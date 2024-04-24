When you're trying to achieve youthful skin, the sun can seem like your worst enemy. And whether you are looking to fight against aging or want to avoid painful sunburns, it is important to select the right sunscreen to protect your skin from the harsh summer rays.

Fortunately, NewBeauty Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger recently shared with TODAY some of her suggested SPF picks for everyday use and activities, including some for travel and sitting beachside.

Below, you’ll find a range of sunscreens that can boost your makeup game or easily be stowed in your favorite tote — all of which are approved and recommended by our experts.

Sunscreens for all activities, as seen on TODAY

Best for outdoor sports: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Cream SPF 50+

For when you’re on-the-go this summer, you’ll need a sunscreen that will protect and adapt to your environment. That’s where Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Cream comes into play. According to the brand, the product has “HeatForce” and “WetForce” technology that are activated based on external heat and water exposure. As it senses heat or water, it claims to form a stronger barrier of protection. It's even water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

For added protection during your outdoor festivities, Shiseido also offers the product in a 60+ version that is bottled in a lotion for the face and body.

Best for the beach: Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30

The packaging might look delicious, but don’t mistake this powerful sunscreen for your favorite can of whipped cream. Although it will be a playful addition to your beach bag, the unique packaging actually keeps the product air-tight and sealed.

“The mousse dispenses in a billow of swirling ribbons, its texture light and airy and nearly indistinguishable from a dollop of edible cream,” describes Eggenberger. “It is genuinely fun to use and its a great encouragement to get kids to apply sunscreen.” Plus, it makes for easy and swift application as you’re rushing to the shore.

Best for reapplying: Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42

It is a universal rule that you should reapply sunscreen every 80 minutes. But admittedly, we don’t always follow that because it is never appealing to apply sunblock on sandy and sweaty skin. As an alternative to reapplying cream-based SPF, this Kopari body mist lightly drenches the body with a delicate mist that promises to be fast-absorbing and quick-drying.

“To get the best efficacy out of a spray sunscreen, you want to spray until a sheen is visible on the skin, then rub it in and allow it to dry,” advises Eggenberger. “The additional benefit of the sheen, is you can see exactly where you applied, ensuring you do not miss any spots.”

Best everyday face: EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad Spectrum sunscreen doesn’t just protect — it actively works to treat common skin concerns, too. For instance, it contains niacinamide to help combat blemishes and discoloration, and promises to be non-comedogenic (indicating that it shouldn’t clog pores). And notably, the finish is sheer, which Eggenberger says is uniquely unusual for a sunscreen that contains zinc.” The resulting application is virtually transparent,” she says. It has even been recommended by one of our experts for sun protection.

Best under makeup: Naked Sundays SPF50 Cabana Clear Water Gel Serum

Based on Naked Sundays’ website, they created the first-ever clear sunscreen. (That fact alone is enough to keep us interested.) So if you’ve ever worried about a white cast from sunscreen, even while underneath makeup, this one will ease your worries. Instead, the Radiant Sun Serum should leave a semi-matte and satin finish that acts like a serum, moisturizer and primer to shield, hydrate and keep your look intact.

Best portable pick: Olay Glow & Protect Face Sunscreen Stick

“Sunscreen sticks are less messy than a typical lotion, and since they’re small in size, they’re a lot easier to travel with,” says Eggenberger. An added plus? “You can touch up high-risk areas that need increased protection, like your nose and ears, throughout the day,” she adds. With the Olay Glow & Protect sunscreen stick, all you have to do is twist the packaging up to apply — even if you already have makeup on.

The best part isn't just the glowing finish, but the incredibly travel-friendly size (it's just 0.5 oz!). Meaning, you can easily store the sunblock in your tote, carry-on and more.

Dermatologist-approved facial sunscreens for outdoor activities

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Wattenberg previously stopped by TODAY to share how to choose the right sunscreen for every kind of outdoor activity, plus shared her favorites.

For Wattenberg, the best sunscreen is one you will use every single day, and this Sun Bum lotion is sure to do the trick. She recommends an SPF of 30 or higher and a sunscreen that is water-resistant for 40 or 80 minutes with broad-spectrum protection. With a signature scent that instantly reminds people of summer, Sun Bum ticks off all of the boxes for a must-have summer essential.

This lightweight and sheer sunscreen from Neutrogena is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and has a matte finish. Since it does not have a heavy texture, this sunscreen is great to use for everyday activities to stay protected from the sun and prevent sunburn. If you will be using this sunscreen on the beach or by the pool, it's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

We all know that the sun can seriously damage your skin, so take charge and protect your face with this product. When looking for a face sunscreen, you should try to find one specific to your skin type. Also, limit the number of products you apply when using sunscreen. This organic mineral sun silk creme gently glides onto your skin and is transparent so you can layer it under makeup.

Even while indoors or driving, Wattenberg recommends applying sun protection since UVA rays can penetrate glass windows and damage your skin. This one from Avène features an ultra-lightweight formula with niacinamide, allantoin and spring water that feels soothing on the skin.

The weightless formula is great to mix with the rest of your skin care products. This sunscreen has a light consistency and SPF 30 protection for a sheer complexion that won't look greasy. The product is great for normal, combination or sensitive skin and is formulated with grapefruit and tangerine oils for a smooth finish.

For babies and kids, the best sunscreen to start with is a mineral sunscreen like this one because it is mild and can be used on both body and face. Lotions are the best option since sprays are harder to apply and aerosol is not good for young children. This baby sunscreen has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance and is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad-spectrum sunscreen.

P.S. It's important to remember not to apply sunscreen on babies under the age of six months. They should never be in direct sunlight.

Shopper and editor-approved facial sunscreens

For a budget-friendly option, this sunscreen will give you the best protection. Bondi Sands has a weightless texture and doesn't feel heavy when applied to the face. The best part is that is reef-friendly and offers 72-hour hydration.

"It blends into your face with no trace of white even though it is a white liquid," one shopper added about its quality.

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, broad-spectrum and non-greasy, this La Roche-Posay sunscreen is a great option for summer. This 100 percent mineral sunscreen helps protect skin from UV rays and is tested to work even on sensitive skin.

"This sunscreen really does dry to a nice powder finish. It feels great. Not heavy at all and it doesn’t make my skin look or feel greasy or shiny," shared one buyer.

Enjoy the great outdoors with this oil-free formula from Coppertone. According to reviewers, this sunscreen won't make your skin break out or irritate. The non-greasy and near-invisible formula will set well on most skin types.

"It also doesn’t leave that dreaded white cast. Makes a great base for application of foundation, as it helps it glide easily over the skin," added one shopper.

The luxurious formula will protect you from the sun even when it's 100 degrees outside. This award-winning environmental protection contains antioxidants and silky texture for a matte finish.

"This is worth the price. It really smooths my skin and prepares it for foundation or base. It reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and is a shield from the sun and the environment," shared one verified Amazon shopper.

When it comes to sunscreens, editorial assistant Madison San Miguel looks for two things: Protection and a radiant finish. This mineral sunscreen from SkinCeuticals provides both, and leaves a slightly translucent tint to even skin tone.

“This is a great base for ‘no-makeup makeup’ days because the coverage is minimal, but it does enough where you’ll notice a difference in your complexion,” she suggests. “I love that it promises no white cast or heavy residue.”

According to associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart, this face and body sunscreen feels similar to a moisturizer, which is a first for her when it comes to SPF. “I’ve been using this sunscreen for the past week or so and love how lightweight it is,” Stewart says. This might be because it contains an array of “good-for-your-skin ingredients” (e.g. hyaluronic acid, coconut oil), she notes, which have perks in hydrating and nourishing the sin. “Plus, it doesn’t leave behind any white cast, which is amazing.”

Ingredients to look out for when shopping for sunscreens

While SPF is obviously essential during the summer months, certain ingredients can trigger sensitive skin or cause irritation. For example, CEO at The Skin Consult, Dr. Sajani Barot, mentioned that chemical sunscreens can cause sensitivity, especially for those with acne-prone skin.

“Typically, I like to recommend mineral sunscreens for those with acne,” she said. “Usually, those are labeled with titanium dioxide ingredient.” (Titanium dioxide has been shown to have a gentle, mild reaction on the skin, according to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.)

While chemical sunscreens are very effective, these take time to get activated into the skin. Ingredients like “oxybenzone, octocrylene, avobenzone and others can cause sensitivity in certain individuals that have sensitive and acne-prone skin.”

How to apply sunscreen

You need about 30ml of sunscreen, which is about one ounce of product.

“For the face, you want to use a quarter-size amount and make sure you’re covering your ears and any parts that are exposed.” Barot also recommends checking the date of expiration as it will affect the efficacy of your sunscreen.

If you’re someone that loves wearing makeup, make sure to always apply your sunscreen before your foundation. “The rule of thumb is to reapply sunscreen every two hours,” according to Barot, so a tinted moisturizer with additional SPF will work better on the skin.

While sunscreen tends to not interact with other skin care products, Barot mentioned that it’s essential to use sunscreen if you’re using reactive products that leave your dermis vulnerable.

“In fact if you use any ingredients in your regimen like retinoids or glycolic acids, you should be using sunscreen religiously everyday because those can make your skin more sensitive to the sun.”

Meet our experts

How we chose

The Shop TODAY team spoke with experts in the beauty and skin care industry, including NewBeauty Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger, doctor of pharmacy Dr. Sajani Barot and dermatologist Dr. Debra Wattenberg, to gain insight into choosing the right face sunscreen, as well as tips for proper usage.

We then scoured the internet and chose shopper-loved items that met the guidelines provided by the experts. We also shared a few of our personal favorites.