Oprah’s Favorite Things: Shop our favorites from this year’s list — all under $100

Oprah Winfrey, aka the queen of gifting, just dropped her annual list and it’s filled with 112 picks from engaging gifts to picks for food and fashion lovers and more. While many of the selections are from small businesses, they’re available to shop exclusively on Oprah’s Favorite Things Amazon storefront.

“This year lots of the terrific gifts come from small business owners — from family shops, best friends, dynamic duos, and local makers — so you’re not only discovering great gifts, but you are also supporting the people who stepped out on a dream to make them,” Winfrey shared in a release.

While you can view the full list on the Oprah Daily site, we’re highlighting a handful of our favorite gifts from the list (48 to be exact). And they're all under $100!

Fashion gifts | | Kids' gifts | Beauty gifts | Food gifts | Home and wellness gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things in fashion

Elevate any outfit with a set of fun big hoop earrings. This pair comes in four natural colors and the brand says the earrings are very lightweight.

These reading glasses also feature blue light-blocking lenses to keep your eyes from straining while staring at screens, says the brand. They come in four colors and have a cat-eye shape.

If you're looking for an affordable jacket, this option is lightweight and filled with alternative-down filling to keep you cozy. The brand says if you're looking for a tighter fit, you'll want to size down.

With this duo, you get a drawstring crossbody (or shoulder) bag and a cosmetics case to hold all your essentials. It comes in 10 different colorways and is made of vegan leather, says the brand.

There’s nothing sweeter than festive matching family PJs! These ones come in tons of different patterns that are perfect for the season.

Cozy, chic and smart-phone friendly, you'll want to wear these mittens all season long. The brand says that they're crafted with a high-quality faux fur and have an elastic band at the wrist for a snug fit.

Perfect for family pictures or holiday mornings, these sweatshirts are sure to get everyone in your crew smiling.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its ultra-cozy blankets and loungewear, and you can gift them ultimate comfort this season with these plush socks. They're made with the brand's fan-favorite CozyChic material, which promises warmth and comfort (and is designed to be machine washable!).

Everyone knows that the best beauty routine starts with sun protection. This hat is designed with built-in 50+ UPF sun protection to help keep them shielded. Even better, it’s also said to be waterproof and features a sweat-wicking band.

Both Roam Loud’s leggings and the matching tank bra made the list this year. The bottoms are said to have tummy-control compression and are designed to be moisture-wicking and breathable, so they can wear them for everything from workout classes to lounging at home.

Oprah's Favorite Things for kids

Art-loving parents can introduce kids to artists like Henri Matisse, Diego Rivera and Yayoi Kusama with this book. It pairs 35 famous artworks with charming text.

Friendship bracelets are all the rage this year and kids can make bracelets or a necklace with this kit. It comes with a range of purple beads and three charms, each with a special meaning.

They can put together the pieces of this puzzle to reveal a picture with different shapes and words identifying each of them.

These bath bombs come packaged in a sweet dollhouse box. The brand says they're designed to be cruelty-free and kid-friendly to make bath time more fun.

Not only is this one of the largest bears in the Bukowski bears family, but it's also said to be one of the most huggable, so he's perfect for snuggling!

Oprah's Favorite Things for beauty

With scents of white amber and Mirabelle essences and a blend of skin-friendly ingredients like avocado oil, olive fruit oil and aloe leaf, this formula will make their bath time routine far more luxurious.

This multi-use moisturizing stick can be used on your face, body and even as a makeup primer. According to the brand, it's made with shea butter and squalane, so you can expect it to be extremely hydrating.

Say goodbye to disposable makeup wipes, these 100% cotton face towels come in a pack of six and have a little sun, flower and moon logos to keep them separate based on your skin care routines.

Multi-sticks have been trending big-time, so we can see why this made it to Winfrey's list. According to the brand, it's made of nourishing ingredients and will give your cheeks and lips a natural rosy flush.

For under $40, you get four makeup palettes that come with eyeshadows, blushes and bronzers. They'll make the perfect gift for friends and families, and even can be thrown in stockings!

This jewelry cleaner made it to Winfrey's list for the second year in a row! And this year, it's a duo kit with a cleaning brush. The brand says it can be used on gold, silver and all types of jewels.

If you're looking to gift a little luxury, this body butter is infused with vitamin E, squalane and aloe vera to provide intense moisture, says the brand. Plus, it's unscented, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin.

Beauty lovers will know the importance of blotting and touching up throughout the day. That's why they'll love this compact that helps absorb oil to provide a matte finish.

Coming in a set of three, this luxurious hand cream is infused with vitamin E and jojoba esters to help skin fight winter dryness, says the brand.

These long-lasting nail polish sets will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves indulging in at-home mani-pedi session. You can choose from a set of purples, pinks, or reds.

They can take their nightly bath to the next level with these scented bathing salts. They come in a beautiful tin that they’ll want to keep displayed next to their tub.

Oprah's Favorite Things in food

If you know a coffee lover, this set of whole bean coffee includes three different flavor varieties that include notes of raspberry, chocolate and more. The brand roasts its beans in Oakland, California and says they sample every batch.

The foodie in your life will love this celeb-loved hot sauce holiday set. It comes with unique flavors of varying spice levels including carrot and chipotle, sweet potato and habanero and more.

This is a present that the whole family can enjoy! Shipped from Isle of Us, a cafe and bakery in New York City, this cookie decorating kit comes with freshly baked cookies and icings that are made in-house, the brand says.

Take their next pizza-making night to the next level with this artisanal pizza party kit. It includes a dough and focaccia mix and pizza sauce, all you need is to add cheese!

This small business and a family-owned bee farm, you can grab this honey duo set, which includes organic wildflower honey and a tasty blueberry-infused option.

The chef in your life will love elevating each dish with this truffle and hot sauce set, from fish to pizza. Plus, the brand says they're both vegan and gluten-free.

This olive oil has been a multi-award winner across a variety of publishers. The duo comes with two different options and even tells you what dishes they work best with.

Whether you want to bring a dish to a pot luck or send something sweet, this apple cake delivers frozen and looks absolutely delicious. The brand says it'll take about two hours to thaw, and you can store it in the fridge for up to 10 days, or freezer for two months.

Oprah's Favorite Things in home and wellness

There’s a lot of wisdom that can be taken from trees! This book teaches about dozens of varieties, from the Acai palm to the Yoshino cherry, and how they thrive and demonstrate resilience.

Gift them a set of chic mugs to match their minimalist kitchen. They're double-wall insulated, to help keep cold or hot drinks at the ideal temperature and protect your fingers at the same time, the brand says.

This eye mask was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list last year and is back again! It’s weighted to stay put over your eyes and the brand says that you can place the inner gel pack in the fridge for a soothing and cooling effect.

From hikes to long walks, their pup will always have water, thanks to this handy bottle. When they gently squeeze it, the bowl on top will fill with water, so it’s easy for them to drink from.

Calling all book lovers! This journal features prompts, conversation topics for book clubs, space to record your thoughts on recent reads and inspiring quotes.

Give the gift of hydration with this stylish tumbler! It’s designed to keep your drinks icy cold for hours, the brand says.

The perfect gift for your pet-obsessed pals, this kit allows them to turn any photos of their furry friends into a custom paint-by-numbers masterpiece. You don’t even have to choose the photo before ordering! They can pick their own and print it on the included canvas.

Putting a puzzle together requires a lot of work and they should be able to enjoy their masterpiece once they’re done. Thankfully, Jiggy’s artfully-designed puzzles come with glue, so they can transform their puzzle into a lasting piece of wall decor.

Each candle from the Harlem Candle Company is inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and celebrates the lives of jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Josephine Baker, the brand says. Shoppers describe the scent of this candle as “intoxicating,” with one person noting that it has notes of “rich florals and smokey sandalwood.”

This bag will help them keep their hands free but still allow them to stay hydrated while on the go. Along a slot for their water bottle, it has a zippered pocket that’s designed to fit their cell phone, cards and more.

Grab this charcuterie board for the person who is always hosting or your food-obsessed friend. It has a layout map, so it makes it easy to arrange and present a beautiful snack board.

Grill tools don't have to be basic. These ones are designed to look stylish, be durable and strong, so they'll have them for years to come. Each tool has an ergonomic hourglass handle for easy gripping.

Culinary enthusiasts know that a food scale is one of the handiest tools to have in your kitchen. This one has a digital display and is designed to be accurate to .1-ounce/1-gram. Plus, when they're not using it to measure food, it doubles as a phone charger.