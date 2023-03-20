6 international travel tips the pros live by — plus 37 products to make the journey a breeze

Whether you’re planning to spend your next vacation on the white sand beaches of the Maldives or exploring the streets of Paris, you’ll want to make sure to pack all the necessary travel accessories to guarantee a stress-free and relaxing trip. If you don't know where to start, don't worry. Shop TODAY has got you covered.

We spoke to true packing pros — a pilot and two flight attendants — to get their best tips on how to tackle international travel and everything you need for the journey.

Expert tips for international travel

Organization is key

Preparing for an international vacation can be quite overwhelming, especially if it's your first time leaving the country. "Find your inner Marie Kondo," suggests flight attendant Anna Tune. "Organization is a must when traveling internationally.”

“I started separating my things into separate compartments and it has made such a difference in efficiency and time management. For example, I have a toiletry bag, makeup bag, electronics bag for all of my chargers, shoe bag and even a tote with all of my important documents," says Tune. "It not only makes things easier to find, but it is less likely you will leave something behind.”

Comfort > style

In terms of what to wear on a plane, you'll want to opt for a more relaxed look.

Tune agrees that being comfortable is imperative: “I always bring my own blanket. I get cold very easily and an extra blanket is a game changer for me on a long flight. Also, legs and ankles tend to swell on long flights. Wearing compression socks will help with the swelling and also keep you nice and warm.”

Don't forget the right adaptor

Domi, a professional flight attendant and world traveler, is no stranger to long trips. Her essential travel tip? “Don’t forget an international adaptor/charger for your phone so you can stay connected during the flight and anywhere in the world. An external power bank is also a good idea in case the socket on board doesn’t work."

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Domi also advises travelers to drink a lot of water on board as the air can be very dry. “I always have an empty water bottle in my carry-on bag so I can pass it through security and then ask the flight attendant on board to refill my own bottle. Believe me, it’s less annoying than to ask for a glass of water every 30 minutes,” she says.

Don't be afraid to pack light

Professional pilot Stephen Sabato travels with the mentality that “less is more.”

“I use only a carry-on bag for work and for traveling internationally, no matter how long I am away. I feel like the key to traveling with luggage is to be able to have your bag with you on the plane. Just in case things go wrong, you can be flexible enough to have to change flights, especially if you are getting rebooked through a different connecting airport,” he says.

Check the rules of wherever you're going

Be sure to keep in mind that there are specific TSA rules for every country, so Sabato advises reading all of the information available on your chosen airline's website that pertains to your destination. "Most of the airlines have information dedicated to the countries that you are traveling to," he notes.

“For example, some countries require your passport to not be within six months of expiration. I have seen people turned away at customs in a foreign country for it, so there are a lot of little things that are important to look for,” Sabato says.

From hydrating face masks to noise-cancelling headphones, we’ve rounded up everything you could possibly need in preparation for your next (or first) international trip — starting at only $9.

Tech accessories for international travelers

Weight: 4.5 ounces | Input Voltage: 110 volts | Dimensions: 2.5 x 2 x 2.1 inches

Stay connected all vacation long with Amazon’s choice for power converters. This five-in-one international power adapter includes four USB ports and one universal AC socket so you can charge up to five devices simultaneously. It works in over 150 countries including Germany, Brazil, China and Japan. It's well-regarded by shoppers for being "compact and easy to pack."

Features: Dimmable, rechargeable | Battery life: 2.5 hours to charge, up to 60 hours once full | Light source: LED | Dimensions: 2.36 x3.94 x 1.77 inches

What’s better than losing yourself in a good book? If the overhead light isn't enough, this LED rechargeable book light will certainly come in handy! Rated Amazon’s Choice in book lights, this eye-protecting reading light allows you to adjust the brightness from 100 percent to 20 percent with the press of a button so you won’t wake your neighbor. The built-in 100mAh battery takes roughly two and a half hours to get a full charge and can last up to 60 hours.

Battery: One lithium metal battery (included) | Dimensions: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.31 inches

Keep track of all your belongings with this Apple AirTag that instantly connects to your iPhone or iPad. With its built-in speaker, this small tag allows travelers to play a sound to help find their personal items or carry-ons if lost. Plus, you can also drop it in your checked bag to keep an eye on it in case you have to deal with a dreaded lost luggage situation.

“A bag was delayed on our trip & the AirTag alerted us to it’s {sic} continued location at our departure site. Saved us much anxiety & baggage arrived at designated time within a {sic} hour," one traveler wrote in an Amazon review.

Weight: 0.15 lbs | Materials: Faux leather | Tag dimensions: 4.75 x 3 x 0.5 inches | Strap length: 10 inches | Something to note: Power supply higher than 5V prohibited

Don’t miss capturing one moment of your journey with this portable charger from Calpak, that also doubles as a chic luggage tag. This compact, lightweight charger features a USB port and includes an insert card for your personal information. “Awesome for travel or carry every day. Stylish design. Highly recommend,” raved one verified reviewer.

Material: 100 percent natural cotton | Size: 13.3 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches

This super trendy case includes a pocket on the outside so you have a dedicated space for your charger. It can even be monogrammed so you’ll always know which one is yours (plus you won't have to worry about losing your computer and missing that assignment deadline after vacation)!

Material: Unlined leather | Size unrolled: 11.5 x 5.5 inches

Successfully store all your tech accessories in one location with this leather charger roll-up from Mark & Graham. This resourceful case includes pockets for safe storing and a leather tie to keep it all together while traveling. You can also have it monogrammed for a special added touch.

Battery life: 25 hours

You'll never have to miss your favorite movie on the plane again with this wireless transmitter that's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. Its long battery life will help you stay entertained, no matter how long your flight is. “I was able to use my headphones without feeling wires attached to the screen. It made easier to sleep with my headphones and I had no issues with battery. I used it for 10 hours on the plane,” wrote one recent Amazon reviewer.

Battery life: 40-60 hours | Form factor: Over ear

Jam out to all your favorites tunes with these noise-cancelling headphones from Soundcore. Named an Amazon’s choice pick, they are designed to reduce ambient noise up to 90 percent, according to the brand. The description says you can get up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise-cancelling mode and up to 60 hours in standard music mode. “Highly recommend if you are on a budget. I purchased these to help me focus on my studies. So far it’s doing its job with no issues. The foam is soft and the functions are basic, no app required,” said one verified Amazon shopper.

Languages translated: 82

Never accidently order anchovies on your pizza again with this classic language translator from Pocketalk. This portable two-way voice interpreter’s built-in data plan translates conversations anywhere internet signal is available in 133 countries. One world traveler said, “I love this. I didn’t speak Spanish and it helped me communicate in DR, Puerto Rico and Columbia. I’m now using it to learn how to speak Spanish.”

Sleep accessories for international travelers

Material: Foam | Quantity: 50 pairs

Never again will you lie awake to the snoring sounds of your seatmate as these are designed to reduce noise levels and fit comfortably in your ear. Made from soft foam, these earplugs offer hearing protection from music, heavy machinery and other loud environments, according to the brand. One verified customer said, “We use earplugs all the time. A friend sent us approximately one dozen individual packages of different ones to try. We’ve bought every different type. These are by far superior to others. Very comfortable, they stay put, they do a great job at blocking out the noise. I just bought another container full.”

Weight: 3 ounces | Size: 16.93 x 8.46 inches

Perfect for lengthy flights, this affordable footrest is designed to help prevent lower back and leg stiffness or swelling, according to the brand. One traveler said, “I bought this for 10 hours of flying, and it was money well spent! I used it like a swing, and switched my feet off frequently...It really kept me from getting uncomfortable and fidgety. It rolled up into my purse, and it took up no space."

Material: Memory foam | Features to note: Removable, washable cover; adjustable front clasp

This evolution S3 neck pillow from Cabeau just made traveling a lot more relaxing with its innovative seat strap system designed to eliminate head drop and neck strain. This memory foam pillow includes an adjustable front clasp which customizes fit for individual comfort. “The only travel pillow you should ever consider buying. It’s incredibly comfortable and highly supportive for the head and neck,” raved one five-star reviewer on the brand's site.

Material: 100 percent 22mm mulberry silk | Features to note: Machine-washable; hypoallergenic

You’re getting sleepy… Never stay awake counting sheep again with this mulberry silk sleep mask from Quince. Pair this classic black mask (or one of the other six colors it comes in) with ultra-comfy pajamas and you’re ready for a good night’s sleep — even when you're 30,000 feet in the air. Sweet dreams!

Beauty accessories for international travelers

Quantity: 10 | Features to note: Paraben-free

Mask and you shall receive! This sheet collection is Amazon’s choice for facial masks and is designed to yield maximum hydration for your skin. The three-layer pulp sheet is filled with natural ingredients and soaked in different types of enriched essence, so you’ll walk off the plane feeling better than ever! “I love these, after using them you can feel your face so fresh! They are also really affordable!” said one verified reviewer.

Colorways: 21 | Sizes: 18 ounces, 21 ounces, 24 ounces

Hydration is a key part of any beauty routine. This reusable water bottle is the ultimate choice for traveling as its Tempshield double-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. “This is really the best. It looks really nice and it keeps the drinks hot/cold for a long time. Very easy to clean and wash. No leaking at all, it is insulated really well," said one five-star reviewer on the brand's site.

Colorways: Three | Size: 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches | Volume: 2.7L

Wake up and make up with this trendy toiletry organizer from Dagne Dover that is easy to clean and includes six adjustable compartments made from Repreve® recycled polyester. If you need more space, don't fret! It also comes in a large size. “This bag is absolutely perfect for holding my skin care bottles. So much easier using this bag while traveling,” said one verified reviewer.

Colorways: Five

Vacation just became way less stressful. This hanging toiletry bag from Calpak is the answer to all your travel storage woes! The organizer features a top grip handle, buckle closure, recycled polyester lining and water-resistant interior. There’s even an exterior toothbrush stand so you won’t have to dig around your toiletry bag ever again. It's even eco-friendly as it was made using six recycled plastic bottles. “This is the best toiletry bag I’ve ever had in my entire life. Worth every penny. I love her,” said one verified customer.

Capacity: 0.56 ounces per tile

Customize your set of six by selecting your favorite color Tiles for your skin care and body care. Cadence’s capsule set is TSA compliant and the brand's site has a nifty guide that'll tell you how many uses you can get out of the different types of products you fill it with.

Colorways: Eight | Sizes: Three

This chic clear case designed to hold all your favorite makeup essentials. It's a compact case featuring a lay-flat carrying handle, two spacious zippered compartments and water-resistant lining.

Features to note: Operates at 120/220-240 volts for overseas travel

You certainly won’t regret splurging on this travel blow-dryer from Drybar which delivers 100 percent of the performance of most full-size dryers. Its compact size makes it the ideal solution for traveling. According to the brand, it's suitable for all hair types.

Fashion and accessories for international travelers

Colorways: Four | Personalization: Yes

Made from 100 percent PU leather, this Birdy Grey jewelry case features slots and hooks for efficient, safe storage. There’s also the option to have your case monogrammed for an added personalized touch.

Material: 80 percent acrylic, 20 percent wool | Size: One size

Spend more time exploring and less getting ready with this adjustable baseball cap that you can easily throw on. One five-time buyer of this product said, “I have a lot of thick hair and this cap is large enough to fit comfortably. The fabric blend does not cause my head to perspire, the cap holds its shape, it is very well made and the price is excellent. I bought one and liked it so much, I bought 4 more, then 5 more. I now have a wonderful wardrobe of this cap in different colors to suit year round outfits.”

Colorways: Five | Personalization: Yes

Channel your inner jet-setting socialite with this super chic passport holder from Birdy Grey. The case is made from 100 percent PU leather and is the perfect spot to store all your essential travel documents. It can be personalized with a short name or just your initials.

Colorways: Seven | Size: 2.7 x 3.9 inches

Never lose your luggage again when you show up to the airport with this fun luggage tag that will have everyone singing along with you. It has a high-quality print finish on both sides and is made from durable plastic to withstand everyday use. Don’t forget to personalize your luggage tag by filling out passenger information in the dropdown menu before checkout.

One verified customer said, “This thing is hilarious. I got four compliments on it from flight attendants on my first trip. You know it’s epic when the pros love it. Worth the money for the joy it brings!”

Colorways: Six

Keep all your valuables safe and your hands free with this buckle-free strap that securely attaches any bag to your suitcase handle. One verified five-star reviewer said it "made their travel life so much easier."

Sizes: S-L | Colorways: Three

These compression socks are designed to relieve aching or swelling legs, according to the brand, so they're ideal to wear while traveling. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase since Bombas is committed to donating one pair of socks to a community in need for every pair sold.

Sizes: 5-11 | Sole height: 0.4 inches

All eyes will be on you when you step onto the plane in these charming tasseled moccasins from Zara. This chic pair of loafers with metallic buckle feature a flexible technical sole made of latex foam which is designed for more comfort.

Colorways: Six

Eat your snacks in style with this lux insulated pouch from Modern Picnic. The Snacker is made of a premium vegan leather exterior with an insulated interior and will make you feel super nostalgic with its childhood lunchbox vibes. One happy customer raved, “I saw the Snacker and knew I had to have it! It is so versatile with how you can use it but also stylish. I recommend this for any event: beach, travel, work, run errands, etc.”

Material: 100 percent cotton | Sizes: S-XXL

Inspire yourself and those around you when you wear this motivational ‘You got this’ hoodie. Perfect to throw on over a white T-shirt to keep you snug and warm during long flights or morning runs on the beach.

Colorways: 23 | Compatible with: iPhone 6S Plus-14 Pro Max, Samsung S8+ to Samsung S22+

Pairing style with function, this faux leather crossbody makes it nearly impossible to misplace your phone. It an ultra-comfortable purse strap with RFID-blocking technology so you can strut around any city with confidence that your information is safe. “I bought mine for travel but may now use all the time,” wrote one verified five-star reviewer.

Size: One size | Colorways: Seven | Material: Wool and polyester

That's a wrap! Stay warm and cozy 35,000 feet in the air with this luxurious pashmina wrap. This lightweight shawl is versatile and can be worn as a wrap, blanket or scarf. You can even share it with a friend on your next overseas flight as a blanket since it's extra long! One five-star reviewer raved, "I love this scarf! It's very chic and stylish. The color is vibrant and the material is very soft."

Unique accessories for international travelers

Quantity: 50 cards

Turn your next vacation into an extra fun adventure with this pocket-sized card deck of travel challenges that dares you to be fearless. From asking the locals for a secret spot to challenging yourself to a technology-free day, these cards are designed to help you make the most out of your next trip! “The cards give suggestions we would never think of on our own, like asking the next person you see their favorite restaurant,” wrote one happy traveler.

Size: 6 x 8.5 inches | Pages: 192

Spruce up your trip with this jovial journal that is separated into six journeys, with space for transportation plans, accommodations, budgets, packing lists, itineraries, journaling and your favorite highlights. You can also channel your inner child with the illustrative map of the world with countries you can color in as you visit.

Carry-on bags

Colorways: Six | Material: Cotton canvas | Size: 20 x 13 x 8 inches

This handsome tote features metal hardware and reinforced frame, thick leather handles and a removable nylon webbing shoulder strap for hands-free travel. One happy girlfriend said she “purchased for my boyfriend and he travels with it everywhere! Amazing quality and craftsmanship!”

Colorways: Four | Sizes: 21 inches, 26 inches, 30 inches

This compact travel essential includes four double spinner wheels to ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction and a protective extra-thick ABS hard shell for scratch resistance. Not only does it come in two other sizes, you can also snag it in complete two- and three-piece sets. “We packed these full for our trip to Costa Rica. They were perfect. Traveled well,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Colorways: Six | Weight: 1.9 pounds

You’ll have plenty of space to comfortably store all your makeup, tech accessories and more in this extra-large carryall tote from Baggallini, which includes a quick-access phone pocket so you’ll never miss a text again. Features include an 11.5-inch shoulder drop, 52-inch removable, adjustable crossbody strap and multifunctional pockets. One satisfied customer shared, “I needed a bag to carry pillows and blankets when traveling. These extra large totes work perfectly allowing me to keep all my items clean and together.”

Colorways: Six | Sizes: 21 inches, 26 inches, 29 inches

Strut your stuff through the airport with this cool carry-on roller from Beis. It has a top carry handle and side carry handle for easy grip. Plus, its interior expands an extra two inches, so you’ll be able to easily stow all of your souvenirs for your family and friends. “This is my second Beis luggage purchase and fifth purchase overall. I love it. The Carry-On size is able to move at ease. It feels durable and sturdy to touch. I love it and look forward to add {sic} more pieces of Beis luggage to my travel team,” said one repeat-customer.

Meet the experts