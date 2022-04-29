28 unique Father's Day gifts for the Dad who does it all

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While it may be several weeks away, Father's Day will be right around the corner before you know it. But if you're the sort to start your holiday shopping early, you're in luck — the perfect Dad gift is out there!

Dads are typically one of the hardest family members to shop for. They always seem to have so many interests, yet finding something they don't already own can be a challenge. Sometimes your best bet is to help him upgrade his already tried-and-true favorites. Or better yet, you can think outside the box and get him something truly unique that he'd never buy for himself.

From bestselling electronics to classic clothing favorites, these are some of the best Father's Day gift ideas perfect for the guy who already has everything.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

Father's Day electronics gifts

Give Dad the gift of going wireless with a charging pad. Even if he has one already, a second charger is always handy to keep somewhere else Dad spends a lot of time — whether that's at work, in front of the TV or anywhere in between. This one has nearly 100,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

For the Dad who is a bit of a tech geek, these bone conduction headphones will make a fascinating gift. They do not go in the ear — instead, they wrap around the head and deliver sound through the cheekbones. They're a favorite of runners for their security and open-ear style, but anyone who uses headphones will enjoy giving this unique tech a try.

Now Dad can listen to his favorite songs or podcasts while he's in the shower with this waterproof speaker. It features a suction cup on the back, which can attach to your shower door or patio wall. He can also connect to his phone or tablet via Bluetooth and wirelessly play music or even answer calls from the sleek device. It will run for up to six hours on one charge, so it's guaranteed to last through plenty of bathroom jam sessions.

Your golf-obsessed dad will love having this handy gadget on his wrist while he plays. It has more than 41,000 pre-loaded course maps, and it will automatically sense the one he's on and provide him with the distance to the front, middle and back of the green. He can also use it to keep score as well as track the time and distance played.

Father's Day clothing and accessory gifts

For the father who gives the best hugs, this super soft fleece makes a great gift. This cuddly pullover from Patagonia is a modern classic that will keep Dad cozy whether he's lounging at home or out and about.

If the father figure in your life wears a smartwatch everywhere, a sleek and simple leather Apple watch band might be just what they want this Father's Day. It's easy to swap out whatever their current band is for this classy and timeless leather look.

Every dad needs a good collection of polo shirts in his wardrobe. This one from Banana Republic is great for everyday wear, though it also has anti-odor and moisture-wicking material to help keep him feeling cool and fresh on active days.

He'll have plenty of opportunities to get dressed up again this year, so he'll appreciate having a new pair of cufflinks. You can order this stainless steel pair with his first or last initial for an extra-personal touch.

Help Dad upgrade his swimwear collection just in time for the summer with these bestselling trunks. "They fit as expected, are very soft and comfortable — most importantly, [they] stay exactly in place without having to cinch up the waistband string," wrote one reviewer.

A wallet is always a great pick for Dad. This top-selling pick from Amazon is sleek, stylish and won't feel too bulky in his pocket.

Father's Day cooking gifts

If Dad has a lot of kitchen gadgets, he needs to add this egg cooker to his collection. It makes up to seven eggs in less time than it takes to boil water on the stove. Even better? They turn out perfect every time.

Dad's morning beverage is about to get a major upgrade, thanks to you — and this handy tool! This milk frother will make any latte, cappuccino, matcha, hot chocolate and even protein shake better by whisking in the perfect amount of foam, just like at his favorite coffee shop.

Forget a pocket knife; this is the do-it-all tool that every food-loving dad needs. It has a mini cheese grater, zester, peeler, bottle opener and several other useful tools in one . He can even carry it around in his pocket!

This Oprah-approved brand puts a gourmet spin on hot sauce. Its popular black truffle-infused recipe has more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about its complex flavor profile.

Does your dad love to make pour-over coffee in the morning? This stylish and functional kettle will make his a.m. routine feel absolutely seamless. It has a precision pour spout and a built-in brew range thermometer, so the water will reach the perfect temperature every time. Not to mention, it will look super sleek sitting on his kitchen counter.

Father's Day grooming gifts

For the Dad who's an aspiring sustainability guru — or just likes to save time in the morning — these shampoo and body wash bars make a great gift. Hand-cut and sulfate-free, he can use this all over and cut down on both single-use plastics and his shower time.

Hair care might not always be on top of his mind, but most dads will be confronted with the issue of hair thinning at some point in their life. Pamper him with this luxurious treatment from PHYTO, which employs botanical ingredients in the formula. It works great as a preventative treatment — as the brand says, "Use it before you lose it!"

Even Dad deserves a little R&R after a hard day at work. This soothing face mask comes in two pieces, so it's beard friendly. Plus, it targets some of the most common skin concerns such as redness, blemishes and fine lines.

This shaving kit from Bevel will help your dad begin his day on a luxurious note. It comes with everything he needs for a clean and smooth shave, including a safety razor, Bevel Badger Shave Brush, shave cream and priming oil.

If he's planning on traveling a lot this summer, gift him a stylish Dopp kit to keep all of his toiletries in order. It has a spacious interior and is made from a sturdy vegan-leather trim material that is built to last.

Father's Day unique and funny gifts

Does the father figure in your life want to hone his dad jokes? Gift him a virtual class in comedy from Steve Martin, one of many experts on the MasterClass platform teaching their skills to viewers. Whether he's interested in cooking or writing, science or entrepreneurship, Dad is sure to acquire a new talent from one of the over 150 courses offered on MasterClass.

For a one-of-a-kind gift all the puzzle-loving Dads out there will definitely appreciate, this gift will make their Father's Day. You can personalize the puzzle with five photos of your choosing. Based on what Dad would enjoy most, you can pick professional portraits of the family to put on the puzzle, or goofy selfies and fun memories he'll laugh at while piecing together.

Everyone will know which drink is his when you get him one of these customizable drink holders. Even better? The wood is lined with cork to keep his beverage cold all night long.

Whether he's a longtime biker or he recently picked up the hobby, he'll appreciate having this repair kit in his pocket whenever he is riding. It features 16 different types of tools that can be used to adjust the seat, fix loose screws or even patch a tire.

Your dad is basically a real-life superhero. Show him how much he means to you with this fun mug. Hand-drawn by illustrator Lizzie Lees, the mug can be customized with your dad's likeness and two to three of his amazing superpowers, like contagious dance moves or superhuman reflexes.

This heated massage pillow will have Dad relaxing in no time. It offers a circular deep-kneading massage to help soothe muscles, while the heated element helps increase blood circulation.

"Makes my dad laugh, and he’s a tough guy," one Amazon reviewer wrote about this book filled with cheesy dad jokes he's bound to get a kick out of.

You'll always be on his mind when he has this fun tie in his closet. You can customize it with up to five photos of you, your siblings or even your dad's fur baby (who, let's face it, may actually be his favorite child).

