The best gifts for 4-year-olds, according to child development experts

Age 4 is all about imagination. Little ones are enthralled by storytelling and pretend play and love to explore.

They are also immersed with their friends and starting to take turns instead of just playing side-by-side.

“They tend to have clear preferences on what they like or want to do,” says Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of “How Toddlers Thrive.”

Their pretend play is a little more complicated, as they come to understand narratives and differentiate between fantasy and reality, says Marie Conti, the head of the The Wetherill School in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and a board member of the American Montessori Society. Capes and dress-up props as well as outdoor toys or science (magnifying glasses, bug jars, shovels for dirt) allow them to explore their world

“If you’re buying Legos, just buy regular Legos. Don’t feel like you have to buy pink ones because you have a girl,” Conti says.

If you need to organize your Legos, here are 5 brilliant, mom-approved hacks for keeping them tiny and out of your bare foot's way.

This new release from Drew Daywalt and Adam Rex sets up a back story for the legendary battle. The Association for Library Service to Children calls Daywalt’s “The Day the Crayons Quit” a “new classic.”

This old-fashioned favorite promotes gross motor activity (aka exercise).

“When they’re finding ways to make the marble go down the marble run, that’s engineering,” Conti says.

Geometry comes to life in this sweet story about friends who get bent out of shape.

“The one good thing about Barbie dolls is it’s good for fine motor skills getting them dressed, but it’s pretty limiting, too,” Conti says. These little mice from Maileg also have wardrobes you can take on and off.

Klein and Conti both love bug jars or insect boxes for kids this age.

This sweet debut picture book is full of lively illustrations that celebrate messing up.

This detailed set encourages story-telling and pretend and is easy to take along (or put away).

Conti loves these wooden building sticks. “They build in very different ways with those than we do with bigger blocks,” she says.

Four-year-olds are starting to learn about games with rules. This simple variation on BINGO works for pre-readers.

Klein recommends physical toys like this balance bike that will get a 4-year-old ready to ride.

A fun way to work on letters and numbers, or just sketch.

Lincoln Logs are back. There's a reason they're a classic.

Great for hours of dress-up play.

“It’s just a fun game that kids love to play,” Conti says.

“Dressing up dolls and figurines can help master the day-to-day chore of dressing oneself,” says educational toys expert Lauren Leisk.

