Shopping for a 14-year-old can be tough during the holidays. They’re just at the start of high school, so you'll want to give them something both cool and useful. To make this mission a bit easier for you, we pulled together a list of gifts that will tickle your 14-year-old's budding interests, whether those are music, crafting, sports, making TikToks, photography or beauty.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Best gifts for 14-year-old girls

Teens are getting into skin care earlier than ever before, and these products have super cute packaging, a smell great and are beloved by many. She’ll get to try out Glow Recipe's very popular Watermelon Facial Mist, Watermelon Sleeping Mask and their Banana Souffle Moisture Cream. The products contain skin-loving ingredients like watermelon, bananas and alpha hydroxy acids, and are considered “Clean at Sephora.”

If your teen is just getting into makeup and wants a lip balm with a slight tint and beautiful packaging, this is the perfect gift. Balm Dotcom is one of Glossier’s top products and it’s easy to see why. The lip balms come in a variety of “flavors” with great scents and they contain hydrating ingredients like lanolin and beeswax. It’s the ultimate statement lip balm.

Perfect for doing homework, this little pear shaped light sits on your teen’s desk, giving them a sweet little smile. The light just requires three AAA batteries to run, and it’s super portable for work and play around the house. And at $16, it’s pretty cheap for a light that will add spunk and ambience to their space.

Youth to the People is another skin care brand that’s popular with young people thanks to their clean, effective ingredients, cool packaging and commitment to environmental sustainability. If your teen watches the skin care Youtuber Hyram, they’ll recognize some of the products in this kit. Minis like their popular Superfood Kale and Green Tea cleanser are housed in an upcycled bag that’s made of plastic water bottles. It’s a great set for a teen to try out skin care before getting full-sized products.

Caboodles were extremely popular back in the ‘80s and ‘90s because they stored so many products in a fun and protective case. You can relive your own nostalgia when you’re buying your teen a Caboodle, which has a mirror, little trays that swing out, a latch and tons of different storage compartments.

Polaroid-style physical photos are tons of fun to take and use as wall decoration. This camera comes in fun colors, with automatic exposure, and even has a “selfie mode.” You can also buy film with cool designs, cute carrying bags and other accessories to make this their go-to camera.

Tie dye is a big clothing trend right now and tie dyeing clothes is a fun event for your teen to spice up their clothes. With pretty colors like lavender, turquoise and sea green, this kit gives your family everything they need to have a tie dye party.

Lush is known for their luxurious bath products that smell divine, are fun to look at and are easy to use. This set contains a vanilla-scented bath bomb that contains moisturizing cocoa butter. The other product is a bar of soap that looks like a honeycomb and contains aloe vera and other moisturizing ingredients. The set comes gift-wrapped in a sunny-looking gift box so even if it arrives a little too close to the holidays, you can simply hand it over to your giftee without wrapping it yourself.

Scrunchies are a super fun hair accessory, but a vanity can feel a little messy with tons of them laying around. Enter: the Joyora Scrunchie Holder Stand. It can fit up to 24 scrunchies without damaging them and the stand is easy to clean. Plus, the scrunchies look so cute when they’re neatly stacked in one place.

Succulents are a great way to decorate a teen’s room, providing a little greenery. This affordable and cutesy succulent planter will sit pretty on their windowsill and it’s leak-proof, so even if they accidentally overwater their plant, you won’t end up with a mess.

If your teen wants fun new headphones, these definitely fit the bill. Trendy pastel colors plus a unicorn horn and ears make these a standout pair. They have comfortable padded ear cups, a four foot long cord and can fold up easily into a backpack.

Crafty teens will be into Doodle Crate, a subscription box that sends over materials for a fun monthly craft. Make everything from soap to felt succulent plants to faux leather portfolios. A great way for them to get off their phone and make something they can be proud of. There’s a ton of flexibility in this box, too — your crate gets shipped two days after you sign up and you can cancel easily.

Who doesn’t love candy? Sugarfina elevates your traditional gummies and chocolates with adventurous flavors and textures. Every day, your teen can open a door to a packet of apple flavored gummy frogs, or gingerbread cookie bites. It’s a slightly more grown up candy experience that the whole family can enjoy.

Does your teen have a furry friend they love to hang out with and take care of? If so, you can get them a pillow that looks exactly like your pet! Upload a photo of your pet and you’ll receive the cutest animal pillow to place on your teen’s bed, the living room or a basement couch. They come in a variety of sizes, from 20 cm all the way up to 100 cm.

Best gifts for 14-year-old boys

Also known as “TikTok lights” because of how often they’re used on that social media app, these are a set of small lights your teen can hang in their bedroom and program them to give off a wide variety of colored light. You can cut the light strip to fit your teen’s walls and they give off a rich, pigmented color. Perfect for recording videos or simply setting the vibe in their room.

Speaking of TikTok, if your teen is a budding Youtuber or TikToker, they may want a ring light, which is a circular ring LED that creates consistent, bright lighting. This particular ring light comes with a phone mount and is battery-powered so they can film content from anywhere.

Reusable water bottles are popular right now because they’re a sustainable and fun way to stay hydrated. This BPA-free water bottle amps up the excitement by including multiple sheets of stickers that your teen can use to decorate and express themselves.

If your teen wants an Airpods Pro case that is funky, but will keep their device safe and charged, the Casemate Creatures is a great option. Choose from an array of funny looking monsters, and know that their headphones will be protected with their scratch-proof technology. They’re wireless charging compatible, come with a one year warranty and are well-reviewed, too.

Did you play Mario as a kid? Three of his best titles from Nintendo 64, Gamecube and Wii have been remastered into one exciting package on the Nintendo Switch. Reminisce with your teen about getting your first Nintendo and you can even listen to the soundtracks from each iconic game.

This strategy-based board game was released in 1996, and is still wildly popular today. Up to four players can indulge in the world of Catan, a game where you manage and trade resources to build your own society. Your family will enjoy trying to outsmart each other and your teen will learn important skills like game strategy and tactical skills.

Game of Phones is a card game using every teen’s favorite possession...their phone! Players grab a card and use their phones to answer prompts like: draw an emoji masterpiece or show off the last photo you took. It’s a fast and exciting multiplayer game that’s great for both families and for friends groups.

This is a functional and well-designed chair that is perfect for relaxing in their room or the den. There are speakers on either side so your teen can feel immersed in their music or games. Its rocking features ensure they can sit in a variety of poses while they’re gaming and the chair can hook up to your television or a stereo.

Teens who can’t get enough of their music or podcasts can enjoy them in the shower using this speaker. Use the suction cups to stick it to the shower, and choose one of their three LED light settings to light up the shower. It’s lightweight and has volume control as well.

Spikeball is an engaging outdoor game, perfect for the beach or your backyard. Players stand around a net, trying to spike the ball onto the net in each other’s direction. It’s great for teens to get exercise and work together in teams. If your teen becomes great at the game, there have even been tournaments all over the country.

The Vans Old Skool are vintage-feeling shoes that are amazing for skateboarding or just walking to class. They’re durable, sturdy and have a style that’s effortlessly classic. Your teen will have no trouble pairing these iconic shoes with anything else in their wardrobe.

Both aspiring chefs and teens who have never picked up a spatula will enjoy this book. If you’re sick of cooking and they’re sick of microwaving, they’ll enjoy learning how to make healthy dishes that are easy and enjoyable to create.

Programming and computer science are lucrative jobs these days. Your teen can learn how to program monthly projects with this subscription box. They receive components to put the project together and online instructions and videos to help them create. They can build functional and cool items like a mood lamp and an FM radio tuner every month.

If your teen likes to do homework all over the house, they’ll need a lap desk to get everything done comfortably. They can place their phone or tablet in the included media slot, and strap pencils and pens in with the desk’s elastic. All these features ensure an ergonomic lap desk experience wherever they go.

The classic “For Dummies” brand gives teens everything they need to start learning guitar. The box includes an acoustic guitar, a “Guitar Basics for Dummies” book and CD, a tuner, guitar picks and a carrying case.

If your teen is on Steam more than any other app, they’ll appreciate the Humble Bundle Game subscription. They send you 10 PC games a month and you can choose nine to keep. There’s a diverse range of games and your teen can download additional games from Humble Bundle’s vault to keep their gaming going.

