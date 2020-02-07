Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.
Seven-year-olds are noticeably better at fine motor skills that help them write and create than they were at age 6, said Dr. Amanda Gummer, founder of Fundamentally Children in the United Kingdom.
Crafts, sports equipment and building materials are among the top toys for 7-year-olds, noted Susan Kambrich, head of the Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer, New York, and treasurer of the Board of Directors for the American Montessori Society.
At age 7, kids are also becoming more confident readers, ready to explore the world through graphic novels, nonfiction books and more sophisticated chapter books — though they will still get plenty of satisfaction from picture books, too.
Bestselling gifts for 7-year-olds
1. Donkit Darts Magnetic Dart Board
A magnetic dart board is great for motor skills and competition, without the danger of real darts.
2. Klutz Lego Chain Reaction Kit
"Building can engage children in higher-level thinking and creative problem solving through hands-on design and construction," said Kambrich. Any Lego kit will be a hit for 7-year-olds, but this one promotes STEM skills along with construction.
3. Crayola Color Chemistry Lab
This kit includes 50 different colorful experiments, from an erupting volcano to "rubber goo."
4. Grandparent Pen Pal Kit
What better way to get a 7-year-old excited about writing? (And their grandparents.)
5. National Geographic Geode Kit
Break open 10 geodes to discover the cool world inside and learn about rocks and the earth.
Best toys for 7-year-olds
1. Style.Lab Magic Sequin Reveal Pouch
Flip sequins are all the rage. Give them something to keep art supplies or collectibles in.
2. Lottie Doll
These diverse dolls include accessories such as cochlear implants and hobbies like star gazing or fossil hunting.
3. Lego "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"
Combine Lego love with "Harry Potter" love and you might get magic.
4. Binoculars
Gear like these binoculars, backyard tents and walkie talkies encourage outdoor play and exploration.
5. Sick Science Fizz Pop Boom Science Kit
Turn a soda bottle into a rocket and more with this science kit to encourage STEM skills.
6. Pop-Up Soccer Goal
Sports are becoming more rewarding to 7-year-olds as they gain strength and stamina. "Gifts that help children gain confidence in their abilities can really help this age," Gummer said.
7. Rock and Roll It
This rainbow keyboard rolls up for easy storage.
Best books for 7-year-olds
1. "Dog Man: Fetch 22," by Dav Pilkey
Seven-year-olds will drool over the latest in the "Dog Man" series from "Captain Underpants" creator Dav Pilkey.
2. "The Fate of Fausto," by Oliver Jeffers
This modern fable about a man who wanted to own everything — even the sea — is a beautiful choice for 7-year-olds.
3. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," by J.K. Rowling
The 20th anniversary edition of "Harry Potter" features stunning new covers by Brian Selznick. You can spring for the box set or try the illustrated edition.
4. "Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School," by Julie Falatko
The first in a series that will keep your 7-year-old laughing.
5. "The Undefeated," by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson
This powerful, poetic nonfiction story includes biographical information about black activists, artists and athletes in American history.
6. "Who Is (Your Name Here)," by Paul K. Manzanero
This edition lets kids write their own stories.
7. "Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker," by Shelley Johannes
Shelley Johannes' new chapter book heroine does her best thinking upside down.
8. "Dory Fantasmagory: Outside the Box," by Abby Hanlon
This new box set brings together the first four books in the popular chapter book series.
Best crafts for 7-year-olds
1. Moulin Roty Sewing Kit
Seven-year-olds are ready for more intricate crafting, including sewing or knitting.
2. Ooly Glamtastic Small Glitter Notebook
These journals are the perfect place to write stories, practice drawing or start a diary.
3. Alex DIY Friends Forever Bracelet Kit
Friendship bracelets are great for building social networks and fine motor skills.
4. Elmer's Snow Slime Kit
Make slime that has the texture of snowballs with this new kit from Elmer's.
Best games for 7-year-olds
1. ThinkFun Laser Maze
This logic game promotes STEM skills. Try the junior version for kids who might appreciate a more approachable challenge.
2. Uno Card Game
This classic game appeals to a 7-year-old's sense of competition and fair play. "Learning to lose and win is an important skill to gain," Gummer said.
