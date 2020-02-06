Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Five-year-olds are becoming truly social and love group play and games, so the best gifts for 5-year-olds include classic board games.

“They’re starting to grow out of their egocentrism, so they’re able to understand another’s perspective. They’re more understanding of taking turns and not winning all the time,” said Marie Conti, the head of The Wetherill School in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and a board member of the American Montessori Society.

Once they've left age 4 and enter age 5, they start school with new challenges, but also more focus, which helps them conquer fine motor tasks and complicated physical activities.

“They are testing out skills that have gotten stronger as they grow,” said Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of “How Toddlers Thrive.”

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 31.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for 5-year-olds

This classic game requires a bit of strategizing.

More complicated puzzles and building with smaller toys are appealing now, according to Klein.

Five-year-olds should also read non-fiction, like this fact-packed book about dinosaurs.

Art projects and craft kits promote fine motor skills and creativity.

Kids familiar with the hilarious "The Book With No Pictures" can create their own version.

Best games and toys for 5-year-olds

This Monopoly game is downsized from the old-fashioned favorite.

Little builders may crave Lego kits with Batman, police helicopters or a treehouse. Conti said it's important that kids have Legos outside of kits, too, for open-ended play.

Conti likes American Girl dolls. These smaller versions are good for 5-year-olds.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Sometimes you feel like a knight; sometimes a dragon. This cape lets them have it both ways.

These classic Legos make great stocking stuffers in red and green.

Klein and Conti both recommended sports equipment and other toys that promote physical activity, especially for boys, who Conti said “seem to have way more physical energy” at this stage.

For Lego lovers, this set takes building to a different dimension.

Mini-figures and accessories encourage storytelling.

These horses and figures foster creative play.

Conti loved construction sets for 5-year-olds. This one from Brackitz allows children to create zip-lines, cranes or elevators.

Best books for 5-year-olds

“Continuing with storybooks is important, because enjoying the story is a really big part of learning to read,” said Nina Lindsay, president of the Association for Library Service to Children. This rhyming story of a scarecrow with an unexpected attachment to a baby crow will resonate with children and their parents.

Amy Wu is struggling to live up to expectations and make the perfect bao. She'll find her own way to shine and might inspire your 5-year-old to cook.

Jim wakes up to discover he has a tail and a sudden hunger for humans. This Maurice Sendak-esque tale will shock and delight your 5-year-old.

Doctor X-Ray has come to inflict unmentionable harm in this funny picture book. His X-ray blaster is no match for a little girl with a simple question that sends him into a spiraling existential crisis.

This new volume includes four beloved picture books about Oliver Jeffers' boy ("How to Catch a Star," "Lost and Found," "The Way Back Home" and "Up and Down"), plus notes about his creative process. That peek behind the curtain may help a child starting to learn about narrative and creativity.

The good egg tries to keep everyone in line, until he starts to crack under the pressure. This funny follow-up to “The Bad Seed” is an early lesson in self-care.

When the humans leave home, the animals settle in for a vacation in the great indoors with all the comforts of refrigeration, electricity and a little too much coffee.

Reuben the bear knows someone’s to blame for his wet pants. It’s a whodunit your potty-minded 5-year-old will love.

Best arts and crafts gifts for 5-year-olds

“Around kindergarten age, if kids get interested in an instrument, it’s a nice time to try starting that,” Conti said.

Promote literacy with favorite quotes or phrases that kids can arrange themselves.

Unlock your child's creativity with all the arts and crafts tools they could ever need!

Emerging readers can create their own stories with these ready-made building blocks.

Five-year-olds are ready for more advanced art projects (and scissors).

All the creativity and fun of slime, with less mess.

Make slime as an easy rainy day activity with this simple kit from Elmer's.

This coloring book goes beyond color-by-numbers to involve more imaginative play. Proceeds go to Families Belong Together.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 22, 2017.