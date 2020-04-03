Jessica Alba's trick for longer, fuller lashes is surprisingly old-school

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
When we think of celebrity beauty secrets, we tend to think of new innovative techniques or products with special formulas that you probably won't find at your local drugstore.
That's why it's so surprising that Jessica Alba's secret to camera-ready lashes is so old-school.
The actress revealed her full beauty routine in a recent video with Vogue, and she shared her love for a step that often gets overlooked: curling your lashes. And now that all of our social interactions have become video chats, we're willing to try anything that makes us look great from the neck up.
"Curling your lashes is everything," Alba said to the camera.
So what does the Honest Beauty founder use? The video shows her reaching for the ProCurl EyeLash Curler by Tweezerman.
This version of Tweezerman's classic design is specifically made for rounded eye shapes. It features a doubled-body handle for a sturdier grip, and the brand says the silicone pads won't stick to or crease lashes.
Tweezerman ProCurl Eyelash Curler
Alba isn't the only one who lives for curling her lashes. Emmy-winning makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor also thinks it's the key to achieving an eye-catching look.
"Curling your lashes makes them point up instead of straight out or down," Sotomayor told TMRW. "This makes your lashes look more visible and longer. Plus, it draws attention upwards which makes your eyes look more lifted and awake."
Once her lashes are curled, Alba then reaches for a mascara from her makeup line, Honest Beauty. She applies a coat of the brand's Extreme Length Mascara and Primer to her bottom and top lashes, making sure to blink through the wand for an even coat.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara and Primer
When it comes to applying mascara to your bottom lashes, Sotomayor says it's important to keep in mind the overall look you're going for.
"If you want an all-around smokey eye, then top and bottom mascara will define and make your eyes look bigger," he told us. "But if you want the overall effect of a more lifted eye, it's all about a good curl and two good coats of mascara on the upper lashes. Plus, by accentuating upper lashes, it distracts from under-eye circles."
Distract from under-eye circles? We'll add an extra coat while we're at it.
