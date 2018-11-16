Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lisa Tolin

If you've ever struggled to find the best gifts for kids, babies or teenagers, don't despair. Finding the right toy or book for kids is a struggle, even for their parents.

We've taken the guesswork out by speaking to experts about the just-right gifts and toys for children of any age. Here are the best gifts for kids from our 2018 gift guides:

Getty Images

The best baby gifts stimulate their senses — and can withstand a good layer of drool.

Getty Images

Finding the best gift for a 1-year-old might be easier than you think: It’s that age when the box really can be more exciting than the toy inside.

Getty Images

The best toys for 2-year-old boys and girls may not be toys at all, but things you already have in the house.

Getty Images

The best gifts for 3-year-olds will include plenty of opportunities to explore as toddlers grow and develop more imaginative play.

Getty Images

The best gifts and toys for 4-year-olds help their imaginations come alive.

Getty Images

Five-year-olds are becoming truly social and love group play and games, so the best gifts for 5-year-olds include classic board games.

Getty Images

As they move from kindergarten to first grade, the best toys for 6-year-olds capture their senses of humor and fair play, and help them work together.

Getty Images

The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.

Getty Images

The best gifts for 8-year-olds help them engage in elaborate fantasy play and bury their noses in good books.

Boy, aged 9, playing with a toy plane, watched by his family in a park Getty Images stock

The best gifts for 9-year-olds mean moving away from toys — except for the really special ones.

Getty Images stock

Finding the best gift for a 10-year-old means reaching a kid teetering between still being a kid who lights up when he gets a toy and turning into a tween who can’t be bothered.

Getty Images

To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list of the best gifts for 11-year-olds.

Getty Images

This year, forget gift cards and video games and opt for one of these gifts for teens instead.

Getty Images

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!