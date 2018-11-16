Get the latest from TODAY
If you've ever struggled to find the best gifts for kids, babies or teenagers, don't despair. Finding the right toy or book for kids is a struggle, even for their parents.
We've taken the guesswork out by speaking to experts about the just-right gifts and toys for children of any age. Here are the best gifts for kids from our 2018 gift guides:
The best gifts for babies, according to development experts
The best baby gifts stimulate their senses — and can withstand a good layer of drool.
The best gifts for 1-year-olds, according to development experts
Finding the best gift for a 1-year-old might be easier than you think: It’s that age when the box really can be more exciting than the toy inside.
The best gifts for 2-year-olds, according to development experts
The best toys for 2-year-old boys and girls may not be toys at all, but things you already have in the house.
The best gifts for 3-year-olds, according to development experts
The best gifts for 3-year-olds will include plenty of opportunities to explore as toddlers grow and develop more imaginative play.
The best gifts for 4-year-olds, according to development experts
The best gifts and toys for 4-year-olds help their imaginations come alive.
The best gifts for 5-year-olds, according to development experts
Five-year-olds are becoming truly social and love group play and games, so the best gifts for 5-year-olds include classic board games.
The best gifts for 6-year-olds, according to development experts
As they move from kindergarten to first grade, the best toys for 6-year-olds capture their senses of humor and fair play, and help them work together.
The best gifts for 7-year-olds, according to development experts
The best toys and gifts for 7-year-olds help them write stories, draw detailed pictures, build and create things.
The best gifts for 8-year-olds, according to development experts
The best gifts for 8-year-olds help them engage in elaborate fantasy play and bury their noses in good books.
The best gifts for 9-year-old boys and girls from our 2018 gift guide
The best gifts for 9-year-olds mean moving away from toys — except for the really special ones.
The best gifts for 10-year-olds from our 2018 gift guide
Finding the best gift for a 10-year-old means reaching a kid teetering between still being a kid who lights up when he gets a toy and turning into a tween who can’t be bothered.
The best gifts for 11-year-olds in 2018
To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list of the best gifts for 11-year-olds.
Gift ideas for teenagers who are hard to shop for
This year, forget gift cards and video games and opt for one of these gifts for teens instead.
