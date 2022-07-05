7 beauty products for smooth skin and hair this summer, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that we're in the season of swimsuits and sandals, we're all thinking about achieving our healthiest glow, such as the best dermatologist-tested sunscreens, lightweight moisturizers and maintaining the smoothest skin possible.

Lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about some of her favorite products to help you get silky smooth skin and hair all summer long, from water-activated exfoliants to an award-winning razor.

Keep reading to see all seven products for a smoother summer.

Top products for a smooth skin and hair

With the humid weather comes frizzy hair, and you'd normally have to fork out some serious cash at the salon to keep those locks smooth. Takhtehchian says this innovative at-home keratin kit is professional-grade quality and gives you smooth hair for up to six weeks. According to the brand, it's formaldehyde-free and will cut your blow dry time by 30 percent.

Give both your skin and scalp some love this summer with this dermatologist-tested exfoliating powder. According to the brand, this water-activated powder is formulated to gently cleanse the skin while protecting and soothing the moisture barrier. The brand also mentions it's suitable for all hair types, including chemically and color-treated hair.

If sun-exposure is causing dry and cracked lips, Takhtehchian loves this scrub to gently exfoliate flaky and dead skin. The brand says it works by stimulating the blood circulation for a rosy effect and contains hydrating ingredients for baby soft lips.

According to the brand, this shave butter was designed to serve men of color and is perfect for curly hair. Containing shea butter and maracuja oil, Takhtehchian says it provides a luxurious lather for the ultimate glide and cushioning while shaving.

The Hanni brand says they wanted this to be the best razor on the planet and Takhtehchian thinks it might be the last razor you'll ever buy. She says this weighted and single-blade razor not only exfoliates and gently removes hair but also, is ideal for anyone who suffers from irritation, in-grown hair or razor burn.

Before you put on your new favorite pair of sandals, give your feet an at-home spa pedicure with this peeling sock mask. According to the brand, this product is packed with AHA and BHA acids that gradually cause your feet to shed dead skin after a single use, revealing noticeably smooth and softer feet.

Upgrade your loofa and washcloth with this 100 percent natural agave cloth. By submerging in water for 10 minutes, the brand says the activated ingredients will scrub away dead skin and you can specifically target any rough areas.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!