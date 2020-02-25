Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Not quite a teenager, yet no longer a little kid, an 11-year-old still wants to be surprised when it comes to gifts — they just don't want the typical toys they used to receive.
To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list with everything you need to make an 11-year-old smile. From an electric powered scooter to a new way to play Pictionary, these picks won't disappoint!
The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:
- Bestselling gifts for 11-year-olds
- Best toys for 11-year-olds
- Best games for 11-year-olds
- Best tech gifts for 11-year-olds
- Best clothing and jewelry gifts for 11-year-olds
- Best unique gifts for 11-year-olds
When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.
Bestselling gifts for 11-year-olds
1. Carpool Karaoke Microphone
Host your very own karaoke jam with this Bluetooth-enabled portable microphone.
2. White Ivory Faux Fur Inflatable Chair
This faux fur chair is easy to inflate and perfect to sit in when studying or playing video games.
3. Echo Dot
The new Echo Dot with LED clock display is here — and the possibilities are endless. Your kids can ask for the weather, play music or set an alarm clock to get up for school!
4. Unicorn Squad Mystery Collectible Capsules
Unboxing is hot this year! Unwrap each capsule to find a sassy member of the Unicorn Squad.
5. Razor Turbo A
This electric-powered scooter amps up their ride, hitting speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 25 minutes of continuous ride time.
Best toys for 11-year-olds
1. Oosh Cotton Candy Cuties Scented Slime
This scented, squishy slime comes in four awesome colors and each contains a surprise collectible Cutie inside!
2. XShot Ninja Justice Dart Blaster
There are over 1000 possible ways to customize this ultimate blaster. The pack comes with a blaster, 48 foam darts, three practice cans and a Ninja dog tag.
3. "How to Train Your Dragon" Hatching Toothless
Kids love a surprise! Here's a chance to hatch and train their very own baby dragon Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon." Feed Toothless, teach him how to fly and watch him come to life with movements and interactive sounds!
4. Lego "Overwatch" Set
This cool Lego set is based on the action game, "Overwatch."
Best games for 11-year-olds
1. Pictionary Air
Pictionary came out with a take on the popular game — but this time they can draw in the air! Have fun taking turns drawing the clues while your teammates guess the images.
2. UpWords
One-up your opponent in this exciting word-stacking game.
Best tech gifts for 11-year-olds
1. Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds
Wireless Galaxy buds are great for listening to music and talking on the phone.
2. Sphero Edu
The Sphero is way more than just a robot. Paired with the Sphero app, your child can learn how to program it to perform different activities like having a dance party.
3. Beats Solo3 Headphones
These headphones can last all day with up to 40 hours of battery life. They can control their music and activate Siri — all without touching their phone!
Best clothing and jewelry gifts for 11-year-olds
1. Kidpik Subscription Box
This clothing subscription box takes the guesswork out of buying for your tween. Each box contains three or four items, creating a fully coordinated outfit right down to the shoes! Sign up for a monthly subscription and get a new outfit each month. The first box is just $39, while subsequent boxes are $60 and ship every two months.
2. Double Hearts Emoji Ring
They'll have fun wearing their favorite emojis as rings!
3. BearPaw Emma Short Boot
This short little bootie is totally adorable and is made of soft suede for a natural look.
4. BearPaw Loki Slipper
These suede and sheepskin slippers can be worn inside or outside year-round.
5. Nike Alpha Huarache 7 Elite Mid Lacrosse Cleats
Get your all-star geared up for the season with these new lacrosse cleats.
6. Chalk of the Town Chalkboard T-Shirt Kit for Kids
Add a little chalk and they can customize their own T-shirt. From writing their favorite phrases to drawing a picture, the sky's the limit!
Best unique gifts for 11-year-olds
1. Hydro Flask Tumbler Cup
This cool tumbler by the very popular Hydro Flask brand keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours or hot for up to six hours.
Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 8, 2018.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.