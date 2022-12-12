30 perfect gifts for the person who's always down for a game night

The holidays are finally upon us and what better way to liven up Christmas Eve with the family or a festive evening out with friends than by gifting your loved ones a fun party game. You may be shocked to find that your brother-in-law has a crazy hidden talent or your mother is an incredible singer.

From "Friends"-themed Monopoly to a millennials vs. boomers trivia game, we’ve got some of the hottest games that'll arrive on time for the big day and will have the entire room laughing into the new year. If you do decide to open and play at Christmas dinner, beware. Loser is on clean up duty!

Party games for adults

Relive your high school days filled with yearbook superlatives with this fun party game that asks you to decide who in the group is “most likely to” do something. An Amazon’s Choice product that is the ideal game for your childhood friend who was once voted “best eyes,” one reviewer raved “such a fun game. Had us laughing the whole time.”

Get your Monet on with Telestrations After Dark. The game is simple: Draw what you see and then guess what you saw! Rated five stars by 89 percent of verified Amazon customers, we recommend putting the kids to bed early for this game night.

For the funny person in your life that is always getting told they should do stand-up, Stir the Pot gives you permission to roast all your friends and family this holiday season. One verified Amazon reviewer said it "definitely stirred some pots and ruffled some feathers after a few drinks," but try not to have any hard feelings when you wrap up.

For the friend that is an adrenaline-driven daredevil, this party game contains 250 action cards for friends to challenge opponents to see "Who Can Do It." Disclaimer: this game is not for wallflowers as you may be asked to “tell the story of your first kiss” or swear in a foreign language.” It was also voted an Amazon’s Choice and rated five stars by 71 percent of customers.

According to the box, Hygge is a Scandinavian word for the good things in life. This thought-provoking party game includes 300 questions to spark meaningful conversations amongst participants. It'll be perfect for the deep thinker in your life who studies Plato & Socrates on their free time.

This game is fire! Time to get in the hot seat as competitors answer deeply personal and embarrassing questions… or face the last dab. Yes, this game contains actual hot sauce so be ready.

For the music lover in your life who is still talking about last spring’s Coachella, find out how well you know the musical taste of your friends and family with this memorable card game.

Like Jimmy Buffet sang in his classic song, “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.” This Happy Hour Edition card game is the ultimate activity for your next girls’ night in. Pocket-sized and portable, you can easily fit this game in your purse and can carry to all your holiday get-togethers. This 52 magenta-colored card deck includes questions that explore dreams and ambitions, so get ready to feel inspired.

It’s an unknown truth that every family has that one quirky character, right? With Relative Insanity, one player reads a set-up card then the others choose a punchline card to finish the phrase for optimum fun and laughter. Created by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, this party game currently dons 8,800+ verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

Find out how well your friends know you when you enter the hot seat. You’ll be surprised by some of their wild answers, like with the question “What is something about me that would surprise my grandma?” Numerous customers said it lead to lots of laughs!

Perfect for the “word nerd” in your life, players use word magnets to respond to outlandish prompts with infinite possibilities. "We laughed until we cried, many times," one verified Amazon shopper said about this party game, eventually saying that it "became a holiday fixture" in their family.

For those who do not own this game yet, get with it. Deemed a “party game for horrible people,” this adult card game is sure to liven up (or darken) any party. If your friend or family member is already a lover of the game, feel free to check out their newest expansion pack.

Party games for kids and teens

Test your observational skills and reflexes with Spot It!, a visual game which is guaranteed educational fun for the whole family. This card game is the perfect gift for the child in your life as it helps develop focus, visual perception, speech and fine motor skills, according to the brand. Plus, 90 percent of Amazon reviewers rated the game five stars, with one happy customer raving “I play this game all the time with both adults and children, very fun and competitive game. Warning: this is not a quiet game, prepare to get very intense and loud!”

We all have that one person in our family that is always brutally honest with us. Well, this game is for them. Answer hilarious trivia questions about your friends and family — it’s the one time you’re allowed to give your parents a hard time, but all in good fun. It’s designed for ages 12 years and up and includes markers, cards, boards and instructions.

Have you ever glimpsed at your friend's Google searches and wondered what was going through their head in that moment? Now you can find out! Recommended for ages 14+, Weird Things Humans Search For gives players the first half of an internet search and their opponents must fill in the rest. Get ready for lots of laughs!

For your girlfriend who quotes RBG on the regular or is obsessed with “Legally Blonde.” Become Elle Woods by presiding over the Court of Public Opinion in this game that allows you to vote on today’s hot topics of conversation.

For the friend that “attempts” to sing the high notes of a Whitney classic at the karaoke bar, Kulture Karaoke has you pick a card and sing a song based on the specific category on the card. Get ready to let your hair down, jam out and relive your glory days with this epic musical game.

For the driven accountant or salesperson in your life who swears by bar graphs and charts, this uniquely hilarious party game is the perfect purchase for the geek in your life. Yes, we said it. This game is also a great gift for teachers — many happy customers bought it to play with their middle & high school students in class.

For the friend or family member that is glued to their cell phone. We will allow it for this one… Use your smartphone as a scavenger hunt tool to compete with your friends. Game of Phones includes 150 cards and is best with three or more players.

Meme lovers, get ready. We’ve got the game for you and it’s even bigger and better. Players compete to create the funniest memes by using one of the dealt caption cards to caption the chosen photo card. With 27,000+ verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, we bet you’ll be in stitches all throughout the night.

“Spin that record, babe.” It’s time to get up and get down! Perfect for the dancer or fitness guru in your life, this Nintendo Switch game will everyone sweatin’ by the third song. This version includes hits like “Dynamite” by BTS and “Physical” by Dua Lipa.

Board games to gift

Brighten someone’s day by gifting them this vibrant party game that will test your color knowledge and challenge players to make connections with words. Recommended by 94 percent of Target shoppers, Hues and Cues has earned ample raves for its broad age appeal and fast-paced nature.

For the person on your list that is into tarot cards and crystal balls, Blank Slate is the game of addicting predictions. 99 percent of Target shoppers have recommended this award-winning game for its versatility amongst generations and how quick it is to play.

For the friend that is always there for you. Spend the evening with Ross, Rachel and more in this "Friends" edition of Monopoly. The game board includes memorable moments from the classic sitcom such as Phoebe’s grandma’s taxi and the holiday armadillo. Let’s hope there’s no left falange…

Compete to build Renaissance Europe’s most prestigious jewelry business. Yes, you read that right. In the game of “Splendor,” players vie for control of gem mines and more to become the best-known merchant. P.S. This game has a near-perfect Amazon average from nearly 10,000 verified shoppers!

Get ready to create a beautiful pattern without a sewing machine or a needle. Patchwork is a two-player board game for creative youngsters ages 8 and up where participants work to create a beautiful quilt out of the available patches.

Live from New York, it’s "Saturday Night Live"... the game! It’ll make the ultimate gift for the family member that is always referencing Matt Foley’s Down by the River sketch. In this question-and-answer board game, players can relive the most hysterical SNL sketches of all time from the 1970s to the 2000s.

Trivia games to gift

Whether your friends grew up in the age of Guns N’ Roses or 'N Sync, this trivia game is the answer. Answer super gnarly questions about the ‘80s and ‘90s that will magically transport all players back to their heyday. One five-star reviewer said it’s “lots of family fun!” No timeouts needed… unless you’re Zack Morris from "Saved by the Bell."

‘Tis the season to pit millennials against their boomer parents with this hysterical modern trivia game. In the words of The Who, “This is my generation, baby.” Get ready for lots of lively discussions and playful arguments with this one. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Bring the bar to you with this ultimate pub trivia game. It includes over 1,000 original trivia questions that cover six different categories including sports, pop culture and more.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s other gift guides to find the perfect present for everyone on your list including tech fans, TikTok lovers, sports fanatics, foodies, wine drinkers, coffee connoisseurs, tea mavens, bibliophiles and travelers.