25 Father's Day gifts your husband will actually use

Finding the perfect gift for Father's Day isn't so easy when you're shopping for the dad who is nearly impossible to shop for. He probably already claims to "own everything he needs," but that shouldn't stop you from trying to prove him wrong.

Whether you're going for a personal touch or trying to give your husband a gift you know he'll actually actually get some use out of, you won't have to look too far to find it. We rounded up some of the best Father's Day gift ideas any husband will love.

From fashionable sneakers (what dad couldn't use a wardrobe upgrade?) to essential tech gear, these thoughtful gifts will let your husband know how much you appreciate him on this Father's Day.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Personalized Father's Day gifts for your husband

Since he likely can't be at his favorite stadium watching his favorite game at the moment, this 3D picture frame will help him preserve his favorite memories. There is a frame for nearly every sporting league, from the MLB to the NHL.

Skip the same old bottle of whiskey and gift him something a bit more personal. These custom coordinate glasses can serve as a reminder of a special place, whether it is your home or your favorite vacation spot. Each glass is made in the USA and custom etched in Pennsylvania.

Even if your kids are all grown up, this custom throw pillow cover will be a memento he is sure to cherish. No matter the message you choose to have placed on the front, he can always have it close to his spot on the sofa.

Crafted from Argentinian leather, this custom-engraved wallet will be a gift that he can truly use this year. You can choose to have his name or initials engraved on the front or on the inside of the wallet, which also features an RFID-blocking lining.

Whether he's a puzzle novice or a master, he'll enjoy getting to see the finished product almost as much as the gift itself. Just enter the month, date and year for a keepsake that he'll cherish this Father's Day and beyond.

Make his next trip to the green a little more special with this unique spin on a custom Father's Day gift. Whether you choose a family photo or the logo of his favorite sports team, these custom golf balls are on par for the best gift he'll get this year.

Father's Day tech gifts for your husband

For a throwback-inspired gift, this retro phone case doubles as a video game console in one. It boasts a variety of classic games, including Tetris. The case fits most iPhone models up to and including the iPhone X, so he can keep his phone protected while having some fun, too.

If he's been going for walks around the neighborhood or has been putting in a few home workouts, wireless earbuds will definitely be an appreciated Father's Day gift this year. You can snag him this sweat-resistant pair from Outdoor Tech and save more than $40.

Help keep all of his favorite devices charged (and in one spot) with this wireless charging stand. It can charge the latest versions of all Apple devices and is even portable, so he can bring it wherever he needs.

A Bluetooth speaker is essential for any backyard hangout, even if it's just a small family barbecue. This speaker is easy to use and can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, so he can enjoy his favorite tunes without worrying about recharging.

Father's Day cooking gifts for your husband

For the true coffee fanatic, the art of pour-over coffee will always produce a quality cup of joe. This kit comes with everything he'll need to start his mornings off right, including the decanter, stainless steel filter and heat-resistant silicone sleeve.

Truffle sauce might be able to up the ante on every recipe, but this truffle hot sauce can transform a dish, at least according to this reviewer. If he's got a palate for sophisticated dishes, this hot sauce might be what he is waiting for.

If he has a true affinity for spice and won't settle for a pre-made hot sauce, this kit allows him to put the power in his own hands. The kit is equipped to create two full bottles of artisanal hot sauces, so he can level-up every dish he makes on the grill this summer.

If he plans on grilling all summer long, this six-in-one tool will help cut down on all of the essentials he'll need to bring along for the process. It features a marinade brush, spatula, grill fork, corkscrew, utility knife and even a bottle opener, so he can have everything he needs at his fingertips without making multiple trips in and out of the house.

If he's been looking for some grilling essentials, this basket comes with a few must-haves for a successful meal. It includes an oven mitt, barbecue brush and even a few snacks to munch on before the burgers are ready.

Father's Day clothing gifts for your husband

A new pair of sneakers will never go under-appreciated, and this pair from sustainable lifestyle brand TOMS will keep him in style this summer.

Slippers seem to be a popular choice of footwear for many people lately, and if your husband prefers comfort he'll likely want in on the trend, too. These top-rated cushioned slippers are crafted with faux shearling for a feel as soft as they are plush.

With summer just around the corner, he might appreciate a new pair of shades for the season. These matte black frames from Warby Parker are available in both prescription and non-prescription lenses.

For the collector at heart, these Beatles' themed socks just might make the perfect gift. The set of three includes designs that are inspired by "Yellow Submarine," "Pepperland" and "Monsters."

Father's Day grooming gifts for your husband

If he wants to switch up his signature scent, this set of five can help him find his next cologne of choice. From spicy scents such as "Tonka" to earthy "Amber," each fragrance in this set features its own unique scent.

You can never go wrong with the gift of self care. This shaving kit features an ergonomic razor, smooth shaving cream and a compact blade cover that will provide a clean shave every time.

If you usually opt for a massage appointment for Father's Day, this shiatsu massager is an option for an at-home spa day. It uses deep kneading technology and soothing heat to provide relaxation with just the press of a button.

Unique Father's Day gifts for your husband

For the kings of humor, this gift just might take the cake. Whether he wants to embarrass the kids or just enjoys a cheesy one-liner, this set of 300 jokes is here to help. The set also doubles as a family game, where every laugh earns the reader a point.

If he's looking to spend some time outdoors this summer with a beer in-hand, this cooler set will help keep his brew ice cold. It can hold a traditional sized can or even a pint glass, so he can use the insulated canister or the adapter to enjoy a cold one.

For the husband that loves to fish, this monthly subscription box will send him everything he needs for a day out on the water. Each box includes up to 24 premium flies, fishing essentials and even a comprehensive guide on how to use everything inside.

