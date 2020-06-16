30 Father's Day gift ideas on Amazon that you can ship right to his door

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding a perfect gift that expresses your appreciation for Dad can be a challenge — which is probably why you've been putting it off for a bit. Whether you're in need of a last-minute gift or simply want to be prepared, Amazon's speedy two-day Prime shipping can definitely come in handy. Although Father's Day is less than two weeks away, there's still enough time to find something that is thoughtful, affordable and will arrive at his doorstep on time.

Whether he appreciates a new kitchen gadget or gifts with a personal touch, there's something for every kind of dad on our list. No matter what he's into, these 30 dad-friendly picks are both unique and budget-friendly.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Unique Amazon Father's Day gifts

This book features stories, maps and photos of exciting cities across the United States and Canada. If he’s been plotting the next family road trip and could use a few suggestions, this book should have all of the resources he’ll need.

This gift set includes all of the tools Dad will need for a wet shave, including razor blades, a razor stand, pre-shave oil, aftershave balm, a shaving brush, shaving bowl and shaving oil. It's like self-care for his facial hair!

This guided journal will help Dad recount some of his fondest memories in a book he can share for years to come.

If Dad is always taking his coffee on-the-go, he'll love this stainless steel Yeti mug with a spacious handle designed for wider hands.

As summer kicks off, help him upgrade that old bottle opener he's been using for years. This stainless steel automatic opener will keep the bottle caps in pristine condition, making it a perfect gift for the collector in your life.

This travel mug will combine two of his passions: coffee and golf. It's triple-insulated to keep drinks hot for up to three hours and cold for up to nine.

"Shark Tank" pitches are usually crafted with convenience in mind, and this "beard bib" will make the post-grooming mess less of a hassle for Dad. All he'll have to do is attach it to the mirror and then let his trimmer do the work.

Tech Amazon Father's Day gifts

This portable vinyl turntable also boasts Bluetooth capabilities, so he can play any of his favorite songs without worrying about a record scratch.

If he doesn’t have a reliable pair of headphones by now, this popular option with more than 16,000 verified reviews might be exactly what he's looking for. They boast up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, so he can listen to his favorite songs or watch his favorite shows on Netflix in peace.

A new speaker can change his listening experience this summer. This tiny-but-mighty gadget provides up to 24 hours of playing time and is built to be drop-proof.

Cooking Amazon Father's Day gifts

For the dads who are both Disney fans and breakfast enthusiasts, this waffle maker combines the best of both worlds for waffles that are just as fluffy as they are adorable. Oh boy!

Help upgrade his grill game with these burger presses that can transform a traditional cheeseburger into a drool-worthy meal. They’re also dishwasher safe, so he won’t have to worry about cleaning up afterward.

If he can't go without his daily smoothie, he'll love the convenience of a portable blender. It even includes a custom ice tray and funnel to help create the optimal consistency with less of the mess.

This DIY hot sauce kit will let him make the spicy concoction of his dreams. Dad can create his own combinations with the included spices, or follow the recipe book for some inspiration. The kit also includes four skull-shaped mason jars that will store his recipes until he’s ready to put them to the test.

For days when a regular cup of joe just won’t cut it, he’ll appreciate an espresso drink crafted at home. This convenient espresso maker can brew up to nine cups at a time, so he can make drinks for the whole family.

One of the easiest ways to make a cup of joe on-the-go, this coffee maker is essentially a compact version of a French press. It can brew a cup in just about a minute, so he can enjoy his favorite coffee anywhere he goes.

Fashion Amazon Father's Day gifts

This fashionable polo is crafted with UPF 50 and quick-dry technology to provide extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun while keeping him cool all summer long.

This shirt makes dad jokes a fashion statement, and we can only assume it’ll get a chuckle out of him. Whether he's relaxing at home or heading out for a day on the water, he'll be comfortable in this vintage-style design.

Whether he's a fishing fanatic or prefers to have quality frames for car rides, every dad needs a reliable pair of sunglasses. This polarized pair is designed to block 100% of UV rays and also features an adjustable nose pad for extra comfort.

If his money clip is a rubber band and a few loose dollar bills, this RFID blocking wallet will definitely be an upgrade. It features seven card slots and a metal money clip to hold bills, but is still slim enough to fit comfortably in his pocket.

Outdoor Amazon Father's Day gifts

Dads may enjoy camping, but they typically prefer to keep the essential items to a minimum. This sleeping pad is small enough to fit into a backpack and comfortable enough for a good night’s sleep.

Whether he’s a professional or could use a few more practice swings before he heads back to the course, he’ll be able to do it all from the comfort of his own home — and he can even get the kids in on the fun.

This portable fire pit is crafted from recycled soy wax so it can be reused over and over again, providing the atmosphere of a campfire without the smoky smell that lingers on your clothes.

Cornhole is a staple at most family barbecues, and this portable version makes it easier to bring along with you.

Personalized Amazon Father's Day gifts

Dad can always use a new wallet, and this custom engraved design adds a special touch. It is available in black or brown genuine leather and you can also opt to engrave a special message on the inside.

This custom artwork uses black and white photos to create an art piece that he’ll be able to hang proudly.

This unique way of preserving memories is a great pick for the dad who can appreciate a bit of a throwback. You can choose seven photos from some of your favorite moments and preserve them in a way that outshines any boring photo album.

Subscription Box Amazon Father's Day gifts

Even if he’s working from home, his work wardrobe could likely use a bit of a refresh. This subscription service will mail him a combination of fashion accessories and grooming items on a monthly basis, so he can always look and feel his best. Past boxes have included ties from Windsor Tie Co. and socks from Gentleman of the North.

If he’s always up for an outdoor adventure, this subscription box will equip him with everything he’ll need. The items are handpicked and include a range of outdoor gear, snacks and survival tools.

This subscription service from Seattle-based Bean Box will ship three bags of artisan coffees to his door every month, fresh on arrival. He might just find a new go-to roast!

