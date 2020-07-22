Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While most of us spend all year fantasizing about our next beach day, we sometimes forget about all the stuff we have to lug on the sand before we get to relax. Transporting your beach gear can put a damper on your day in the sun, but there are plenty of ways to make the experience an easier one.

Instead of throwing all of your beach day essentials (sunscreen, beach towels, sun hats, etc.) in a reusable shopping tote, consider investing in a beach bag.

Whether you're looking for a sleek and stylish bag for just the essentials or an extra-large tote to carry enough towels for the whole family, there's bound to be an option that works for you.

You can't go wrong with a classic L.L. Bean beach tote. The durable bags have plenty of room to hold all of your beach day items and can even be monogrammed for a personal touch. They come in a variety of colors and are available in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.

This sporty beach bag is expandable, machine-washable and made of neoprene material that's super easy to clean and quick-drying. Plus, it folds down for easy storage.

The Baggu Cloud Bag includes a top zipper closure for safekeeping and packs into its own pouch for easy storage. While we totally love this orchid purple shade, it's also available in red, yellow and black.

For those looking for a budget-friendly beach bag, consider this water-resistant tote. It's an Amazon Choice product with over 650 verified reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating. You can snag this bag in over 30 different colors and patterns.

This Billabong straw bag will elevate any summer outfit in your closet. The custom multicolor weave stands out against the beige straw material and the long straps are durable and comfy.

This extra-large mesh beach bag can hold up to 160 pounds, fit up to six beach towels and still has plenty more room for all the items you'll need at the lake or beach. It features eight pockets and even a convenient loop to hold your keys.

If you're looking for a bag-cooler hybrid, you're in luck! This mesh beach tote doubles as a cooler that can fit up to 12 water bottles! It's available in blue, pink and black.

Calling all cheetah sisters! If you love a good animal print, you won't be able to resist this tote bag from Walmart. It's made of jute, has 11-inch drop handles and will add a dash of personality to any look.

If you love representing your favorite city, you need this "local love" tote bag from Anthropologie. It's available in a variety of popular cities, including Dallas, New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia.

For those who don't have a ton of things to carry, consider investing in a simple canvas bag. This one from Kate Spade displays a stack of colorful books and will add character to any beach outfit.

This classic Billabong canvas bag is another fun option for those who love Hawaii — or dream of visiting!

Gap's Jute Tote Bag is a versatile option since it can be worn on your shoulder or carried by the top handle. Pair this with your favorite summer sundress and your go-to sandals and you'll be ready for the perfect beach day.

These Mark & Graham waterproof beach totes come in many colorful options and are perfect for summer! They're made with lightweight vinyl that is durable and water- and tear-resistant, plus they have long and comfortable straps to lug around all of your essentials.

This super large tote is designed to be packed to the brim! You can rest assured that it won't break thanks to it's "burst-proof" bottom.

For those looking for an entirely waterproof and seal-tight option, consider L.L. Bean's dry sack. It's made of lightweight nylon, laminated with waterproof polyurethane and has fully taped sealed seams to guarantee your belongings will stay dry.

Keep it classy with the Mud Pie Initial Canvas Tote Bag this summer. It's made with sturdy canvas and has more than enough space to hold everything you'd ever need.

If you're more into backpacks, consider this water-resistant drawstring design from Alpaca Go. It's lightweight and includes a small zipper pocket inside to hold your keys, phone, wallet and more. Plus, it comes in over 30 different patterns.

This chic woven style from J. Crew is the perfect brunch-to-beach bag that has just enough room to hold your essentials. Each bag is handwoven with paper straw, so they vary in size for a customized feel.

The State Graham Tote is great for the beach, office, airport and anywhere else life may take you. It has a large main compartment, a luggage slip sleeve for easy travel and comes in six different colors. For a neutral vibe, go with the black-and-white option. If you're feeling a little sassier, go with the metallic silver or gold!

For a simple pick, try this Gap tote that's made with smooth canvas weave, comfortable shoulder straps and a convenient exterior pocket. We love this bright coral shade, but it also comes in beige, camo, pink, blue and more.

