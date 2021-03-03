6 clever cleaning solutions that take the hassle out of chores

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is just around the corner, and while that means warmer weather, it also means it's just about time for spring cleaning. If you haven't touched the nooks and crannies in your home since you gave your living space a touch-up at the start of the new year, you might be dreading having to bend, scrub and brush all of those hard-to-reach places.

If you're desperate for new cleaning solutions, skip the sponge and the bleach — we rounded up all of the clever cleaning tools and products you'll need for a fresh start this spring. Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share all of these innovative finds. They're taking over Amazon and social media, and they will ultimately make your cleaning routine easier.

From an adorable microwave cleaner to coffee maker cleansing tablets (when's the last time you cleaned that thing?), read on for all of the bestselling (and clever) cleaning solutions on Amazon.

Bestselling items as seen on TODAY

Editor's note: At the time of air, our pick was $59.99, but the price has since increased to $79.99. We found similarly priced and top-rated options below.

Having to tirelessly scrub nooks and crannies in the bathroom is one of the worst parts of cleaning day, but this genius gadget does all of the tough work for you. It features an extendable handle and four brush attachments that help remove dirt and grime without any of the back-breaking effort. After you've tackled the bathroom, it's also great to use in other areas of the house, such as sinks, floors and patio furniture.

The "Little Green" made waves on TikTok when users discovered how mighty the tiny gadget is. The portable machine makes tackling tough stains on carpets, stairways, mattresses and more a breeze, using spray and suction functions to break down dirt. Not only is it easy to use, but the small size makes it easy to store, too, and even keep in the trunk of your car for spot cleaning.

Before you add the blue goo to your cart, you're going to want some of The Pink Stuff! This all-purpose paste can be used on everything from saucepans to ceramic tiles, making it tough enough to tackle grime and dirty but gentle enough to not damage surfaces in your home. It's a cream cleaner, which means you'll get more out of it than cleansing wipes or a spray. Plenty of the more than 29,000 reviewers note that a little bit goes a long way.

Slime isn't just for little ones! This detailing gel attracts dirt from all the hard to reach places such as air vents, cup holders and dashboards. It isn't just for the car — you can use it on TV remotes or keyboards without worrying about residue being left behind. Even better? It's reusable and comes with its own storage case.

If you've been using your laptop a lot more than usual, there is likely a myriad of crumbs, fingerprints and smudges all over your device. This clever little tool is a 2-in-1, with one side that brushes away dirt and another that features a microfiber pad for fingerprint removal. It's a welcome addition to the home office but can also be used on laptops, tablets and smartphones.

When was the last time you actually cleaned your coffee maker (not just the pot)? If you can't even begin to remember, consider these tablets a must! You can pop them right into your coffee machine and let them do the dirty work. In just a matter of minutes (and two brew cycles), they'll tackle mineral buildup and residue without having to resort to traditional solutions. They can be used with most multi- and single-serve coffee makers.

More cleaning Amazon bestsellers

We all likely don't clean our makeup brushes as often as we should, but dirt, grime and bacteria quickly pile up on our daily tools. This brush cleaner features a rechargeable spinner, cleaning solution, rubber collars, a splash bowl and other essentials that can cut the time it takes to clean your makeup brushes in half. One of the tool's more than 3,300 verified five-star reviewers said that it "lives up to the hype."

Sometimes the vacuum isn't enough to get rid of pesky pet hair. Consider this unique tool a specialized lint roller, designed to pick up dog and cat hair from bedding, couches, car seats and more. It's reusable and doesn't require any sticky sheets to get the job done. One Shop TODAY contributor found that it works wonders all around her home.

Using steam — no chemicals or tough scrubbing required — this clever find tackles crud and dry food in your microwave, making it easy to wipe clean in just seven minutes. Over 1,600 verified reviewers gave "Angry Mama" a full five-star rating, with one recent reviewer stating their microwave "has never been cleaner."

From scratched cabinets and nightstands to doors, this furniture repair kit comes with 10 different compounds that can fix a variety of surfaces. It comes with putty, a spatula, applicator brush and all of the essentials you'll need for an easy DIY. It's received a full five-star rating from over 2,300 verified reviewers, with many calling it out for being user-friendly and efficient.

