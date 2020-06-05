Dad deserves a laugh! Here are 42 funny Father's Day gift ideas

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Your childhood may have been filled with Dad's cringe-worthy, cheesy jokes, but you can't deny the joy they've provided over the years. If the dad you're shopping this Father's Day is best known for his humor, then a funny Father's Day gift is definitely the way to go!
From a meat bouquet to custom face pajama pants, our list of hilarious gifts for dads is guaranteed to give your No. 1 guy a well-deserved laugh. Keep scrolling to check out 42 gift ideas that will bring on the laughs.
To shop this gift guide by category, click on each link below:
- Funny Father's Day gifts
- Funny Dad T-shirts
- Funny Father's Day mugs
- Father's Day gag gifts
- Funny Father's Day cards
Funny Father’s Day gifts
1. Custom Dad Face Pajama Pants
Dad is bound to laugh when he receives these hilarious custom pajama pants from Etsy. Personalize them with his face or yours!
2. Beard King Bib
For the dad who is rocking an impressive quarantine beard, this beard bib will make his trimming and shaving so much easier.
3. "I'm Just Resting My Eyes" Funny Socks
Who said napping isn’t allowed when Dad's off-duty? These funny socks are perfect for the dad who enjoys his cat naps throughout the day.
4. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Gift this to Dad if he’s always struggling to master his egg sandwiches. In just four easy steps he can create a delicious breakfast in five minutes.
5. Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet
While mom may get a fresh flower arrangement for Mother’s Day, Dad gets a salami bouquet for Father's Day. You know he'll love it!
6. "Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist" by Tim Federle
Does your dad love classic novels? If so, he’ll get a kick out of this bestselling book that pairs cherished novels with cutting-edge cocktails. Drinks include “Romeo and Julep” and “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margarita.”
7. UncommonGoods Beeropoly Game
If he’s a beer drinker, he’ll totally love this fun beer board game.
8. Leather Beer Holster
Speaking of beer, help dad out with this totally nerdy beer holster so he can carry his favorite beverage right on his hip.
9. Hence Muscle Man Apron
Dad’s sure to laugh every time he throws on this funny apron while he cooks in the kitchen.
10. Cards Against Humanity Game
This R-rated card game is hilarious and perfect for family gatherings. It's an Amazon bestseller and have over 30,000 verified five-star reviews!
11. Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan
If brownie edge pieces are his favorite, he’s bound to laugh after opening this nonstick edge brownie pan. Better yet, bake him a batch for his special day.
12. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach
Looking for a Father’s Day gift for your husband on behalf of the younger kids? He'll appreciate this hilarious book entitled, “Go the F**k to Sleep.”
13. Golf-Club Style BBQ Grill Set
For the dad who loves to play golf and barbecue, combine his two favorite things with these golf-themed grilling accessories.
14. Banana Phone Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Who wouldn’t want to answer a banana phone? This fun Bluetooth handset can be connected directly to his smartphone for crystal clear audio.
15. Toilet Bowl Night Light
For a budget-friendly, funny and useful gift, consider this colorful LED toilet bowl night light.
16. Retro Video Game Phone Case
Bring him back to the good old days with this retro video game phone case. He can play classic video games, including Tetris without having to download yet another app.
17. Pac Man Arcade Alarm Clock
Does he love to sleep in? Help Dad power up every morning with this Pac Man-themed alarm clock.
Funny dad T-shirts
1. "Dad Joke Loading" Shirt
Consider this “Dad Joke Loading” T-shirt for the dad who loves to crack jokes almost every second of the day!
2. Dad Checklist Shirt
If the dad in your life has it all, get him this funny and flattering “Dad Checklist” T-shirt this Father’s Day.
3. "Husband. Dad. ATM." Shirt
For the generous father and husband who is always giving, get him this simple but amusing shirt that says “Husband. Dad. ATM.”
4. "You Don't Scare Me, I Have Daughters" Shirt
If your shopping for a girl-dad, he’ll love this T-shirt about not being intimated by anyone or anything.
Funny Father’s Day mugs
1. Zazzle "I Never Asked to Be the World's Best Dad" Mug
For the dad that is always going above and beyond, this mug sums it up: “I never asked to be the world’s best dad but here I am absolutely killing it.”
2. "Papasaurus Rex" Mug
This silly dinosaur mug will serve as a daily reminder of just how awesome he is.
3. Big Mouth Inc. Toilet Mug
This hilarious toilet mug is perfect for the mornings when he needs a laugh. This gift will make Dad do a double-take and is guaranteed to crack a smile.
4. "Dads Like You Are Harder to Find Than Toilet Paper" Mug
Make light of the toilet paper shortage with this funny mug. It reads, “Dads like you are harder to find than toilet paper during a pandemic.”
5. "Best Farter Ever" Mug
If the air is always smelly when Dad’s around, then he probably deserves this funny (and slightly gross) mug for Father’s Day.
6. "Great Job Dad, I Turned Out Awesome" Mug
Remind him just how awesome you are with this mug that will serve as a daily reminder of how well he raised you.
Father’s Day gag gifts
1. "Bathe & Brew" Prank Box
For an extra silly and hilarious Father’s Day present, consider buying this “bathe and brew” gift box to wrap your real present and prank your dad.
2. Custom Bobblehead Figurines
Who wouldn’t want a customized bobblehead? All you need to do is send in a photo and in a few days you’ll have a mini replica of your dad
3. Custom Royal Portrait
If there’s one gift that is bound to make Dad laugh hysterically this Father’s Day, it’s this personalized renaissance portrait.
4. "101 So Bad, They're Good Dad Jokes" by Elias Hill
Nothing hits it out of the park like a dad joke. Help the dad who loves to make people laugh draw some inspiration from this dad jokes book.
5. "Cooking Basics for Dummies" by Marie Rama
If he struggles in the kitchen, tease him a bit with this “Cooking Basics For Dummies” book to help him brush up on those skills.
6. Knock Knock Slang Flashcards
For the dad who likes to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, consider getting him this silly set of slang flashcards so he can hang with the young kids.
7. "501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot" by Justin Exner
If he loves to play golf but hasn’t yet mastered his swing, tease him with this book on “501 excuses for a bad golf shot.”
Funny Father’s Day cards
1. "Mom is My Favorite" Sarcastic Father's Day Card
Send this card to the dad who is always playfully competing with his partner to be the “favorite parent.”
2. "Dad, I Turned Out Perfect" Father's Day Card
Are your the “perfect” son or daughter? Send him this congratulatory Father’s Day card.
3. Joe Exotic Funny Father's Day Card
If he binged Netflix’s "Tiger King" series, he’ll totally get a kick out of this Joe Exotic card.
4. "Amazing Dads Are Harder to Find Than Hand Sanitizer" Card
If you can't see dad this holiday, you can still make light of the situation with this Father's Day card about hand sanitizer.
5. "Rarest of Them All" Father's Day Card
This “Rarest of them all” card is both funny and sweet for the dad who is particular about his steak.
6. "Dad Jokes" Father's Day Card
This card is perfect for any dad who loves to crack jokes!
