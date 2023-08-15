I’ve tried everything to clean my cookware — and nothing works as well as this $11 cleaner

It's been around for over 100 years

According to the brand, chemist George William Hoffman created an oxalic acid-based cleaning powder during the 1880s and sold it to taverns as brass rail polish. It worked so well that they gave it its catchy name, "Bar Keepers Friend." And while the ingredients and packaging have changed a bit, the product is essentially the same.

Designed to be used on stainless steel, aluminum, brass, tile, ceramic and other surfaces, the brand says that the powder formula can cut through grease, rust, hard water stains and more, making it perfect for cleaning in the kitchen.

On TikTok, where the product has more than 163 million views, I had seen impressive results on old baking sheets and pans, so I had pretty high hopes for mine.

The first time I tried it on one of my well-loved baking sheets, I followed the instructions on the label, sprinkling it across the surface and lightly rubbing with a damp sponge. And I was upset to see that the results were pretty minimal. But I knew I had seen people who had serious success using the product on social media, so I turned back to TikTok for help.

Courtesy Emma Stessman

There, I learned from a few videos that the key is to sprinkle it on a damp surface, rub it lightly all over the area to spread it around as it turns into a paste and then let it sit for at least 30 minutes before scrubbing. And that's when I really started to see its magic.

On my nonstick pan, which had minimal staining compared to the baking sheet, it only took about five minutes of scrubbing for all of the stains to come off and the steel bottom to be shining again.

As for the baking sheet, I'm not going to lie, the stains didn't come off easily. It did require a fair amount of elbow grease. But as soon as I started, I could see that it was actually working better than the other cleaning products that I had tried before, so I kept scrubbing.

To get optimal results, I followed the TikTok-recommended prep process and then scrubbed pretty aggressively for about 10 minutes. Then, I added more product, let it sit and scrubbed again for another five. Obviously, it wasn't a miraculous transformation — there'a still a fair amount of staining left. I honestly think I could have gotten more off if I had scrubbed for longer, but my arms were getting tired. But considering how stained it was, and how long it had been that way, I was pretty impressed by the results. And I'm excited to try it on the other baking sheets in my kitchen that are in a similar state.

Courtesy Emma Stessman

It's a restaurant industry secret

While I first heard about the product on social media, anyone who has worked in the restaurant industry likely already knows about the product and probably even used it themselves. More than 13,000 shoppers have given the formula a five-star rating on Amazon, and of those people, many have said that they found out about it through chefs, restaurant employees, and, yes, bar owners, too.

"Anyone that worked in the restaurant industry long enough knows what this stuff is and what it does," wrote one shopper. "This is the product that all the other companies wish they could replicate. There is nothing that this stuff cannot take off. If you turn it into a paste and let it sit for 5 minutes. You got silver pans that turn black. This stuff will fix it. You got pans that looks like the white walls of a smokers bedroom this stuff will fix it."

"My son (a chef) recommended this," another person added. "Can’t believe I lived this long without it. Stovetop sparkling, pots looking like new. It takes a little elbow grease the first time (depending on how bad your stuff is, mine was pretty bad), but it CLEANED IT. And now quick swipes and they STAY clean. I’m amazed."

Ultimately, if it's good enough for the pros, it's certainly good enough for me. And with my personal experience verifying its impressive results, I have a good feeling your cookware will benefit from this product, too.