The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.

Seven-year-olds are noticeably better at fine motor skills that help them write and create than they were at age 6, said Dr. Amanda Gummer, founder of Fundamentally Children in the United Kingdom.

Crafts, sports equipment and building materials are among the top toys for 7-year-olds, noted Susan Kambrich, head of the Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer, New York, and treasurer of the Board of Directors for the American Montessori Society.

At age 7, kids are also becoming more confident readers, ready to explore the world through graphic novels, nonfiction books and more sophisticated chapter books — though they will still get plenty of satisfaction from picture books, too.

Bestselling gifts for 7-year-olds

A magnetic dart board is great for motor skills and competition, without the danger of real darts.

"Building can engage children in higher-level thinking and creative problem solving through hands-on design and construction," said Kambrich. Any Lego kit will be a hit for 7-year-olds, but this one promotes STEM skills along with construction.

This kit includes 50 different colorful experiments, from an erupting volcano to "rubber goo."

What better way to get a 7-year-old excited about writing? (And their grandparents.)

Break open 10 geodes to discover the cool world inside and learn about rocks and the earth.

Best toys for 7-year-olds

Flip sequins are all the rage. Give them something to keep art supplies or collectibles in.

These diverse dolls include accessories such as cochlear implants and hobbies like star gazing or fossil hunting.

Combine Lego love with "Harry Potter" love and you might get magic.

Gear like these binoculars, backyard tents and walkie talkies encourage outdoor play and exploration.

Turn a soda bottle into a rocket and more with this science kit to encourage STEM skills.

Sports are becoming more rewarding to 7-year-olds as they gain strength and stamina. "Gifts that help children gain confidence in their abilities can really help this age," Gummer said.

This rainbow keyboard rolls up for easy storage.

Best books for 7-year-olds

Seven-year-olds will drool over the latest in the "Dog Man" series from "Captain Underpants" creator Dav Pilkey.

This modern fable about a man who wanted to own everything — even the sea — is a beautiful choice for 7-year-olds.

The 20th anniversary edition of "Harry Potter" features stunning new covers by Brian Selznick. You can spring for the box set or try the illustrated edition.

The first in a series that will keep your 7-year-old laughing.

This powerful, poetic nonfiction story includes biographical information about black activists, artists and athletes in American history.

This edition lets kids write their own stories.

Shelley Johannes' new chapter book heroine does her best thinking upside down.

This new box set brings together the first four books in the popular chapter book series.

Best crafts for 7-year-olds

Seven-year-olds are ready for more intricate crafting, including sewing or knitting.

These journals are the perfect place to write stories, practice drawing or start a diary.

Friendship bracelets are great for building social networks and fine motor skills.

Make slime that has the texture of snowballs with this new kit from Elmer's.

Best games for 7-year-olds

This logic game promotes STEM skills. Try the junior version for kids who might appreciate a more approachable challenge.

This classic game appeals to a 7-year-old's sense of competition and fair play. "Learning to lose and win is an important skill to gain," Gummer said.

This article was originally published on Oct. 31, 2018.