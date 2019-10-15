The first thing I noticed about the Bausch & Lombwipes was their plastic packaging. Most wipes I’d used before came in paper packaging and seemed to dry out quickly. I was happy to find that the plastic packaging seemed to seal in the moisture. In other words, I don’t have to worry about opening up a wipe only to discover that it’s all dried out!

Unlike many other wipes I've tried, these ones aren't flimsy and the wipes are folded in a way that equally distributes the cleaning solution all over. Every time I use one, my glasses are instantly fresh and streak-free, and the wipes also do a pretty great job of cleaning my phone!

My thick-rimmed glasses are never far from one of these convenient wipes. Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

I’ve used microfiber cloths to clean my glasses before, and a few of them have done a pretty decent job. However, sometimes using a cloth always seems like I’m rubbing dirt on dirt and just spreading the gunk around my glasses rather than removing it. Since I’m a bit of a germaphobe, I appreciate that fresh feeling that only comes from using an alcohol-based cleaning solution, so these wipes are just about perfect for me.

With an average retail price of about $14 for a box of 100, these wipes are reasonably priced, and one box lasts me a couple of months. Of course, it also helps that they’re compact and portable, so I can stash a few in my bag wherever I go.

It’s the little things in life, right?

