The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.

Seven-year-olds are noticeably better at fine motor skills that help them write and create than they were at age 6, said Dr. Amanda Gummer, founder of Fundamentally Children in the United Kingdom.

Crafts, sports equipment and building materials are among the top toys for 7-year-olds, noted Susan Kambrich, head of the Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer, New York, and treasurer of the Board of Directors for the American Montessori Society.

At age 7, kids are also becoming more confident readers, ready to explore the world through graphic novels, nonfiction books and more sophisticated chapter books — though they will still get plenty of satisfaction from picture books, too.

Bestselling gifts for 7-year-olds

1. Donkit Darts Magnetic Dart Board

Marky Sparky Doinkit Darts

$25.00
$26.99

A magnetic dart board is great for motor skills and competition, without the danger of real darts.

2. Klutz Lego Chain Reaction Kit

Klutz Lego Chain Reactions

$18.95
$19.88
$21.99

"Building can engage children in higher-level thinking and creative problem solving through hands-on design and construction," said Kambrich. Any Lego kit will be a hit for 7-year-olds, but this one promotes STEM skills along with construction.

3. Crayola Color Chemistry Lab

Crayola Color Chemistry Set

$24.99
$23.40
$24.99
$23.40
$24.97

This kit includes 50 different colorful experiments, from an erupting volcano to "rubber goo."

4. Grandparent Pen Pal Kit

Grandparent Pen Pal Kit

$24.00

What better way to get a 7-year-old excited about writing? (And their grandparents.)

5. National Geographic Geode Kit

National Geographic Geodes Kit

$26.99

Break open 10 geodes to discover the cool world inside and learn about rocks and the earth.

Best toys for 7-year-olds

1. Style.Lab Magic Sequin Reveal Pouch

Magic Sequin Pouch

$10.06
$10.99

Flip sequins are all the rage. Give them something to keep art supplies or collectibles in.

2. Lottie Doll

Doll by Lottie

$20.00

These diverse dolls include accessories such as cochlear implants and hobbies like star gazing or fossil hunting.

3. Lego "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"

Lego "Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban"

$15.99
$19.99

Combine Lego love with "Harry Potter" love and you might get magic.

4. Binoculars

Kidwinz Shock Proof Binoculars

$26.99

Gear like these binoculars, backyard tents and walkie talkies encourage outdoor play and exploration.

5. Sick Science Fizz Pop Boom Science Kit

Fizz Pop Boom Science Kit

$19.99
$21.99
$25.87

Turn a soda bottle into a rocket and more with this science kit to encourage STEM skills.

6. Pop-Up Soccer Goal

Pop Up Soccer Goal

$25.50

Sports are becoming more rewarding to 7-year-olds as they gain strength and stamina. "Gifts that help children gain confidence in their abilities can really help this age," Gummer said.

7. Rock and Roll It

Rock And Roll It Rainbow Piano.

$59.99

This rainbow keyboard rolls up for easy storage.

Best books for 7-year-olds

1. "Dog Man: Fetch 22," by Dav Pilkey

"Dog Man: Fetch-22," by Dav Pilkey

$9.00

Seven-year-olds will drool over the latest in the "Dog Man" series from "Captain Underpants" creator Dav Pilkey.

2. "The Fate of Fausto," by Oliver Jeffers

"The Fate of Fausto: A Painted Fable," by Oliver Jeffers

$17.51

This modern fable about a man who wanted to own everything — even the sea — is a beautiful choice for 7-year-olds.

3. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," by J.K. Rowling

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," by J.K. Rowling

$6.89
$6.89
$9.74
$12.99

The 20th anniversary edition of "Harry Potter" features stunning new covers by Brian Selznick. You can spring for the box set or try the illustrated edition.

4. "Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School," by Julie Falatko

"Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School," by Julie Falatko

$8.79
$9.99

The first in a series that will keep your 7-year-old laughing.

5. "The Undefeated," by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson

"The Undefeated," by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson

$8.99
$17.99

This powerful, poetic nonfiction story includes biographical information about black activists, artists and athletes in American history.

6. "Who Is (Your Name Here)," by Paul K. Manzanero

"Who Is___?: The Story of My Life," by Paula K. Manzanero

$8.11
$8.11
$8.99

This edition lets kids write their own stories.

7. "Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker," by Shelley Johannes

"Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker," by Shelley Johannes

$5.99
$5.99
$6.69
$14.99

Shelley Johannes' new chapter book heroine does her best thinking upside down.

8. "Dory Fantasmagory: Outside the Box," by Abby Hanlon

"Dory Fantasmagory: Outside the Box," by Abby Hanlon

$20.58
$31.96

This new box set brings together the first four books in the popular chapter book series.

Best crafts for 7-year-olds

1. Moulin Roty Sewing Kit

Moulin Roty Sewing Kit

$64.97

Seven-year-olds are ready for more intricate crafting, including sewing or knitting.

2. Ooly Glamtastic Small Glitter Notebook

Glamtastic Small Glitter Notebook

$11.00

These journals are the perfect place to write stories, practice drawing or start a diary.

3. Alex DIY Friends Forever Bracelet Kit

Alex DIY Friends Forever Bracelet Kit

$19.50
$27.50
$20.99
$20.96
$27.95

Friendship bracelets are great for building social networks and fine motor skills.

4. Elmer's Snow Slime Kit

Elmer's Snow Slime Kit

$12.88
$14.88
$12.88

Make slime that has the texture of snowballs with this new kit from Elmer's.

Best games for 7-year-olds

1. ThinkFun Laser Maze

ThinkFun Laser Maze

$31.98
$29.99

This logic game promotes STEM skills. Try the junior version for kids who might appreciate a more approachable challenge.

2. Uno Card Game

Uno Color and Number Card Game

$4.97
$5.97
$5.99

This classic game appeals to a 7-year-old's sense of competition and fair play. "Learning to lose and win is an important skill to gain," Gummer said.

