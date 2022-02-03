16 top-rated makeup bags that'll hold all your beauty essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Is there anything worse than unpacking on a long-awaited, much-needed vacation, only to find that your makeup palette cracked and there’s chunks of eye shadow floating about your makeup bag? I think not.

A great makeup bag is all about organization, needs to be able to fit all your essentials and should be easy to clean, in case you do run into a messy situation while unpacking. Below, you’ll find some beauty lover-approved makeup bags that’ll hold everything you need, whether that’s a quick trip to the gym or a week-long trip in the tropics.

Best makeup bags, according to shoppers

Amazon's bestselling, top-rated makeup case comes in three sizes and can fit a ton of products. Fans love that the bag is sturdy, can protect all your products, has adjustable compartments and comes in 11 colors.

Another popular pick on Amazon, this makeup bag comes in four different colors, comes with a small cosmetic bag within and features a special spot for your makeup brushes. "I travel often & I’m hard on items & this one is so sturdy," added one wanderluster who gave this five stars.

Make things super simple with this throw-everything-in-there drawstring bag. Each bag comes with a small pouch and a clear case for makeup brushes. Plus, we love the bright colors it comes in, too.

Vera Bradley is renowned for their stylish purses and wallets, so it's no surprise their cosmetic bag is also a winner. With near-perfect ratings on Amazon, we love that it's big enough to throw anything and everything in there. We also adore its cushy fabric outside (so it can easily fit into your suitcase) and plastic lining (so cleanup is practically effortless).

Thanks to the lower layer of this cosmetics bag, you can separate your makeup brushes from your makeup products with ease. The case comes in seven variations, can be easily cleaned and just makes everything a lot less messy.

Ideal for the minimalist, this little bag from Lululemon can hold all the basics you need when trekking from home, to the gym and into work. It features an outer zipper and inner pocket and comes in five fun colors.

If you’re someone who loves to have all your skin care, makeup and toiletries in one place, this pick from Huda Beauty is for you. The bag has three independent sections, is see-through and super roomy and can easily hang on the back of a bathroom door for easy access.

Featuring a gorgeous floral-lined interior, this makeup bag from Monika Blunder is pretty big and can hold both your makeup and skin care products when traveling.

For the messy makeup wearer, this pick from Dagne Dover is made with durable Repreve® recycled polyester and is water-resistant. It’s made to withstand a lot of travel and fits your essentials nicely.

This bag is awesome for many reasons. First of all, it fits every makeup item you’ll need for a long trip and can hold between 10 to 20 products. Second, the inside liner can be removed and washed, which is a nice feature we haven’t seen in many other makeup bags. Third, it has pockets to store sponges, eyelash curlers, lipsticks and more. Lastly, the zips open really wide, so you can easily find your products without having to dig.

This Sephora makeup organizer has a ton of storage options within. Featuring two removable zippered cubes, a flat cosmetic pouch and a brush holder, it has everything you need to take your makeup kit on your next weekend getaway.

Have you ever arrived at a hotel or vacation home, only to find that all the mirrors are being used and you can’t really do your makeup without one? Enter Béis's cosmetics case, which not only will hold all of your must-haves (and more), but also includes a decent-sized mirror to pull out when you really need it.

Get a designer makeup bag without the super hefty price tag with this one from Longchamp. It fits the basics, is made with nylon and comes in three colors.

Calpak fans love this cosmetics case for its clear panels (so easy to find whatever you need), spacious zip compartments and the vinyl material, which is super easy to clean with an antibacterial wipe.

This nifty little makeup bag from Trish McEvoy is set up like a binder for your makeup. It features the two-ring metal binder as well as pockets and storage to hold other small makeup and brush items, too.

Thanks to the beautiful, premium Ethiopian full-grain leather, this makeup bag will only get better with age. The bag features two interior slip pockets and opens pretty wide for easy access to your makeup stash.

