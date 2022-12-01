Roll out the red carpet with these 26 celeb-approved gifts for Mom

Stars tend to have access to the cream of the crop, so we pay close attention when they hone in on a favorite, especially when that star happens to also be a mom (after all, as the saying goes, mother knows best).

From glow-getting skin care to day-starting coffee makers (and some shiny baubles along the way), read on for a list of celeb-loved fashion, beauty, food and home gift ideas worthy of gifting your icon of a mom this holiday.

Best celebrity-loved gifts

Birdies’ slippers have made headlines for their chic design, cloud-like footbed, and versatility (they can be worn indoors and out). "The Starling" is among celeb favorites for adding polish to a look, whether she’s running errands or meetings at the office.

Jenny Bird’s Faye Knockers have become another celeb go-to for their relaxed, yet still refined design.The all-gold version is a classic, while the two-toned version is sure to please the metal-mixing mom.

She’s your biggest confidant, so why not honor your unique bond with a grown-up, customizable friendship bracelet from celeb-loved brand Monica Vinader? We also love this unique friendship necklace set that you both can wear.

While you’re at it, consider upgrading her undergarments with some Skims, known for their smooth fabrics and inclusive sizing — and founded by one of Hollywood’s most infamous moms! Available in 25+ shades, this square-neck bodysuit feels like second skin and goes with everything.

Help her relax (finally) with a comfy and oh-so-chic set of statement PJs from Printfresh. The brand’s Bagheera pattern — available in a rainbow of shades — is a star select for lounging in style. (Bonus points if you throw in a matching robe!)

For the girl on the go, there’s perhaps no better gift than a carryall, and Everlane’s has the star seal of approval. We’re especially loving this machine-washable Do-It-All Tote, which is made of renewed plastic bottles and can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody for added convenience. (If she already has a signature bag, the brand’s loafers are another star choice.)

It’s no secret that stars love their leggings, and Alo Yoga’s “moto” has become a staple for their stretchy fit and sleek, day-to-night appeal. Get them for the fitness enthusiast who hasn’t lost her rock and roll edge (The “Vapor" is another popular celeb pick).

Help them further "define" their fitness look with this celeb-adored jacket from Lululemon. It comes in a whopping 16 colors and patterns from sizes 0-20, along with a hooded version for added coverage on trails and rainy days.

For chillier days, celebs can’t seem to get enough of the quilted Nano Puff Jacket from Patagonia. It’s made of lightweight, compressible PrimaLoft Gold Insulation and a 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester shell and lining for feel-good comfort. It comes in a range of earthy and bold hues.

Support their health and fitness journey with this sleek smartwatch from Fitbit, relied on by celebs for keeping track of their steps and other wellness stats. Fitbit also offers a range of interchangeable bands for switching up her style.

With all the high-end designer denim labels at their fingertips, celebs can still appreciate a good ole pair of Levi’s. We’re partial to the brand’s Original Fit — available in a range of washes — for a timeless wardrobe classic your mom can wear for years to come.

When celeb spotting at the beach, you’re bound to come across some Mara Hoffman suits, made popular for her sleek silhouettes and bold patterns. This one-piece is among our top picks for a flattering fit that can be worn for a swim and paired easily with jeans or a sarong for the occasional lunch soirée.

Help her secure the spotlight with a pair of A-lister-approved earrings from jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. Her hoop earrings are among the most popular, with Samira and Kate styles a jewelry box standard.

What would water play be without a little Funboy, known for its iconic inflatables? The durable, highly-Instagrammable Chaise Lounger and Yacht are among celeb #PoolSelfie standbys for soaking up some much-needed fun in the sun (just don’t forget the SPF!).

Celebs rely on the Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot to keep their feet cozy while filming outside, running errands and well beyond. This popular pick is pretreated to help safeguard against water and stains and is available in an assortment of neutral and statement shades.

Regarding boots, you also can’t go wrong with Dr. Martens, who has been given the celeb stamp of approval for their no-fuss, durable designs. Scoop up a pair of the Audrick Chelsea Boots for a versatile style she can wear rain or shine.

Show her you care about her and the planet with a pair of Allbirds, which are made from renewable materials and have graced some of Hollywood’s most famous feet. These cushioned loungers — currently available in 11 color combos — will support her every step and just so happen to be machine-washable for easy upkeep.

Gifting a runner? Put some pep in her step with a pair of sneakers from Brooks. The “Ghost” is among star picks for its supportive cushion, smooth stride, and fun color combos (we’re also big fans of the Nightlife version for added visibility during evening treks).

For bigger hauls, consider this travel duffel bag from Vera Bradley, which is made of quilted, water-repellent polyester and comes equipped with pockets and a trolley sleeve for easy, organized travel. The brand’s signature patterns are also beloved among celebrities and beyond.

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a "cool mom," or at least she can act the part with a pair of Ray-Bans. The brand’s signature styles have starred in classics like “Top Gun,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and beyond, with the Aviator and Wayfarer among its box office hits.

Kate Somerville is a brand that is a constant favorite for smooth and radiant skin. This set in particular contains some of the brand’s bestselling products, including a face wash, scrub and resurfacing treatment, for helping Mom achieve that Golden Globe glow.

Augustinus Bader is another name that’s been pulsing through high-profile circles. The Rich Cream, a vegan, fragrance-free formula developed with a special TFC8 technology to support cellular renewal, is a shelf staple for a hydrating, anti-aging boost.

This foundation, which has over 588K likes on Sephora’s site alone, is pretty much the gold standard of red-carpet foundations, often hailed by celebrity makeup artists for its expansive shade range (there are 40 total) and ability to create a flawless, airbrush-like finish that can be built upon for customized coverage. If you find gifting foundation intimidating, the brand’s Eyes to Kill Lengthening Mascara and Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick are also sure to please.

Comfort connoisseurs have been outspoken about their love of Barefoot’s fluffy range of blankets, woven with the brand’s signature CozyChic knit. The home and family-friendly design doesn’t pill or wrinkle, and can be washed on cold and laid flat to dry for proper hygiene (we especially love the Stone shade for complementing a range of decors).

Help them create a celeb-worthy ambiance with a candle from Diptyque, which has made its way into the homes of many A-listers.

Start their day off right with a bougie coffee and espresso machine from Nespresso which, as social media would indicate, is indispensable to the stars. The brand’s Vertuo machine, which is made of 54 percent recycled plastic and comes in nine finishes that will add an air of sophistication to any countertop.

Give her the gift of endless blooms with a box of flowers from Venus le Fleur. The brand’s beautiful, preserved roses — available in a rainbow of colors — have been spotted in a number of celebrity boudoirs.

