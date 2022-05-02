It's Teacher Appreciation Week! 42 gifts they'll love (that aren't an apple)

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Being a teacher often means long days that begin before the school day starts and ends long after it's technically over. From lesson planning and grading papers to molding the minds of future generations, being a teacher is a job that doesn't receive nearly as much recognition as it should.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, show the educator in your life how much they mean to you with one of these tokens of appreciation. Whether it's from an entire class or just from a parent thanking them for all of their hard work, any gift on this list is sure to bring a smile to their face (and they're all way better than an apple).

To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Best teacher gifts under $30

If their teacher is no stranger to fun accessories, these pencil hook earrings from Betsey Johnson are the perfect addition to their jewelry collection.

Teachers spend all day on their feet so comfortable shoes are a must-have. These popular Amazon flats are sure to be a hit. They come in five colors and have a wide range of sizes available from 5-15.

Upgrade the stationery that adorns their desk with this personalized stationery set from Erin Condren. Each set comes with 20 flat or folded cards, 20 envelopes and 20 gold seals stored in a designer box donned with either mid-century circles or pinstripes. You can also choose between 11 different colors for the envelopes.

The best gift for a teacher is one you know they'll actually use, and sticky notes are one thing they can never have too much of. Instead of giving them the same type that everyone has, make them feel special with a personalized cube like this one.

These personalized pencils pair perfectly (say that ten times fast) with the personalized note cube above. You can get five pencils for less than $10 in your choice of nine different colors, oyou can opt to really stock them up for the year with up to 100 personalized pencils and a few additional erasers.

Help them keep their desk clear of unsightly rings left behind by the multiple cups of coffee they're bound to need during the day. These cute resin coasters feature school supplies inside and can be customized with their name to add a little bit of pizzazz to their space.

Tile’s smallest Bluetooth tracker is waterproof with adhesive backing that can stick to anything, making it ideal for lunchboxes, toys, computers and classroom materials.

Let your favorite teacher know that they're no. 1 in your heart. The double-wall insulation in this 24 oz. tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.

This beautiful trio of lavender soaps is ready for gifting as it comes in its very own gift box. The soaps are triple milled, vegetable-based and are made in the U.S.

Help your teacher erase the stress of her day away with this cute #2 pencil bath bomb. Made with stress-relieving Epsom salts and sunflower oil, each bomb is hand-painted and fragranced delicately with a bright citrusy aroma for a nourishing bath that smells delicious.

Your teacher can always have these potent, plant-based, multipurpose set of salves on hand. Each salve takes care of almost everything from pain relief, first aid, skin repair and dry skin.

Show your teacher they are DYNAMITE with this hot sauce gift set. With seven different flavors ranging from the pleasant (garlic herb, smoky bourbon) to the downright head-exploding (whiskey habanero, ghost pepper), this sampler pack will satisfy any culinary explorer.

Your teacher shares books she loves with you all year long, but now it’s time for you to give her one! This hysterical book on life and parenting is written by world-renowned speaker Kristina Kuzmic. It will lift your teacher up and keep her laughing and crying all at the same time!

Help keep your teacher hydrated this year with their very own water bottle from Nalgene. It’s completely leak-proof, made of virtually indestructible BPA-free Tritan, and easy to clean.

This is a gorgeous gift pack from Oleamea featuring their award-winning olive oils. If your teacher is a foodie, she will LOVE this.

This personal heater gives off concentrated heat that’s ideal for your teacher’s desktop or by their favorite chair. The heater delivers safe ceramic warmth while only using a budget-friendly 200 watts of power.

Best teacher gifts under $100

Teachers are always on-the-go and usually don't have time to keep refilling their water bottles with ice cold water. This S'well bottle is perfect for keeping their drinks cold (or hot if they want to fill it with their daily caffeine dose) throughout the day. The 17-ounce bottle is about the size of your typical water bottle and the 25-ounce bottle holds the equivalent of an entire bottle of wine, according to the brand.

This rechargeable lamp is meant to reduce eyestrain by up to 51 percent. It's also rechargeable and can go anywhere!

Your teacher will have a hard time deciding if she will wear these cozy slippers only in the house or in the classroom!

After a long day, help them unwind and fall into a peaceful sleep with this meditation box. The small, screen-free device has over 200 combinations to help them create the perfect guided mediation session to de-stress, relax or catch a few zzz's.

History teachers will get a kick out of this colonial-inspired collection featuring all the teas thrown into the Boston Harbor in 1773.

Perfect for your literary-loving teacher, this print by artist Jane Mount features works from some of the greatest novelists of the 19th century like Oscar Wilde, Leo Tolstoy and Jane Austen. If they're more of a contemporary fiction fan, there's also bookshelves dedicated to banned books, modern classics and women's rights.

Stressful days are bound to happen when you're in the classroom or teaching on Zoom. Fortunately this necklace by Komusō Design is designed to promote mindful breathing techniques meant to calm your nerves and relieve lingering anxiety.

Whether they enjoy reading thrillers, sci-fi or romance novels during their off-hours, Book of the Month ensures they'll have the perfect read ready for them to savor every month.

Sometimes the perfect present comes in the smallest package. Available in amounts ranging from $5 to $100, your favorite teacher could stock up on classroom essentials, supplies or anything else they need to get through the rest of the school year.

Cravings can hit anytime throughout the day, so make sure your teacher is prepared with an artisanal nibble.

These cozy cashmere gloves feature a delicate cable stitch down the center and a longer length to keep your wrists super warm. It’s the perfect gift to keep your teacher warm while outside during recess.

Crafted from luxurious cashmere, this cable-knit beanie will also keep your teacher nice and warm.

Let your teacher pamper themselves with this gift set of four full-size bottles of foaming shower gel, body scrub, body cream and hand soap.

Help keep your teacher’s toes nice and cozy with the these soft slippers that also have a hidden orthotic inside!

Cleaning and sanitizing the classroom will be super easy with the Shark VACMOP which combines powerful suction & spray mopping, all in one disposable pad.

Harry and David are most famous for their pears because they are "so big and juicy, you eat them with a spoon.” Each pear is hand-picked and packed to arrive at your door in perfect condition, alongside some other fun treats.

These high-performance wired earbuds provide great acoustics and are sized just right for noise isolation.

This little fridge with a dry-erase front is here to keep drinks and snacks cool and close at hand.

Your teacher will no longer need to worry about how to give presentations at home. This 4K camera offers a lag-free live streaming experience with ultra high-definition live images and a fast focusing speed. It can also scan textbooks, worksheets and other documents their students need to succeed.

Best teacher gifts under $200

For the teacher who commutes on public transportation to get to work, they'll appreciate this anti-theft backpack that will keep their valuables safe. Features include locking zippers, RFID protection, a pocket for a battery pack and cut-resistant straps. It also has a removable RFID wristlet that has three card slots and holds multiple passports, according to the brand's description.

Say goodbye to the standard lunchbox and hello to this updated version from Modern Picnic. The bag is made with vegan leather and comes in faux crocodile prints that make it look like a regular purse. It features an interior pocket and slots for a knife, fork and spoon. According to its description, the bag can fit breakfast, lunch, dinner and more. Perfect for teachers!

Your teacher will love growing their own garden at home or in the classroom! This giftable Herb Garden includes six gourmet herb seeds like curly parsley and two types of basil, Miracle-Gro plant food and energy-efficient LED grow lights overhead.

Your teacher can wave this handheld UV LED wand over surfaces to kill 99.9 percent of germs in one minute. Its compact design is lightweight and comes with its own drawstring travel bag.

Show your teacher how much your class cares (along with how much they've improved on their letter-writing skills!) with a blanket designed with a thoughtful message of appreciation.

Treat your teacher to dinner! This fully-cooked set serves two people and comes with two bacon-wrapped filets mignons, almost two pounds of Gruyere and garlic red mashed potatoes, black truffle and almond green beans, 36 pastry appetizers and a one-pound chocolate decadence cake.

This is the perfect solution for your child’s teacher to sanitize her classroom. This UVC light opens up to kill 99.9 percent of germs. It has three preset timers that can be customized based on the size of the classroom.

