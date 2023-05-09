How do massage guns work? Experts break it down — plus 9 options to shop

If there's one thing fitness fanatics and gym gurus alike know, it's that it takes a lot to keep a body in motion, staying in motion. Not only is it worth investing in the proper attire and shoes to help get your best workout in, but the equipment you use to help you warm up and cool down from those gym sessions matter as well.

Whether you need it after a pickleball session or getting your blood pumping before a long run, a massage gun's main purpose is to relax and relieve the muscles. Used by professional athletes, physicians and anyone who regularly exercises, this device is one step above the trusty foam roller sitting near your home gym equipment.

We spoke with experts about how to properly use this device and how to choose one that's most suited for your wellness goals.

What do massage guns do?

In short, massage guns use vibrations and pressure applied to muscles to increase blood flow and circulation, while relieving soreness in the process.

Ted Kepros, founder and CEO of Kepros Physical Therapy clinics in southeastern Iowa, utilizes a metaphor that explains the efficacy of massage guns. Imagine we, as humans, are robots. Stiff, non-bendable ligaments guide our every move. Massage guns help to break up that rigidity, helping to promote circulation, fluidity and flexibility.

"Number one, I want to bring blood flow to the tissue," he says. With this change comes the movement of fluids (think blood!).

"I’m changing the electromagnetic properties, a little bit of that tissue and therefore with that blood flow and that combination of pushing fluids through it, it’s going to reduce trigger points," Kepros adds. Furthermore, "it’s going to reduce chemical stasis, going to decrease pain and...improve the fluidity of that muscle, so the muscle’s not guarding, holding or improperly positioned in itself."

How does a massage gun compare to other recovery devices, such as foam rollers?

Where foam rollers rely on man-made pressure applied by an individual, massage guns are electrical devices that vibrate and apply pressure to muscles. This pressure varies by device, but can pack a powerful enough punch that, if not used in the correct spots, can cause bruising.

Kepros advises against using massage guns on "bony prominences" such as the lower spine, the neck area or other areas where it's mostly bone compared to muscle.

"Massage guns, I would say, have more benefits than foam rolling as they also stimulate the nervous system, help with lymphatic drainage and are more effective for pain relief," mentions chiropractor Dr. Jan Lefkowitz.

If there's one thing that foam rollers have over massage guns, it's that they're better when it comes to relieving certain trigger points in a muscle.

Theresa Acosta, head athletic trainer for the New York Liberty, believes that since both achieve different goals, the two should be used together.

"They’re definitely used for different aspects of therapy," Acosta emphasizes.

How can one effectively use massage guns to aid in recovery efforts?

According to Lefkowitz, massage guns help to decrease DOMS, or delayed onset muscle soreness.

"Using massage guns can really help aid with recovery, flush out waste products in the muscles and potentially shorten this time frame, which helps you get to your next workout much more quickly," he says.

Kepros advises to not go zero to 100 with the massage gun, though. Instead, start slow on the muscles you're working to relieve to slowly introduce the muscle tissues to the pressures.

"Start light on a comfortable level...along the length of the muscle," Kepros says. "If you find an area that’s irritated, do a little circular motion around that area...Think of it like doing a counter-clockwise and a clockwise circle around that area."

Kepros also recommends not pushing hard on the muscle to avoid bruising.

Can they only be used after working out?

Massage guns can be used before and after working out, after a long flight or to warm up muscles and limbs.

"You can use your massage guns anytime you feel any increased tension or muscle soreness or restriction in your normal range of motion and it does not need to only be post-workout," says Lefkowitz, but adds that it should only be applied for muscle soreness, not injury-related pain.

What is the difference between the included attachments?

Attachments are included with massage guns to provide different distributions of force, according to Kepros. For example, pointed attachments are going to distribute and apply force differently than flat attachments.

Pointed attachments, when used correctly, assist in targeting small, specific areas. However, when used incorrectly, can lead to bruising and further damaging the tissue surrounding the muscle.

For larger, broader areas, Kepros recommends using flatter attachments. Spherical attachments, especially those with rubber surrounding them and have a little more bounce to them, are more "forgiving."

"That is a good general attachment overall to use because it just is a little softer on tissue and doesn't cause as much direct pounding," Kepros adds.

The majority of massage guns come with a pointed, spherical, flat and U-shaped attachments.

Is there anyone who shouldn't use massage guns?

If you're expecting, have cancer or an open wound, Kepros advises against using a massage gun unless you've talked with a primary care doctor beforehand.

"In general...where it's an open wound, new surgery or you are in a potentially unique group such as pregnancy or cancer, my recommendation is always to consult your physician [and] physical therapist team, because the two of them can collaborate," Kepros summarizes.

"I don't want to be near or around that belly and in addition, just talking to your physician to ensure that it's safe to use...on the low back and towards the buttocks, because typically sciatica is very common in women with pregnancy," Kepros adds.

With those who have experienced a cancer diagnosis, Kepros notes that the main purpose of massage guns is to redirect blood flow, which can be harmful in certain areas (especially during treatment), such as near the breasts or breast tissue in someone who has had breast cancer.

In addition, if you have postoperative plates or metal in your legs, the vibration caused by the massage gun could also cause those to shift around.

According to the American Massage Therapy Association, you should ultimately use a massage gun to "relieve pain in conditions that are not localized to a specific part of the body, such as fibromyalgia." So those with pain in one area of the body should seek other solutions.

How to find the right massage gun for you, according to experts

Acosta suggests testing massage guns in-person before making a decision. According to UCLA Health, the four main aspects you should consider when it comes to shopping for a massage gun are speed, weight, noise and battery life.

"You've got to find the right style," Acosta says. "There's a lot of different massage guns out there with a lot of different settings and a lot of different modular heads [that] work in different areas."

Physicist Dr. Naimish Baxi also notes that if you're targeting a certain muscle or surface, you might want to pay attention to the speed settings while shopping.

"Typically, the more superficial structures [areas around the elbow or knee] can be more sensitive to higher force and speed. Deeper, larger structures like the periscapular muscles [the area around the shoulder blade] can tolerate faster speeds and larger forces."

