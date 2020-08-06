This $10 all-purpose polish makes my sink look brand new

I discovered the bestselling Shadazzle Cleaner and Polish, and it does exactly what it says, which is clean and polished surfaces. What I didn't realize is that it would quickly become one of my favorite household essentials.

Unlike most all-purpose cleaners, this one comes in a tub instead of a spray bottle. It looks like a white paste and has a gritty texture that brushes away stains without dulling the surface. It's formulated with natural clay, oil, glycerine, soap and lemon fragrance (it's also available in lavender and eucalyptus).

Inside the tub, you'll find a porous sponge that's used to rub the polish on whatever you're cleaning. Simply wet it before you begin and coat one side with the paste. Although the instructions don't specify how it should be applied, I find that rubbing the sponge in small circles with a little bit of pressure works best.

When the entire surface is covered, a quick rinse with water will leave it looking spotless.

I coat one side of the sponge in the paste and use small, circular movements to eliminate stains and grime. Megan Foster / TODAY

One of the best parts about using Shadazzle is that you don't have to reapply it every day. The oil in the formula creates a protective layer that causes water droplets to slide off the surface instead of sticking. This cuts down on the number of days I clean my kitchen, which leaves me with more time to tend to other household chores.

I initially purchased the product to clean the stainless steel in my kitchen sink and have also found success using it on tarnished silverware and granite. Customers also say it works on everything from rubber shoes to pots and pans.

The one downside is that you have to leave the sponge out to dry before placing it back into the tub. Thankfully, this only takes about 15 minutes and doesn't cause much of an issue.

When I think about my favorite household products, this definitely ranks in my top five. It's incredibly affordable, easy to use and leaves my kitchen smelling fresh and clean. I rave about it all the time and for the sake of my kitchen, I hope that it will stick around for good.

