform! While it's perfect for lounging, if they wear it out, they’ll also realize they're not alone in their humble aspirations.
14. Custom Illustrated Dog iPhone Case
If their world revolves around their pup, they'll definitely love to be reminded of their fur baby everywhere they go. This custom hand-drawn iPhone case is both thoughtful and useful!
15. Starbarks Coffee Dog Toy
If they love coffee and their dog — this is the gift for them.
16. Furbo Dog Camera
If you want to splurge on your dog lover, this is definitely the gift to buy! This dog cam includes livestream video to monitor your pet, has a barking sensor and even allows you to talk to your dog through an app if necessary. You can even reward your dog by giving your pup treats, even when you're not there!
17. Weighted Dog Blanket
If you know their dog despises thunderstorms or struggles with anxiety, gift them this weighted dog blanket to help sooth their struggles.
18. Pet Paw Print Ornament
Help them make their home feel even more festive with this adorable ornament-making kit.
19. "Dogs on Instagram," by @dogsofinstagram
If they love their pet, there is a good chance that their dog has its own personal Instagram account. This fun book shows off some of the cutest pups on the net!
20. Pet Tent Bed
This adorable pet bed puts a trendy and fun twist on your traditional dog bed. If they value their home's aesthetic, this is the gift for them.
21. Heated Dog Bed
If the tent isn't their vibe, this bed is bound to work in any home — and it's heated for colder months!
22. Portable Water Dispenser
Many dog owners love to exercise with their dogs but always struggle to find ways to make sure they're properly hydrated. This portable water dispenser is small, leakproof and easy to bring on the go.
