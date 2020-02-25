Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Not quite a teenager, yet no longer a little kid, an 11-year-old still wants to be surprised when it comes to gifts — they just don't want the typical toys they used to receive.

To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list with everything you need to make an 11-year-old smile. From an electric powered scooter to a new way to play Pictionary, these picks won't disappoint!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Bestselling gifts for 11-year-olds

Host your very own karaoke jam with this Bluetooth-enabled portable microphone.

This faux fur chair is easy to inflate and perfect to sit in when studying or playing video games.

The new Echo Dot with LED clock display is here — and the possibilities are endless. Your kids can ask for the weather, play music or set an alarm clock to get up for school!

Unboxing is hot this year! Unwrap each capsule to find a sassy member of the Unicorn Squad.

This electric-powered scooter amps up their ride, hitting speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 25 minutes of continuous ride time.

Best toys for 11-year-olds

This scented, squishy slime comes in four awesome colors and each contains a surprise collectible Cutie inside!

There are over 1000 possible ways to customize this ultimate blaster. The pack comes with a blaster, 48 foam darts, three practice cans and a Ninja dog tag.

Kids love a surprise! Here's a chance to hatch and train their very own baby dragon Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon." Feed Toothless, teach him how to fly and watch him come to life with movements and interactive sounds!

This cool Lego set is based on the action game, "Overwatch."

Best games for 11-year-olds

Pictionary came out with a take on the popular game — but this time they can draw in the air! Have fun taking turns drawing the clues while your teammates guess the images.

One-up your opponent in this exciting word-stacking game.

Best tech gifts for 11-year-olds

Wireless Galaxy buds are great for listening to music and talking on the phone.

The Sphero is way more than just a robot. Paired with the Sphero app, your child can learn how to program it to perform different activities like having a dance party.

These headphones can last all day with up to 40 hours of battery life. They can control their music and activate Siri — all without touching their phone!

Best clothing and jewelry gifts for 11-year-olds

This clothing subscription box takes the guesswork out of buying for your tween. Each box contains three or four items, creating a fully coordinated outfit right down to the shoes! Sign up for a monthly subscription and get a new outfit each month. The first box is just $39, while subsequent boxes are $60 and ship every two months.

They'll have fun wearing their favorite emojis as rings!

This short little bootie is totally adorable and is made of soft suede for a natural look.

These suede and sheepskin slippers can be worn inside or outside year-round.

Get your all-star geared up for the season with these new lacrosse cleats.

Add a little chalk and they can customize their own T-shirt. From writing their favorite phrases to drawing a picture, the sky's the limit!

Best unique gifts for 11-year-olds

This cool tumbler by the very popular Hydro Flask brand keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours or hot for up to six hours.

