Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
The best gifts and toys for 4-year-olds help their imaginations come alive. As they leave age 3 and turn 4, little ones are enthralled by storytelling, pretend play and exploration.
They are also immersed with friends and start taking turns instead of just playing side by side.
“They tend to have clear preferences on what they like or want to do,” said Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of “How Toddlers Thrive.”
Their pretend play is a little more complicated as they come to understand narratives and differentiate between fantasy and reality, said Marie Conti, the head of The Wetherill School in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and a board member of the American Montessori Society. Capesand dress-up props, as well as outdoor toys or science gadgets, allow them to explore their world.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 32.
- Bestselling toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
- Best toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
- Best creative toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
- Best active toys for 4-year-olds
- Best books for 4-year-olds
When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.
Bestselling toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
1. Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow
Conti recommends outdoor toys like this one for 4-year-olds.
2. Melissa & Doug Pet Vet Play Set
This kit lets little ones play doctor on the stuffed animals included.
3. ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Game
Four-year-olds are starting to learn about games with rules. This simple variation on bingo works well for pre-readers.
4. Candy Land
“It’s just a fun game that kids love to play,” Conti said.
5. Playmobil Barn with Silo
This detailed set encourages storytelling and pretend play.
Best toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
1. Lego Classic Creative Brick Box
“If you’re buying Legos, just buy regular Legos. Don’t feel like you have to buy pink ones because you have a girl,” Conti said.
If you need to organize your Legos, here are 5 brilliant, mom-approved hacks for keeping them tidy and out of your bare foot's way.
2. Brio Metro Railway Set
Train sets are great for building spatial skills, Klein said.
3. Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Doll House
Dolls let 4-year-olds play house and work through separation as they enter school years.
4. Calico Critters Grocery Market
Stores are another fun way to pretend and small objects help with fine motor skills.
Stuff We Love
5. Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family
Critter figures fit perfectly in the grocery store or Cozy Cottage.
6. Tonka Mighty Motorized Fire Truck
Conti said there's nothing like a Tonka truck for hours of play. The garbage truck is another crowd-pleaser.
7. Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Counter
Cooking, serving food and playing "restaurant" are key elements of a 4-year-old's pretend play.
8. Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Set
These magnetic tiles are favorites among preschoolers and beyond. “Kids will play with those for hours,” Conti said.
9. Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks
Conti is a big fan of magnetic wood blocks like these.
10. Lincoln Logs
Lincoln Logs are back — there's a reason they're a classic.
11. Melissa & Doug Fire Chief Role Play Costume Dress-Up Set
Great for hours of dress-up play. Not much of a firefighter? Try a chef or doctor or fairy.
12. American Girl WellieWishers Doll
“Dressing up dolls and figurines can help master the day-to-day chore of dressing oneself,” said educational toys expert Lauren Leisk.
13. Kapla Blocks Octocolor 100-Piece Set
Conti recommended these wooden building sticks. “They build in very different ways with those than we do with bigger blocks,” she said.
14. Insect Lore Deluxe Butterfly Garden Gift Set
Klein and Conti both loved bug jars or insect boxes for kids this age.
15. Candylab Toys Police Cruiser
Car toys are great for motor skills (no pun intended) and imaginative play.
16. Cuddle + Kind Mia the Dog
Conti prefers cuddly dolls made of natural materials that aren’t too gendered. This one also gives back. For every doll sold, 10 meals are provided to children in need.
Best creative toys and gifts for 4-year-olds
1. Colorforms The Original Classic Set
This set makes art creation easier without needing to hold a crayon and Conti noted that it slips into a bag as easily as an iPad for restaurant play.
2. Boogie Board Scribble and Play
A fun way to work on letters and numbers or just sketch.
3. Ready, Set, Draw!
This noncompetitive game by "Press Here" author Hervé Tullet invites the whole family to unleash their creativity by combining prompts that may have you drawing a pattern as fast as you can or trees upside down.
4. Keiki Mini Ukulele
For the little musician in your life, this ukulele is sturdier than toy versions, at a similar price point.
5. Mudpuppy Rainbow ABC Magnetic Letters
Perfect for the little one who’s learning how to spell M-O-M.
Best active toys for 4-year-olds
1. Green Toys Jump Rope
This old-fashioned favorite promotes gross motor activity (aka exercise).
2. Enkeeo No Pedal Balance Bike
Klein recommended physical toys like this balance bike that will get a 4-year-old ready to ride.
Best books for 4-year-olds
1. "Kevin the Unicorn: It's Not All Rainbows," by Jess von Innerebner
Funny books like this one are great for 4-year-olds. "It’s important for kids to have fun with reading," said Nina Lindsay, president of the Association for Library Service to Children.
2. "Sofia Valdez, Future Prez," by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts
Sofia Valdez wants to make her community better in the latest book from the fun, rhyming series that includes "Iggy Peck, Architect" and "Rosie Revere, Engineer."
3. "Just Because," by Mac Barnett and Isabelle Arsenault
For little ones full of questions, this humorous book of answers will delight.
4. "When You Are Brave," by Pat Zietlow Miller and Eliza Wheeler
When the world seems scary (like when you're starting school), this book has a strategy for soldiering on.
5. "Five Minutes," by Audrey Verick, Liz Garton Scanlon and Olivier Tallec
Parents know five minutes can be endless to a little one, unless it's time to leave the playground. This fun text shows it all both ways.
6. Jon Klassen's Hat Box
Klassen's darkly funny hat trilogy is a modern classic.
Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:
- Gifts for babies
- Gifts for 1-year-olds
- Gifts for 2-year-olds
- Gifts for 3-year-olds
- Gifts for 5-year-olds
- Gifts for 6-year-olds
- Gifts for 7-year-olds
- Gifts for 8-year-olds
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 21, 2017.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.