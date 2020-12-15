Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Yes, you could gift your friends and family another Amazon or Starbucks gift card for the holidays again. But why not get a little more creative (and maybe put in a little bit more effort this year) and gift them something cool and unique that they’ll love? See below for 25 cool gift ideas perfect for this holiday season, no stress necessary.

Bestselling cool gifts

I’m sorry, but have you seen anything cuter in your life? Dress up your beer this winter with these cold beer coats, which come in two color combos.

For the friend who loves to add heaps of hot sauce on almost everything, this fun Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit is a dream come true for their taste buds. The kit includes various ground and whole spices, distilled white vinegar, six glass bottles with lids and much more to create the perfect hot sauce for any and every dish.

Arguably the trendiest wellness brand on the market, the Bala Bangles not only help you maximize your workout to the fullest, but they just look really cool (kinda like jewelry) on your arms, too.

Not only do they smell incredible, but these candles are basically a centerpiece in and of themselves. They are a soy blend and their fragrances include premium fragrance oil in pine and vanilla (cactus) and jasmine and white tea (poppy).

Cool gifts under $50

Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle, founders of the popular meal delivery service Sakara share delicious and nourishing recipes in this cookbook. While their meal kit also makes a great gifting option, this book is an affordable pick for your wellness-obsessed friend or boss who is always in the kitchen.

For the person in your life who is always searching for their next adventure, this T-shirt is the perfect gift. The comfy tee features the names of all the national parks, plus each purchase gives back to the National Park Foundation's Open Outdoors for Kids program

They’re super trendy, block blue light and were created by the one and only Drew Barrymore — is there anything more you could want in a pair of glasses?

Being able to save the Earth while also adding some fun color to your kitchen is pretty darn cool. These reusable tea towels not only add vivid pops of color to your kitchen, but they're also zero-waste.

Looking to support a Black-owned business this holiday season? This vibrant tote bag from Houston-based designed Trini Gee is adorned with vintage buttons from the civil rights movement during the '60s.

A longtime form of traditional Chinese medicine, these ear seeds are made from 24K gold and Swarovski crystal — basically bling for your ears, but with an added health benefit. Ear seeds can help with a number of different ailments including insomnia, stress and anxiety and chronic pain.

For the friend or family member who loves to explore the great outdoors, this first-aid kit from Welly is a super fun addition to any traveler’s backpack. This kit includes flex fabric bandages, waterproof bandages, a roll of tape, triple antibiotic packets and more.

Cool gifts under $150

Stagnant photos are so last year. This one-of-a-kind frame plays a video of your choosing on a constant loop, giving you a new way to look back on your favorite memories. There are no complicated buttons or upgrades that often come with tech, just the special moment playing over and over.

Boy Smells' candle collaboration with country artist Kacey Musgraves made our holiday hot list this year. It repeatedly sells out though, so if you can't get your hands on that one, try one of the brand's many other beautiful candle options. This trio set features seasonal smells, like cedar, cardamom, cinnamon and juniper. Plus, you can never go wrong with gifting a candle!

Celebrities are obsessed with this super cozy brand, and your loved one will be too when they cuddle up with this throw for movie nights.

This low-maintenance houseplant duo is great for anyone who wants to become a plant parent without putting in too much work.

I don’t think I’ve seen a cooler pan out there. This do-it-all piece can replace eight, yes eight, traditional pieces of cookware in just one handy pan. Whether you need to fry, steam, sauté, sear, boil or strain, this pan comes in six different colors and includes the pan, lid, stainless steel steamer basket and wooden spatula.

This was by far my favorite purchase of 2020 — and for good reason. The accuracy and detail this home planetarium from Sega offers is incomparable to other planetariums on the market for this price point. It’s great for both kids and adults, and comes with a cool “shooting star” function so you can make an endless amount of wishes.

This super sleek Vitruvi Stone Diffuser not only works wonderfully to fill your room with delicious smells of any essential oil of your choosing, but it also just looks incredibly cool and chic on your nightstand, office desk or anywhere else you want to add a bit of modern flair to your space.

Ever wondered what your adopted dog’s breed actually is? This fun doggie DNA test from Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types and varieties, and also tests for 190+ genetic diseases, too.

Whether they’re a current city dweller or are seriously missing their former skyscraper apartment view, these rings are a cool gift to give this holiday season. They come in seven different cities and are made from .925 sterling silver.

Covid-19 or not, it might just be a good idea to keep your smartphone as clean as possible during these unprecedented times. Not only does this handy device sanitize your phone, but it also charges it in the process.

For the clean water connoisseur on your life, level up their Brita filter with this fancy water filter pitcher from Clearly Filtered. It's been tested to remove over 230 contaminants commonly found in drinking water and makes your water taste delicious and pure, too.

Cool gifts under $300

For the health nut who wants to know more about how to improve their specific symptoms from the inside out, this Gut Health Test from Thryve is a unique gift to help improve your microbiome. All you have to do is send in your stool sample and they will report back with personalized food and lifestyle recommendations, as well as custom probiotics to take to improve the good bacteria in your gut.

For the athlete in your life, the Theragun Prime is the perfect post-workout treatment to relieve sore muscles and recover more quickly. This kit comes with multiple attachments and the Theragun has a 120-minute battery life.

Rather than gift a new watch to someone, why not have them make their own? This cool kit includes everything you need, including parts, tools, and a user-friendly guide, to create a super sleek watch at home.

