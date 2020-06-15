8 summer skin care essentials, according to a dermatologist

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you're trying to enjoy the sun, fun outdoor activities and warm weather, the last thing you want on your mind is inconvenient skin issues. Nonetheless, the heat and stickiness of summer may take a toll on your face and body.

Hoda and Jenna asked board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman, how to combat some of the most common summer skin care woes. Whether you're dealing with wrinkles, pesky bug bites, chafing or acne from wearing your mask, Engelman shared some solutions that can help.

Ahead, shop the summer skin care essentials you'll want to stock up on this season.

Problem: Aging

Hoda pointed out that some of us may not be keeping up with our skin care routines, leading to fine lines and wrinkles.

Engelman recommends using an over-the-counter retinoid, a night cream that targets deep wrinkles and skin-soothing face roller.

Engelman's first recommendation is a popular prescription-strength retinoid that's just $13.

Differin Gel is formulated to fight acne, but Engelman says the formula also helps with fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone. The main ingredient, Adapalene, is a prescription-strength retinoid that combats oily skin, acne and regulates cell turnover, which can result in smoother skin.

Engelman advises rubbing a pearl-sized drop over your entire face before you go to bed.

“This is a deep wrinkle night cream. It helps with fine lines, wrinkles, builds collagen and reverses sun damage," said Engelman of her favorite nighttime wrinkle cream.

According to the brand, it's clinically proven to reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles with continued use and can result in smoother, firmer and more radiant-looking skin. You can also use it under your eyes or on your neck to target specific areas.

This unique-looking tool is the finishing touch every skin care routine could use, says Engelman.

She says it vibrates to improve skin's circulation and contour face muscles thanks to two attachments: a thin, T-shaped one and one with two balls to sculpt areas larger areas like the jawline and neck.

Problem: Acne

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Wearing a fabric face mask can cause friction and moisture that can lead to acne.

"If you’re being good and wearing masks — as you should when you’re out — the reality is that it’s something called acne mechanica.” She recommends using a foaming face wash to combat breakouts and a balm to minimize friction between your face and mask.

This foaming face wash obliterates bacteria on the skin thanks to its active ingredient, 10% benzoyl peroxide. In addition to removing dirt, oil and build-up, regular use will help keep mask acne at bay.

To minimize friction on your face, Engelman recommends using this. “It’s a face balm and you put it on in the areas where the mask touches the skin: behind the ears and over the nose," she explained.

The formula includes vitamin E and aloe, which help reduce irritation and the tube makes it easy to apply.

Problem: Chafing

While a lot of people are currently dealing with friction around their face, the heat and humidity can also irritate your arms, breasts and inner thighs. Engelman says the simple solution for this common issue is a little bit of anti-fungal powder and an anti-chafing balm.

Engelman advises using this powder in areas where you experience pain from skin-to-skin irritation. Though this product is made to treat athlete's foot, it can be used to help absorb moisture on any surface of your skin.

She likes this powder because it is very absorbent, which is beneficial if you're spending more time outside (this can lead to more sweat and friction).

This anti-chafe stick comes in a convenient stick and is designed to prevent chafing when you're working out or walking around on a hot day.

“It’s like a little deodorant," said Engelman. "You put it on in the areas (where you experience) friction and it minimizes that skin breakdown."

Problem: Bug bites

Jenna says her kids are already covered in bug bites which is a problem many people face this time of year. Instead of using a sticky spray to ward off mosquitos, Engelman recommends using these towelettes.

These Dickinson's witch hazel wipes are infused with skin-calming botanical extracts and are incredibly versatile. Use one to refresh your skin on the go or to soothe itchy bug bites.

“I love these because they’re naturally antiseptic, they’re anti-inflammatory and they're single-use wipes that you can keep in your bag and then throw away,” said Engelman of her go-to bug bite solution.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!