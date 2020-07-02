I can ditch my razor for good thanks to this fast-acting hair removal cream

The Veet Hair Removal Gel Cream has over 2,600 verified reviews and a 4.2-star average rating on Amazon. It's a depilatory cream used to dissolve hair just below the surface of the skin. The formula is designed to reduce ingrown hairs and leave skin moisturized thanks to ingredients like aloe vera.

It also includes thioglycolate, which is a chemical compound used to break down hair follicles. It's safe to use anywhere on your body, but it's important to follow instructions carefully to avoid skin irritation.

While the concept behind a hair dissolving cream seemed daunting, I was pleased to see that there were only three simple steps in the process. I first tested the cream on a small area of my skin to make sure it didn't react poorly to the ingredients. When I confirmed there was no redness, bumps or irritation, I decided to try it on my legs.

My first thought was that the formula looked a lot like my daily moisturizer. It was thick, smooth and dispensed from a pump. Unlike some depilatory creams, it smelled like vanilla instead of chemicals.

There's a spatula included with the bottle that can be used to apply the cream, however, I applied it with my hands knowing that I could wash them in a sink afterward.

I used two full pumps per leg, but you may need to apply more or less depending on the thickness of your hair. After application, the brand recommends leaving the cream on for five to 10 minutes. Since I had a good amount of hair to remove, I left it on for the full time.

After 10 minutes, I scraped off the cream with the spatula in the opposite direction of my hair growth. Immediately, I noticed it dissolved all the hair on my legs and left them smooth. The removal process took a total of three minutes and I finished by rinsing my legs in the bathtub.

The cream comes in a 13.5-ounce bottle with a convenient pump. It also includes a spatula for application and removal. Megan Foster / TODAY

From start to finish, I was extremely pleased with how simple it was to use the cream. Though it took a bit longer than shaving, I never had to worry about nicking myself with my razor or getting out of the shower with stubbly legs due to a dull blade.

Since the cream doesn’t remove the follicle, the results of the cream won't last quite as long as waxing. With that said, some shoppers on Amazon claim that they experience a longer period of time between hair growth.

"This lasts a little bit longer than shaving. I have to shave every two days, but I can use this once a week and be fine," said one verified buyer. Another shopper said that she finds it easier than shaving and that the results lasted a little over a week.

I'm on day two and they're still as smooth as they were right after the process. I can't say that the cream will completely take the place of shaving or waxing — but thanks to the budget-friendly price tag, it could become a staple in my routine.

