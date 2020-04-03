Jessica Alba's trick for longer, fuller lashes is surprisingly old-school

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When we think of celebrity beauty secrets, we tend to think of new innovative techniques or products with special formulas that you probably won't find at your local drugstore.

That's why it's so surprising that Jessica Alba's secret to camera-ready lashes is so old-school.

The actress revealed her full beauty routine in a recent video with Vogue, and she shared her love for a step that often gets overlooked: curling your lashes. And now that all of our social interactions have become video chats, we're willing to try anything that makes us look great from the neck up.

"Curling your lashes is everything," Alba said to the camera.

So what does the Honest Beauty founder use? The video shows her reaching for the ProCurl EyeLash Curler by Tweezerman.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This version of Tweezerman's classic design is specifically made for rounded eye shapes. It features a doubled-body handle for a sturdier grip, and the brand says the silicone pads won't stick to or crease lashes.