Is this the bag of the summer? Why nurses, moms and more love the Bogg Bag

What is the Bogg Bag?

Bogg was started in 2008 after founder Kim Vaccarella struggled to find a beach bag that was large, durable and easy to clean — and so she decided to make her own. The look of the bag has been compared to Crocs, and while she doesn't name the shoes specifically, according to the brand's website, while on a vacation, she bought "those funny looking shoes that everyone was talking about" and was inspired by their lightweight material and feel.

Within a few years, they had started creating the Bogg Bag, an easy-to-wash, "tip-proof," sturdy bag that's perfect for bringing to the beach, work and more.

Why are Bogg Bags so popular?

Deemed the "perfect summer bag” by some shoppers, the bag has become a viral phenomenon — so much so that it’s hard to get your hands on one. While it comes in a range of colors, many of them are sold out. (There are still a handful of shades that you can grab on Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Bogg site.)

On social media, many users are sharing "pack with me" videos showing off just how much they can fit in their bags (and it's a lot). Though, even when it's filled with stuff, many people are impressed by how the flat bottom design helps to keep it from tipping over and spilling their items everywhere

Moms, nurses and beach lovers seem to appreciate how easy it is to clean — if it gets dirty, the brand says all you need to do is rinse it off, let it dry and it'll be ready for your next adventure.

"I knew nothing of Bogg bags. I received it as a gift. Where was this bag all my life!?!" shares one shopper on Amazon. "I live next to the beach and I use it all the time! Beach, pool, road trips, it’s amazing!I put a bunch of stuff in there, and I still have room for more stuff! It doesn’t tip over, and it cleans up easily too!"

One shopper likened it to the "Mary Poppins of tote bags," adding that it can fit everything they need for kids' sports games. "From snacks to quench those halftime munchies, to essentials for the girls, and even a battery pack for my never-ending phone usage, this bag comfortably fits it all."

Many people have also mentioned that they love how the bag can customized with accessories. The holes along the sides of the bag not only allow for more airflow throughout the bag (no more smelly bags!), but also make it so you can attach accessories like beverage holders, organization pouches and decorative "Bogg bits" right onto the bag.

While many people love the large size, for those who want something smaller, there are other sizes of the bag that you can shop. Below, we're sharing those along with some accessories so you can feel organized, stylish and, of course, very on-trend.

More Bogg Bags

The baby version of the bag features everything people love about the original, including the flat bottom and easy-to-clean design, in a more compact frame. It comes with a small insert that's the perfect size for your phone, cards and go-to lip balm.

For everyday outings when you only need the essentials, this Bitty bag is the perfect size. It's also great for kids who want to match Mom with their own mini bag! It's available in limited colors, so grab it while you can.

Your favorite bottle of wine deserves its own tote! This reusable carrier is designed to fit both regular and larger bottles of wine, the brand says, and makes it easy to safely transport them to picnics, dinners, parties and more.

Bogg bag accessories

Make the bag truly your own with one of the brand's decorative "Bits." There are plenty of options to choose from — you can embrace the beachy vibes with this lobster or the flip-flops or show off your sporty side with the softball or roller skates.

Everyone will know which bag is yours with this letter charm. At just $7, it's an easy and affordable way to personalize your bag.

Slip your keys or AirPods case right onto these carabiners so they're always within reach. It can be attached to the inside or outside of the bag.

Never be without your favorite beverage with this handy holder. It slides right onto the top of your bag to keep your drink securely in place. (And yes, the brand says it will fit your Stanley Quencher!) And when you're not using it to hold your drink, you can stash your keys or phone in it for easier access.

These bags have buttons on the back that you can snap directly into the holes in the bag to keep your essentials organized and within reach. According to the brand, the larger bag can hold bigger items like a book or an 8-ounce bottle of lotion, while the smaller is designed to accommodate your phone, keys, cards and cash.

This Bogg cooler insert comes with a removable strap, so you can carry it on its own or tote it around in your bag. It's perfect for kids' sports games or beach days when you want to ensure that you have plenty of cold beverages on hand.

This divider tray can be used in two ways: You can place it vertically to separate items in your bag or you can clip it into the top holes horizontally and use it as a snack tray! Shoppers say that it "keeps everything organized" and is easy to put in the bag.

When you throw your phone into your bag, you risk losing it to the abyss. But when you have this phone holder, that will never happen again. It attaches to the inside or outside of your bag and is designed to fit most phones with their standard cases (up to iPhone 13 Pro Max and all Samsung Galaxy phones), the brand says.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. For this article, we did a deep dive into the popularity of the Bogg Bag. Plus, we picked out some other bestsellers from the brand and additional trending and top-rated accessories.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.