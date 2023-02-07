Shop TODAY Hot List: 7 trendy finds worth the buy — starting at $13

As shopping editors, we have our finger on the pulse on what's currently buzzing on social media. We've seen everything from mascara to heatless hair curlers make the rounds on different platforms — and even tried some of them ourselves. But after carefully combing through our social media feeds, we realized there are a few shockingly cool items still flying under the radar.

So, after much research, we curated our Hot List: A lineup of the hottest finds that you'll actually want to use. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share seven of them — and we have a feeling you'll want to get your hands on at least one of these picks before everyone else does.

From a foolproof reusable water bottle to a nearly indestructible pair of tights you can rely on all winter long, keep reading to shop all of our favorite finds.

Shop TODAY Hot List 2023

Sometimes, the littlest things make all the difference — and we believe it with this pick! Whether you've got wellness goals to reach or never leave home without a reusable water bottle in one hand, this pick is one you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. Brach says it has all of the "bells and whistles" of an insulated bottle (including multiple size options) but takes it up a notch thanks to the number of ways you can drink from it. You can sip upright through the built-in straw or remove the cap and take a swig; the lockable leakproof opening can help prevent spills after you've hydrated.

Brach is calling this pick the "mood ring" of makeup. Blush has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and Brach says this liquid blush oil is an even hotter take on the trend since it has a "customized" feel. You can apply it just like you would a skin care product and then let it work its magic: The color will change according to your body temperature, so you'll get the perfect shade every time.

A reliable tote bag is another must-have on our list and this sturdy option from L.L. Bean fits the bill. According to the brand, it was originally designed to carry ice from your car to the ice chest (back in the 1940s) but its functional design is keeping it relevant as one of 2023's hottest fashion statements. The price is reasonable for a bag of its stature and if you want to truly make it yours, you can get creative with it and have it embroidered for just an additional $8. Short on inspiration? Check out this social media page Brach found for some hilarious insight.

Something we consider to be a winter essential? The perfect pair of tights. One Shop TODAY writer has owned these Sheertex tights for several years and swears by them — and the whole Shop TODAY team is hooked! They're designed to last ten times longer than the average pair of tights, according to the brand (hence why they're a bit more expensive than your usual buy) and they're made from a nylon-blend material with a polymer that is typically found in climbing equipment. Because of this, Brach says you won't have to purchase new pairs as frequently as you used to. Plus, you can find them in sizes XS-3XL.

This is not a drill! Olaplex launched its first-ever dry shampoo last week and Shop TODAY editors got a sneak peek at the brand new formula. Not only can it be used to absorb excess oil on your hair and scalp, but the brand says it can also be used to volumize your hair without leaving residue or a greasy feel behind. Unlike most powdered dry shampoos, Olaplex's formula can be massaged into your hair to clean your scalp too, says the brand.

Just because you've opted to make your coffee at home doesn't mean your usual cup has to be boring. This gadget went viral for its ability to turn any frothy drink into a work of art and the Shop TODAY team thinks it is the perfect Valentine's Day surprise for kids and adults alike. All you have to do is load it with a topping of your choice (like cinnamon), press the button and let your creativity get to work.

If you're like us, you probably don't believe in compromising fashion for function. So, you can imagine our excitement when we found a pair of sneakers that combine the best of both worlds. These hands-free kicks have the sleek look and feel of your favorite footwear but are designed to slip on and off easily, which makes them convenient for those with limited mobility, little ones or anyone who is often crunched for time. Plus, you'll never have to worry about your laces untying!