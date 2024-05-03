Calling all educators! Score discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week at Staples, Scholastic and more

Teachers are basically superheroes, but they don't always get the credit they deserve. During one special week, however, their endless dedication is recognized.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, and many brands are rolling out sales to celebrate teachers' hard work. From school supplies to clothes and everything in between, there are plenty of deals to scoop up and we've outlined a few of our favorites below.

And since teachers should be recognized all year long, we've also included a few year-round discounts you can score with your teacher ID any time of year.

Discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 | Year-round teacher deals

Discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week 2024

Scholastic

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Scholastic's Teacher Store and Book Clubs are offering special sales.

On the Scholastic Teacher Store, teachers can score the following deals between May 6-10:

$5 off $50

$20 off $100

$35 off $150

$50 off $200+

Between May 6-10, Scholastic Book Clubs will also offer teachers 10x Clubs points when they place an order of $25+. The site will also offers special discounts.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few items to consider adding to your cart.

Ready to celebrate your favorite teacher? Send them an e-gift card to Scholastic. Cards can be sent in the denomination of your choice and can be redeemed on Scholastic Book Clubs, The Scholastic Teacher Store, The Scholastic Parent Store, to buy Scholastic Magazines+ or to make a purchase at participating Scholastic Book Fairs.

Teachers have busy schedules, so a planner is a must-have. This one is filled with inspirational quotes, birthday and holiday pages, student rosters, planning pages and more to keep you organized.

Perfect for younger grades, this calendar pocket chart comes with cards for each month, date cards, birthday cards, field trip cards and more. It's a fun way to engage students throughout the year as you pass through the various seasons.

Staples

Staples is giving away a free teacher supply kit to teachers who show an ID at participating U.S. stores between May 4-11. Supplies are limited and the kits include the following items:

2 Expo dry-erase markers

1 Sharpie permanent marker

2 Sharpie highlighters

2 Paper Mate ballpoint pens

8 Paper Mate woodcase pencils

2 Paper Mate erases

1 Elmer’s glue stick

1 Elmer’s liquid school glue

In addition, teachers can also score 20% off in-store purchases with a teacher ID between May 5-11. The one-time offer can't be combined with other deals and exclusions apply on a range of items, including computers, computer hardware/accessories, graphics cards, tablets, Chromebooks, streaming devices, Amazon products, Apple products, ASUS products, Bose products and more.

Ready to get shopping? Here are a few items to consider picking up.

Say so long to classroom germs with these disinfecting wipes that eradicate 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. The set comes with three containers that include 75 wipes each.

Can you ever have enough flash cards? We think not. Whether you use them in the classroom or at home with your children, you'll get plenty of use out of this set of 1,000 colorful flash cards.

Work with younger children? Stickers are a very important currency. This deluxe pack comes with a wide array of fun designs, including apples and bees with faces, caterpillars, fish, grasshoppers and more. The set comes with 1,960 stickers total.

Dearfoams

Teachers can save 20% on the Dearfoams website by verifying their educator status on ID.me. The offer is valid on the entire website.

Slip into comfort after a long day on your feet at work with these cozy memory foam slippers. The soft shearling fabric is moisture-wicking and the slip-on style makes it easy to take them on and off.

Available in four colors, these flip flop slippers are ideal for summer when you want a bit of support while walking around the house (but are feeling too hot for a full slipper). The machine-washable style also has memory foam!

Happy Planner

Through May 7, Happy Planner is running a "Buy More, Save More" sale on its new back-to-school collection, just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week. The sale features the following deals:

Spend $75, get 25% off (use the code BTS25 )

) Spend $100, get 30% off (use the code BTS30 )

) Spend $150, get 40% off (use the code BTS40)

Eager to browse through the website's offerings? Here are a few sale items we have our eyes on.

Teaching isn't all sunshine and rainbows, and sometimes you need a visual reminder that you're living your passion. This colorful planner features the phrase "Being a teacher is heart work" on the cover and has bold red spirals on the side. It comes with 12 dividers that feature artwork and inspiring quotes.

Sometimes, you simply need a dose of inspiration throughout the busy work day. While you're busy shaping growing minds, take a moment to stay organized with this 12-month planner that has the following message on its cover: "Grow your own way."

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Teachers and school staff can take advantage of a 10% off deal at Academy Sports + Outdoors in stores and online through May 11. Whether you're looking for some new workout clothes or a bag to carry to work, the store has you covered.

Crave a bit of fresh air after being cooped up in the classroom all day? Stay cool during your workout in this moisture-wicking T-shirt that fends off sweat. It's available in four colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL.

It can get pretty chilly in the classroom, so it's always smart to keep a sweatshirt handy. This mock neck zip-up style comes in two go-with-everything colors (brown and black) and features handy pockets.

Columbia Sportswear Lightweight Packable 21L Tote Bag

Available in black and a gorgeous blue, this tote bag is perfect for carrying around your work essentials. Made of a durable material, the bag features an easily collapsible design, a water bottle pocket, several additional pockets and large handles.

Stitch Fix

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix is treating U.S. educators to a $50 credit in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. To redeem the offer, visit this website to verify your teacher credentials and get a promo code anytime through May 12. The offer expires on June 30.

If you haven’t used Stitch Fix before, you’ll be asked to take a style quiz and create an account. If you already have an account, you’ll simply log in.

Ever wish you had a personal stylist to help curate your wardrobe? Stitch Fix can help with that. The online personal styling service caters to your personal style by asking you a series of questions about your likes and dislikes. There are countless styles available for men, women and kids, including maternity, petite and plus styles.

Is it time for a new work bag? This roomy option has plenty of space for everything you need during the school day and comes in two neutral hues: black and burnt orange.

Papermoon Avery Mixed Material Blouse

A snazzy blouse can help you feel more confident when you're hoping to command attention in front of a class. This one features a subtle print and a neutral blue hue that pairs equally well with dark or bright bottoms.

Bath & Body Works

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week and Mother's Day, Bath & Body Works is offering a week full of deals that everyone can enjoy.

From Monday through Thursday, all full-size body, skin and hair care items will be buy three, get free free. Next weekend, the entire shop will be buy three, get three free.

Body cream is a self care essential that should always be in your desk at work, especially one that smells this good. It's from Bath & Body Works' "Bridgerton" collection and has notes of peaches, daffodils and jasmine.

This moisturizing conditioner bottles up the carefree vibes and salty scent of a day at the beach as it detangles hair. It features notes of frangipani blossoms, toasted coconut, bergamot waters, sea salt breeze and musk.

After a long day in the classroom, a hot shower can feel like heaven. These shower steamers can make you feel like you're at the spa with their calming eucalyptus and spearmint oils.

Year-Round Teacher Deals:

Loft

Teachers can save 15% at Loft stores all year long! Looking to get a head start on summer shopping? Consider these cute finds.

Striped tees are a wear-with-anything wardrobe staple you can never have enough of. This boat neck design has sweet cap sleeves and comes in two hues: black and blue.

Summer is knocking on our door and we're ready to answer the siren call of warmer days. Eager to soak up the sun? This pretty midi dress can be worn with canvas shoes and a denim jacket at school or with sandals and your favorite dangly earrings for a night out.

Finding shorts in the middle of the summer is never easy, so we like to stock up in the spring. This pair of chambray sailor shorts is equal prats charming and sassy with its statement buttons and tailored design.

Crocs

Teachers can get 20% off on the Crocs website by verifying their teacher status with ID.me (exclusions apply).

When you’re on your feet all day, you want a shoe that’s comfy and cute. That’s where this wonderful wedge comes in handy. Available in two color options, the shoe features a foam footbed, an adjustable smart buckle heel strap and a walkable heel.

Teachers get equally psyched for summer vacation as their students, and this platform flip flop will have you jumping for joys at the prospect of sunnier days. The lightweight shoe is available in a plethora of colors and features soft straps, a comfy footbed and a walkable platform heel.

Who says comfy shoes can’t also be cute? These strappy wedges are the very definition of adorable and feature cozy features, including a lightweight foundation, foam footbed and adjustable Smart Buckle ankle straps.

Microsoft

Faculty, parents and students can save up to 10% all year long on select products, including eligible computers and accessories, at the Microsoft Store.

Combining the power of a tablet and a laptop into one sleek device, the Surface Pro 9 is a true multitasker. It comes in four colors and has several notable features, including AI voice focus, auto framing and 56 connectivity.

When you use this high-tech pen, it'll feel like you're actually writing or drawing with pen and paper. It's compatible with a range of Surface devices and can even be personalized with pen grips.

Working on the go just got a lot easier. This multi-port adapter includes USB-C and can charge compatible accessories. With it, you can also connect to the internet and project content onto larger screens.

Michaels

Michael’s offers teachers 15% off their entire purchase, including sales items, all year long. To cash in on the deal, simply go through the educator verification process via the Michael’s rewards program.

Ready to get organized? This rainbow-colored rolling cart comes with 10 compartments to store all your classroom supplies and will make you smile every time you pass by.

Teachers often end up having to restock their classroom's supplies, so it's always a good idea to have some spare essentials on hand. This set comes with 100 colored pencils in a wide variety of hues. As an added bonus, they're made with reforested wood.

Rise above the clutter with this pretty storage solution that comes with eight multicolored containers you can fill with scissors, pencils and everything in between.