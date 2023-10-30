Gamers can be easy to shop for, but they can also be a mystery at times. If you know that Nintendo or Xbox is their bread and butter, shopping for a video game fanatic instantly becomes a breeze. But when you're not sure what gaming systems they dabble in, finding the perfect gift can be a bit of a challenge.

Fret not, friends! Whether you know their favorite game or just know they love to indulge in a game night every weekend, the Shop TODAY team has you covered. We've rounded up dozens of gift options to help impress any gamer. Best of all, they touch on every kind of gifting budget, from affordable to a few worthy splurges.

Stocking stuffers | Under $15 | Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $75 | Worth the splurge

Stocking stuffers for gamers

Looking for a small stocking stuffer for a child gamer? Socks are always a great option! This set of seven no-show socks comes in two video game-inspired patterns, several other prints and a few solids, all for $6.

You can be a kid at heart but still want to keep your tables in mint condition. Luckily, these retro coasters help you achieve both goals. Shaped like Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) cartridges, the set of eight features coasters with designs from popular games such as “Donkey Kong,” “Metroid” and “The Legend of Zelda.”

Help keep your gamer’s game cartridge collection organized with this storage case that holds cartridges and memory cards. It’s ideal for gamers who have a Nintendo Switch and can hold 24 game cards.

Honestly, we kind of want this one for ourselves. The adorable Kirby scrunchy is made of a soft material that won’t pull at your hair and has plenty of cute details, including eyes, ears and legs.

Gaming for hours can be satisfying, but your thumbs often walk away feeling sore. Not anymore with these ingenious add-on thumbsticks! They offer extra grip and more comfort while reducing pressure and preventing slipping. According to the brand, they can even help improve your shooting accuracy.

Remember Tamagotchi? Well, they’re back and the newest generation of the interactive virtual pet recreates the original programming from the 1990s. Available in a plethora of colors and designs, the battery-powered device lets kids take care of their new virtual friend and raise them all the way to adulthood.

The guys of the Super Mario universe tend to get all the attention but there are some pretty rad girls that deserve recognition too. This girl power set comes with five mini posable figurines of the following female characters: Princess Peach, Rosalina, Daisy, Toadette and Wendy Koopa.

Gifts for gamers under $15

What’s a game day without some sustenance? Fuel your epic adventures with these pizza bites that are ultra tasty and made with organic, natural ingredients. The gluten-free, grain-free treats feature high quality ingredients like sweet potato pizza sauce, cassava flour, veggies and mozzarella.

Great for kids and teens, this personalized game room sign comes in a fun controller design. Available in seven widths, this wooden decor is sturdy and will last your favorite gamer for years to come.

Mario typically gets all of the attention, but his brother Luigi is pretty awesome too. This bright green baseball hat gives him the credit he deserves and will look pretty fabulous on any gamer’s head.

In this interactive book, readers take a journey with Pikachu as he gets to know the 18 different Pokémon varieties. The book features over 100 flaps for younger kids from ages 2 to 4 to lift and learn more about each character.

Great for big and little kids alike, this 160-page notebook’s cover is decorated with the Triforce symbol from the bestselling game “The Legend of Zelda.” The beautiful blue leather notebook also comes with two sleek charms and a string closure.

Anyone who’s ever played “Street Fighter” will dig this tee that features two players from the fighting game. The 100% cotton top has a relaxed fit, short sleeves and a rib-knit crew neck.

Whether your child is new to Monopoly or a longtime fan, they’ll dig this Animal Crossing-inspired edition that comes with recognizable tokens from the game. Unlike the classic Monopoly that focuses on real estate and money, this version challenges participants to collect and sell valuable resources and earn Nook Miles in order to win the game.

It doesn’t get much more classic than the Game Boy, and this nifty mug has plenty of tricks up its sleeves, just like the iconic gaming system. When you pour hot drinks into the cup, the Game Boy screen appears and when it’s empty or filled with cold drinks, the screen is blank.

Gifts for gamers under $25

Featuring over 40 “Minecraft”-themed recipes, this cool cookbook lets fans of the game create a mix of “in-game dishes” and recipes that are inspired by the game. Creations include Mooshroom Burgers, Suspicious Stew, The Cake!, Baked Potato Bites and more recipes ranging from snacks to desserts and entrees.

Cold hands can really slow you down, but gamers’ hands are notoriously chilly. This bestselling warmer is portable and refillable, plus it keeps hands nice and toasty and lets gamers heat up in a flash so they can get back to shattering records.

This twofer comes with a Sonic the Hedgehog tee depicting the classic Sega character and a mini Pop! Figurine that’s two inches in height. The cozy cotton T-shirt comes in kids sizes ranging from XS-XL.

The whole family can get in on the fun with this classic board game that’s been reimagined with a Super Mario theme. Two to four players can compete as Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi and travel through the Mushroom Kingdom. The end goal? Beating Bowser!

When you’re settling in for a marathon gaming session, comfort is key. These cozy, top-rated track pants are made with a breathable mesh material and feature a flexible elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. In other words, they’re a wardrobe staple for anyone who likes to play hard.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" players will instantly recognize this set of two Funko Pop! figurines of Balloon Freddy and Balloon Bonnie. The colorful duo would look great on a computer desk or perched on a shelf.

Talk about old school! This Tetris throw blanket measures 46” x 60” and has a colorful geometric pattern and a silky feel. It's perfect to cuddle up in on cool nights spent in front of your favorite gaming system.

Fans of Mega Man will dig this game set that comes with an HDMI game console, a wireless controller, HDMI and USB wires and six games from the series.

Gifts for gamers under $50

This new release lets home chefs channel the whimsical world of "Sonic the Hedgehog" with over 50 recipes that are inspired by iconic characters from the series like Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Amy and Dr. Eggman. The book includes snacks, meals and everything in between.

Gamers have no time to worry about being cold while they’re racking up points, and these fleece-lined pants keep them nice and cozy. The wardrobe staple features a relaxed fit and an elastic drawstring and the pants come in two colors, black and plum.

Trying to encourage your favorite gamer to spend some time away from screens? They’ll love immersing themselves in this bestselling book series. It follows 12-year-old Jesse Rigsby, who gets “sucked into the new game Full Blast with his best friend” and “quickly discovers that he’s being followed by a mysterious figure.”

Available in sizes S-XXL, this comfy sweatshirt features a neon Game Boy silhouette that’ll take you way way back to the good old days. Plus, it’ll pay for itself in compliments!

Shopping for a teen who eats, sleeps and breathes gaming? Help them with the sleeping part with this colorful gaming bedding set. The machine-washable duvet cover and sham set is printed with a multitude of game controllers.

Variety is always great when it comes to gamers’ controllers, and this Bluetooth one has a whole lot of power. Perfect for Nintendo Switch and PC or macOS users, the rechargeable controller has clickable joysticks, motion controls and rumble vibration for a satisfying sensory experience.

Add a bit of whimsy to your gamer’s room with this lamp designed like the iconic question block featured in the original Super Mario Bros. games.

Does your child love dolls and gaming? Combine both of their passions with this American Girl Xbox gaming set. It comes with a fake Xbox console, a headset, two controllers, a chair, a fake cell phone and more.

On chilly nights, gamers will gladly toss on this warm and soft hoodie with a “Call of Duty” graphic on the front. The machine-washable style is available in sizes S-3XL.

“Kingdom Hearts” is a magical Disney-inspired world for players, and this wooden beer stein helps keep the essence of the game alive with its heart symbol. The mug includes a stainless steel inner coating to keep drinks cool and can be engraved with your name, a date or any other phrase.

If your gamer is constantly playing Mario Kart, they’ll get hours of endless fun with this track inspired by the iconic kart racing game. The battery-powered set comes with tracks, a two-piece removable jump ramp and cars that can "reach scale speeds of 370 mph" according to the brand. In other words, it takes the fun of Mario’s world offscreen and into real life.

Fans of Monopoly and "Dungeons & Dragons" will have hours of fun playing this board game that challenges players to "capture monsters from across the Forgotten Realms" and "buy, sell and trade traditional and modern iconic monsters."

Gifts for gamers under $75

With 584 pieces including heroes like the Arbalest and Netherine knights, they’ll love constructing this challenging battle scene from Minecraft almost as much as they enjoyed playing the game.

This board game takes the fun of "Fallout" off the screen and challenges players to embark on a "post-nuclear adventure." One to four players battle enemies, develop survivor skills and tackle quests with the goal of coming out on top.

Multiple players can face off in this fighting game that features characters from several iconic games, including the Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong and Super Mario worlds.The epic saga lets you fight on new battle stages inspired by your favorite games.

Legos are for big kids too! This interactive set challenges users to create Donkey Kong's tree house and comes with two collectible Lego Super Mario figures, Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong.

Gotta catch 'em all! This Pokémon Advent calendar comes with 24 mini Pop! figures from the classic series. Ideally, you open one a day but we wouldn't blame you if your patience wears thin and you rip into all of them at once.

One of the hottest new releases of the year, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” will leave players in awe of the game’s incredible visuals. In the epic game, the main character Link goes on an “epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule” and encounters some exhilarating experiences.

Sick of basic black controllers with no personality? Xbox and OPI teamed up to create this colorful special edition version. The dreamy design features orange, green and blue hues and textured grip on the bumpers, triggers and back-case. The controller is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Android and iOS.

Made with the Nintendo Switch in mind, this microSDXC card gives gamers an extra 400GB of space to their system. The speedy card has an up to 90MB/s write speed so you can quickly transfer files and store all your favorite games.

Gifts for gamers worth the splurge

Speed is critical for any gamer and this wireless mouse is described as “lightning fast.” It boasts a 200 hour battery life, USB-C fast charging and water and dust resistant protection.

Part educational and part entertaining, this Nintendo Labo virtual reality (VR) kit is the total package. It comes with Toy-Con VR goggles, blaster, elephant camera, bird and other accessories and it also features programming tools to help users make their own VR games.

Gaming in bed is fun but it’s not always comfortable without the right pillow to prop you up. This one from Casper helps with posture since it has an ergonomic design that aligns your back and provides lumbar support.

Diehard gamers love to squeeze in a play session whenever they can, and this mobile gaming controller lets them do so even when they’re on the go. The iPhone-compatible controller lets you play your favorite games using the Backbone app. According to the brand it “aggregates all your games and platforms” into one spot and lets you play with several devices, including the iPad, Mac or PC.

Not sure what games they already have? Whether your gamer prefers Nintendo, Xbox, Playstation or Steam, they’ll be able to choose their next adventure with a gift card to their favorite gaming hot spot.

When it comes to gaming, sound is everything, and the right set of speakers can make you feel like you're in the thick of the action. This bestselling Bluetooth set has nearly 2,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon customers and offers crisp, powerful sound. The speakers can also be positioned horizontally or vertically.

The Hypervolt Go 2 makes your body feel like new. Warm up fast, release stress and tension and unlock tight muscles, wherever your life takes you. Just a few minutes a day will help you feel revived and find your full range of motion.

A solid set of headphones is key when you want to block out the world and just focus on your game. These bestselling wireless headphones feature noise canceling and ambient aware technology to help you immerse yourself in another world. Plus, they offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

With nearly 9,000 verified five-star ratings to its name, this bestseller has plenty of fans. It comes with everything that users need to create a retro gaming console and test their coding skills. The set includes a Raspberry Pi 4 4 GB Model B, a 32 GB SD card, a case, system fan and more.

Bring the arcade to your home with this ultimate gift for the avid gamer who’s looking to expand their collection. The countertop mini arcade lets two players go head-to-head in a game of “Ms. Pac-Man” and it also comes with “Galaga” and “Galaga ‘88.”

There's nothing better than having a few of your buddies over for a gaming night and a few cold drinks. Whether you're gaming inside or outside, this portable cooler will keep your favorite beverages (both adult and otherwise) cool for hours on end. The sturdy shell fends off punctures and the interior is leakproof. The color variety is also pretty awesome (our fave is called Cosmic Lilac).

When you’re settling in for a long gaming session, you need a supportive chair, and this one from Boulies offers comfort in spades. The racing style has a wrapped backrest that encourages proper posture, durable and adjustable armrests, a reclining mechanism, a breathable material, head and lumbar pillows, adjustable height and a multi-tilt mechanism.

Whether they're playing at home or on the go, this portable system from Nintendo lets gamers sneak in a session whenever they feel like it. The Nintendo Switch OLED model has a 7 in. screen, 64 GB of internal storage, powerful audio and a wide, adjustable stand. Plus, it's available in three colors: blue, red and white.

Described as the "fastest, most powerful Xbox ever," the Xbox Series X boasts several enviable features. For starters, it lets you play "thousands of titles from four generations of consoles." It also has 12 teraflops of power and offers a crisp 4K display.

Ideal for gaming, this topnotch device from Microsoft combines the portability of a tablet and the power of a laptop and can be used with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. The lightweight device has a touchscreen, a strong processor and between 15.5 to 19 hours of battery life, depending on which model you choose.