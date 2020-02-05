Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Looking for the hottest tech gifts of 2020? Even if gadgets aren't your thing, these innovative products might make you reconsider.

Techies are some of the most exciting people to shop for and there are some pretty cool products coming out this year. From a high-flying drone to an Oculus Quest headset that blocks out the noise — there are so many fun, useful items on the market.

Here are some of our favorite supercharged gifts for everyone on your list.

Bestselling tech gifts

I’m telling you, once you’ve installed these in your house you’ll have a hard time going back. I use them with our living room lamps, so I can tell Alexa to turn them on the second I walk in the door. You can also schedule the lights to come on when you want.

In addition to its immersive sound, this Bluetooth speaker has six different color settings. It makes the perfect bedside table light or outdoor speaker.

This little square is a location tracker and it’s the absolute perfect gift for anyone who constantly loses their keys or wallet. You can make it ring from up to 200 feet away, which is perfect for those everyday necessities that somehow get lost around the house.

If someone sidled up to me at a party and whipped this tiny projector to display a movie, I'd probably give them my hand in marriage. This projects clear, bright films and it can be connected to your phone or computer.

I use this little speaker all the time and whenever I have people over they’re always amazed at the sound quality. It’s also waterproof and lasts up to six hours after one charge.

This might be the most convenient way to charge your phone. Snap the charger onto any key ring, and carry it with you everywhere you go. The tassels come in pink, black, white and blue.

The Airwrap comes with a variety of tools, including a curler, that can take your hair from completely wet to perfectly styled without using extreme heat.

This is the perfect gift for family members who keep requesting to see photos of your adventures. It has a 10-inch screen that displays high-resolution photos. It can also play music or videos. It would be perfect to pre-load with photos or a sweet video ahead of time for an extra surprise.

I was just in the airport and saw this luggage everywhere. I thought it had to be over-hyped, but after further investigation, I'm sold. Not only is it spacious and convenient, it has a removable battery charger so that you can plug your phone in and relax while waiting for your flight.

Best tech gifts under $50

This hook is almost as tough as Mom (I said almost). It holds up to 25 pounds and is definitely a powerful update to your morning stroll.

I asked for this toothbrush as a stocking stuffer last year and I've never looked back. My pearly whites feel clean and the self-timer helps me actually brush for two full minutes. The charge lasts long enough to take it on a weekend trip with no problem. I'd buy it over and over again.

Best tech gifts under $100

I got one of these wireless chargers this year and found it completely game-changing. You can just toss your phone on the dock and it charges the phone completely without ever having to plug it in. There are even larger versions that can accommodate two phones or your phone and AirPods.

Why waste time sitting by the phone charger? This battery pack phone case fits iPhones in sizes 6s, 6s Plus and 7 plus. The case provides an extra 12 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video streaming or web browsing or 7 hours of gaming.

The latest Fitbit uses heart rate-monitoring to make sure that it accurately tracks calorie burn and resting heart rate. It can also give insight into how well your giftee is sleeping and it stays charged for up to five days.

The Amazon Fire tablet has an 8-inch display, 16 or 32 GB of storage and Alexa capabilities. It also has a front and rear-facing camera and stays charged for up to 10 hours.

Anyone who is into mountain biking, scuba diving or rock climbing needs this waterproof camera. It includes 4K resolution, a 2-inch HD screen and a wide-angle lens. Start moving!

No one wants to spend money on a new phone when you've made it through all of your storage — with this device, you won't have to. This flash drive allows you to back up your phone with ease. Seriously, you won't be able to remember how you got by without it.

I hate rolling up yoga mats so much that it almost keeps me from going to class. Now, I don't have to worry about it. This soft, cushy yoga mat rolls itself up and grips to the floor, so there's no more sweaty slipping. It also comes with yoga routines that you can hear using any smart speaker. Namaste, y'all.

This is my favorite little camera and I’ve gifted it to lots of friends and family members over the years. I’m not sure how, but it magically makes every photo look amazing. It comes in fun colors and immediately prints pictures.

Waking up is the worst, but this sunrise alarm clock helps make it as pain-free as possible. It features 10 brightening levels and nature sounds, so heavy sleepers can gently ease into the day ahead.

This interactive Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure is the perfect toy for family game night!

Best tech gifts under $200

AirPods are my current favorite tech gadget. I never want to think about the days of untangling wires after pulling them out of your purse. You can listen to music for up to five hours and talk on the phone for up to three hours on one single charge.

These wireless headphones last up to 40 hours and allow you to take calls. They also prioritize acoustics, clarity and balanced sound.

This portable printer is Bluetooth-compatible and allows you to print photos with frames and filters. You can also turn them into fun stickers!

Whip up barista-grade coffees right in your house with this espresso maker. Nespresso also has lots of flavored capsules so you can keep your morning coffee routine fresh!

If someone you love has been thinking about taking the plunge and getting the Amazon Echo, now's the time to treat them. You can do it all from this little baby: play music, make calls, set music alarms and control all of your smart home devices.

Not only do these sunglasses look amazing, but they also produce perfect-sounding music without going directly into your ear. The best part is that no one around you will be able to hear it, but you’ll be perfectly aware of your surroundings.

Nintendo managed to take everyone’s favorite handheld gaming device even smaller. It’s compatible with all of all the physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

Know someone who is just as passionate about home decor and design as they are about music and sound quality? This is the perfect gift. Combining Sonos' sound quality with sleek designs, this speaker looks as good as it sounds.

Best tech gifts over $200

This iPad will make any of your work-related tasks so fun you won’t even dread them. It has a 9.7-inch LED screen and supports iOS 11. It also features the A10 Fusion chip, which will make it easy to multitask. It’s perfect for kids, gaming and supports all of the apps that you’ll need to get your work done.

This might be the most high-tech grill you’ve ever seen. You can control the temperatures of your food through an app on your phone — seriously. You can also control grilling start and end times so that your food is cooked perfectly. Your dad may already be the grill master, but this will definitely up his game.

Give the gift of a housekeeper this holiday season — sort of. This vacuum is voice-activated through its compatibility with Alexa or Google Home, has high suction and will plug itself into a self-charger. Yes, please.

I’ve now had an Apple Watch for just over a year and I’m honestly not sure how to function without it. It’s waterproof, tracks your workouts and activity and syncs with your phone so that you never miss a notification.

The Chromebook has a 14-inch screen, HD graphics and weighs just over 3 pounds, so it's perfect for travel.

