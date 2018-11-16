Get the latest from TODAY

By Lisa Tolin

If you've ever struggled to find the best gifts for kids, babies or teenagers, don't despair. Finding the right toy or book for kids is a struggle, even for their parents.

We've taken the guesswork out by speaking to experts about the just-right gifts and toys for children of any age. Here are the best gifts for kids from our 2018 gift guides:

The best gifts for babies, according to development experts

Happy baby girl with mother playing on carpet at home
The best baby gifts stimulate their senses — and can withstand a good layer of drool.

The best gifts for 1-year-olds, according to development experts

Finding the best gift for a 1-year-old might be easier than you think: It’s that age when the box really can be more exciting than the toy inside.

The best gifts for 2-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 2-year-olds
The best toys for 2-year-old boys and girls may not be toys at all, but things you already have in the house.

The best gifts for 3-year-olds, according to development experts

The best gifts for 3-year-olds will include plenty of opportunities to explore as toddlers grow and develop more imaginative play.

The best gifts for 4-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 4-year-olds
The best gifts and toys for 4-year-olds help their imaginations come alive.

The best gifts for 5-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 5-year-olds
Five-year-olds are becoming truly social and love group play and games, so the best gifts for 5-year-olds include classic board games.

The best gifts for 6-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 6-year-olds
As they move from kindergarten to first grade, the best toys for 6-year-olds capture their senses of humor and fair play, and help them work together.

The best gifts for 7-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 7-year-olds
The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.

The best gifts for 8-year-olds, according to development experts

Best gifts for 8-year-olds
The best gifts for 8-year-olds help them engage in elaborate fantasy play and bury their noses in good books.

The best gifts for 9-year-old boys and girls from our 2018 gift guide

Boy playing with plane in park
Boy, aged 9, playing with a toy plane, watched by his family in a parkGetty Images stock

The best gifts for 9-year-olds mean moving away from toys — except for the really special ones.

The best gifts for 10-year-olds from our 2018 gift guide

Best gifts for 10-year-olds
Finding the best gift for a 10-year-old means reaching a kid teetering between still being a kid who lights up when he gets a toy and turning into a tween who can’t be bothered.

The best gifts for 11-year-olds in 2018

Best gifts for 11-year-olds
To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list of the best gifts for 11-year-olds.

Gift ideas for teenagers who are hard to shop for

Best gifts for teenagers
This year, forget gift cards and video games and opt for one of these gifts for teens instead.

TODAY 2018 Gift Guide

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin is head of special projects for TODAY Digital.