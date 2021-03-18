12 TikTok-loved cleaning products that will make doing chores a breeze

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sure, TikTok can sometimes be a serious time-suck: You sit down to watch a few videos, and before you know it, you've been scrolling for two hours. But it can also be a helpful tool for discovering fun hacks and products that you never knew you needed.

Take cleaning TikTok, for example. One of the many subsections of the app, "cleantok," as it's otherwise known, is a mecca for finding cleaning solutions, including some that will make you realize you've been doing your chores completely wrong. If you scroll through the cleantok hashtag, which has more than 10 billion collective views, you'll find everything from satisfying cleaning videos and tips from professional housekeepers.

But one of the best categories in cleantok are the unique and useful products users share that will make cleaning your home so much easier.

Below, we rounded up 12 of the best cleaning products we found on the app — and you'll want to grab these items for all of your spring cleaning needs.

Arguably the most famous product on cleantok, this cult-favorite cleaning paste can help you tackle even the toughest stains on counters, stoves, ovens and more. Videos featuring the product have more than 92 million collective views, and while it's effective, it's gentle, too, so it won't damage surfaces. Liberally apply the paste to any surface that needs cleaning, and scrub lightly to remove stains and dirt.

These happy-looking sponges are featured in millions of videos on the app, and it's not just because they're super cute. They're also a super helpful cleaning tool. Each sponge has a textured side, which can be used to scrub off debris and dirt. The other side is made of foam to soak up excess liquids and dry the surface once you're done cleaning. The sponges come in a number of colors, but we like how well the "Scrub Mommy" pairs with the pink stuff, especially since people tend to use them together.

With a powerful suction in a small frame, this carpet cleaner can be used to clean upholstered surfaces, like carpets, chairs, couches and even your car. The spray and suction work together to tackle tough stains. It's easy to use, just fill up the water tank and flip the switch.

While user Mackenzie Henry said in a video that this vacuum may be the most expensive thing TikTok has led her to buy, after putting it to the test, she added "where has this thing been my whole life?!" The device vacuums and washes at the same time, and can be used on multiple types of floors. When you're done, you can activate the self-cleaning function which will wash the roller and tubes, so it's ready to go whenever you need it next.

No one likes cleaning the toilet, but these gel inserts will make it so you don't have to scrub quite as often. Stamp one on the inside of the toilet and it will activate with every flush, preventing stains and build-up and keep it smelling fresh. "These are a must-have, I'm obsessed," user Kelsey Venkov said.

Whether you're scrubbing your shower, toilet or walls, these brushes are a must-have. They attach to your drill, so you won't have to tire your arms out just to get a deep clean. The kit comes with three size brush heads and the nylon bristles are tough enough to remove dirt and stains, but won't scratch your surfaces.

TikTok users have been singing praises for Swedish dishcloths for a while, but they're not the only ones. Amazon users love the eco-friendly cloths, too. These ones have an average 4.6-star rating from more than 20,000 user reviews. They're absorbent and durable, so they can be used for any situation where you'd normally reach for a paper towel. To clean, throw them in your washing machine or dishwasher.

When you're dealing with a small mess, you don't necessarily want to have to break out your big vacuum. Instead, you can turn to this mini vacuum, which one TikTok user featured as one of the "best Amazon finds for your desk." The lightweight and cord-free design makes it great for cleaning dirty surfaces or hard-to-reach spots. "This is the perfect crumb catcher/sweeper for your table," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Have little ones that leave toast crumbs everywhere? Or a husband that drops little bits of stuff? This will vacuum it all up and voila, clean table!"

As much as you love your furry friend, all the hair they leave behind on your couches and rugs can be a huge nuisance to clean. This handy roller makes the process a bit easier. TikTok user Paris Kennedy called hers the "best $25 I've ever spent." Simply roll it over any surface to pick up lint, hair and dirt. Unlike a lint roller, it doesn't use adhesives or sticky tape, so there's nothing that needs to be replaced.

Cleaning dishes just got easier, thanks to this dispenser. User, Toponlinefinds' video featuring the product amassed more than 2 million likes, with many people commenting that they were planning on buying it (or already did). Not only does it function as a way to store your sponge and soap, but it will dispense a small amount of soap right onto your sponge with a single press, for a more seamless washing process.

While there are plenty of fancy options for cleaning your floors nowadays, sometimes you just need a dependable mop to get the job done. This TikTok-loved pick will help you keep your hardwood and tile floors spotless. The bucket has a built-in spinner, so you can wring out the mop just by stepping down on the foot pedal. One Shop TODAY writer who put it to the test loved how easy it is to assemble and said the lightweight mop "made spring cleaning an absolute breeze."

If you played with play-doh or slime as a kid, you'll love this unique cleaning gel. When pressed on uneven surfaces, like your keyboard, air conditioner or car vents, the gel squeezes in between the crevices to pick up dirt and dust. It won't leave a sticky residue on your skin or the surfaces you're cleaning. It's reusable, and at such an affordable price, you'll want to grab a few to keep in your car and house.

