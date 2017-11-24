Stovetops get grimy and gross quickly — here's how to clean any type of stovetop

Whether it's gas, electric or glass, it takes more than a halfhearted promise to really clean a messy stovetop in one day.

We asked Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, to share her expert tips for this kitchen chore. To start, as a pro, she recommends cleaning up immediately after cooking so it's before spills and splatters harden.

How to clean a gas stovetop | How to clean an electric stovetop | How to clean a glass stovetop | How to remove tough grime/burnt grease | What are the best cleaners for stovetops? | The best products for cleaning your stovetop

How do you clean gas stovetops?

We love gas stoves for the even way they cook, plus they give you more control over adjusting temperatures more precisely. However, they can be a real pain to clean.

Wipe grates with a damp microfiber cloth after every use (once cool!). Place stovetop caps in a sink of hot, soapy water. Allow caps to soak for 10 minutes, then scrub with a clean microfiber cloth. If additional cleaning is needed, make a paste of baking soda and water and allow it to set for 30 minutes and then scrub clean. Fuel ports can become dirty and even clogged. We recommend an appliance professional, such as Mr. Appliance, to provide this type of service to ensure the homeowner's safety and effective removal of debris. Pros know how to safely and effectively remove debris on these delicate parts. They also know how to adjust burners so they burn with a blue flame. (Orange/yellow flames indicate poor combustion and require additional attention.)

How to clean electric stovetops

Electric stoves can also be a little difficult to clean. With these tips from Mock, you can keep it clean without too much stress.

Wipe coils with a damp microfiber cloth. Place stovetop burners in a sink of hot, soapy water. Allow burners to soak for 10 minutes, then scrub with a clean microfiber cloth. Clean reflector pans with mild grease-busting dish soap and hot water and a microfiber cloth. Lift up the electric cooktop and wipe clean with a damp sponge. Use soapy water, if needed. If burnt-on residue remains on the coils, turn the heat on high until the spill burns off. Remember to turn on the exhaust fan, too.

How to clean glass stovetops

While glass stovetops seem like they'd be the easiest to clean, sometimes they come with their own set of problems. Here's how to clean burnt-on messes without scratching or damaging your glass stovetop.

Allow the burner to completely cool! Remove debris from the burner with a silicone or plastic spatula. We like this better as it is flexible and safe rather than using the single-edge razor blade or anything else sharp that may scratch the glass top surface. Using items you already have at home is the easiest way to remove burnt food and stains. Sprinkle baking soda directly onto the stovetop and add a little water to the baking soda to make a paste to completely cover the stain. Leave a warm, damp rag on top of the spot and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wipe the spot clean. If the spot is really stubborn, add a few drops of distilled vinegar to the baking soda, which should completely clean it.

How do you remove tough grime/burnt grease from a stovetop?

Sometimes you don't catch spills and burnt-on messes right as they happen. Here's how to deal with all that yuckiness.

For electric stovetops, first, remove the heating coils and grease catchers. For gas stovetops, first, remove metal grills and cover the gas heating element so nothing gets in there while cleaning. You can let these soak in the sink with hot water and dish soap while you clean the stovetops Next, mix lemon juice and white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it on the grease/grime. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes before scrubbing with a damp towel/cloth. Usually this will be enough for grease stains. However, if the grease is still there after you scrubbed, sprinkle some baking soda over the grease. Allow the baking soda to sit for five minutes before using another damp cloth or scrub sponge to get rid of the grease.

What are the best cleaners for stove tops?

The best cleaners for your stovetops are items you probably have around your house to begin with like baking soda, white vinegar, lemon juice, water and dish soap.

Warning: Some people use white eraser sponges for extremely tough burn marks. These do work, but it's preferred that you use with caution as this substance is like microfine sandpaper and can scratch the surface if you’re not careful.

The best products for cleaning your stovetop

As Mock explains, a lot of the best supplies for cleaning your stovetop are simple ingredients you already have at home, but here are some other products that will be helpful to get your stove sparkling clean.

After soaking your burners, use a microfiber cloth to clean them off without damaging them. You can never have too many microfiber cloths, after all!

Mild, grease-busting dish soap works well when soaking your burners in the sink.

Bar Keeper's Friend is a longtime favorite for not only bartenders but for cleaning enthusiasts. They're gentle on your stovetop, but hard on yucky grease and grime!

You probably have baking soda laying around but if you don't, you might as well stock up! You can use it to clean just about anything in your home—everything from soiled rugs to sticky, burnt-on food on your stovetop.

If you have a glass stovetop, remember not to use a straight razor as it can damage and scratch the glass. Instead, use these plastic spatulas which will help you remove hard-to-clean burnt-on messes.