Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You may want to avoid drama in your personal life, but when it comes to longer, fuller eyelashes, turning up the theatrics is always a good idea.

Laura Richelle, a makeup artist at Miyagi Wax Studio in Indialantic, Florida, says if you're a mascara user, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is not curling your eyelashes before or after applying.

"Our lashes are naturally straighter," Richelle told Shop TODAY, "and it's more difficult to see their true length because of this. When eyelashes are curled correctly, you see their full volume and length and adding mascara really draws attention to your eyes."

How to use an eyelash curler

The process for curling your eyelashes is simple once you get the hang of it, Richelle says.

"Hold [your] lashes in [the] curler for a few seconds, then open [the] curler slowly to release the lashes," she said. "For an even, more intense curl, repeat up the length of the lash from the base to the tip."

If you have shorter lashes, Richelle adds, "Curl lashes at the midpoint and also curl the tips of your lashes. Even if your lashes are short, you can still make a major impact if you curl them at multiple points."

If you have almond-shaped or smaller eyes, Richelle offers this piece of advice: "Get the curling strip as close to the root of your eyelashes as you possibly can, squeeze lightly and give it a pulsing motion, then release."

How to shop for an eyelash curler

Richelle says there are several types of eyelash curlers on the market, all of which have different lash-boosting benefits.

"There's those old faithful lash curlers with the silicone pad," said Richelle. "They provide a bit of bounce so you can get a graceful lift to your lashes without having to press down too hard on them. And, they're a great lash curler for beginners and low-maintenance beauties."

If your lashes refuse to hold a curl, Richelle recommends a heated eyelash curler like the Lash Star.

"They will change your straight lashes," said Richelle. "Just start the rod at the root of the top lash, slowly sweep it upwards to the tips of the lashes and boom — curled lashes."

How to clean an eyelash curler

Richelle says whatever lash curler you choose, it's important to keep them clean and sanitized.

"In between clients I spray an anti-bacterial makeup spray that disinfects the curler," she explained. "You can also use isopropyl alcohol, paper towels and some cotton swabs to keep it clean."

Best eyelash curlers, according to shoppers

This Tweezerman lash curler is Richelle's personal pick for a standard product with silicone pad. It also has a strong 4.2-star average from Sephora shoppers, with one customer saying that it "does the trick" for her deep set eyes.

With solid ratings across the board on Ulta and Sephora, Shiseido's eyelash curler is both a bestseller and fan favorite. According to one shopper, "I have super long lashes that do not stay curled AT ALL (even with waterproof mascara) and this curler helps holds the curl for way longer than any other I’ve ever tried."

Along with the elegant rose gold color of this Jenny Patinkin lash curler, several Credo Beauty shoppers noted how "you can get up nice and close to your lash line without pinching to get a nice lash lift and curl."

Richelle's go-to heated lash curler, this Lash Star model uses a heated ceramic rod to style unruly lashes. It also recharges quickly from any USB port!

Designed for all eye shapes, this Plume Science lash curler provides crimp-free lash curling and comes with one refill curler cushion. According to one Credo Beauty shopper, this pick is great for her elongated cat eyes, saying, "Some curlers don’t reach my short lashes on the out corners of my eyes [but] this works great."

Another of Richelle's favorites, this uniquely designed lash curler is made to reach small hard-to-curl eyelashes. Walmart shoppers agree with this sentiment, with several of them noting that it works really well on smaller eyes.

With flexible silicone padding and a shape designed to accommodate all eye sizes and lash lengths, this Rivitalash curler is a great choice. Its carbon steel material and modern design also prevents your lashes from tugging and breaking during the curling process.

At just $5, this simple lash curler from Brandless is an affordable option for beginning eyelash curlers. It also comes with a replacement lash pad and a 100-day promise in case you're not satisfied with your purchase.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!