15 mascaras under $15 that are worth the hype, according to reviewers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mascara is arguably one of the most important products in any makeup routine; it can make or break your look, depending on how well it holds up. The right mascara can deliver lashes that look just as good as falsies, withstand sweltering summer heat or simply not flake after a few hours of wear.

Finding a reliable mascara shouldn't mean having to break the bank, which is why Amazon shoppers have found favorites that provide dreamy lashes without having to splurge. At drugstore prices, you might be wondering whether these mascaras actually live up to the hype — but they have the reviews to prove it.

We sifted through the bestselling mascaras on Amazon and narrowed them down to just 15 picks, all under $15. Whether you're looking for more voluminous lashes or want a formula that won't melt away on hot days, you won't be disappointed.

Bestselling Amazon mascaras

A consistent bestseller with more than 120,000 verified five-star ratings, this "false effect" mascara has won the praise of reviewers not only for the bold lashes it delivers, but for the $5 price tag. The cruelty-free formula is meant to last all day and provides intense volume that is easy to remove at the end of the day. "This mascara is better than the high-priced varieties. [It] lengthens and curls my lashes perfectly," wrote one recent verified reviewer.

This two-step system can help you achieve longer, fuller lashes thanks to the different formulas on each end of the bottle. The first is a subtle primer that is infused with ceramides to help nourish lashes and the second is a lengthening topcoat that delivers 80% longer lashes, according to the brand. One of the 7,000 verified five-star reviewers compared the results to "Disney princess" eyes.

Infused with vitamin E and safe for contact users, this formula fights against lash loss and thickens lashes without any clumps or globs left behind. It can be easily removed with a gentle makeup remover, "washcloth and water or dampened cotton pad," according to one of the over 4,000 verified five-star reviews.

This mascara from L'Oreal Paris comes in two different formulas: waterproof and washable. No one enjoys the feeling of heavy coats of mascara on their eyes, which is why this mascara is formulated to feel "light as air." It's smudge- and flake-resistant and also suitable for sensitive eyes, which has made it a favorite among 3,000 verified reviewers, who all give it a full five-stars.

One of Maybelline's most popular mascaras, The Falsies is supposed to deliver lashes so thick and full, they rival fake ones. More than 8,000 verified shoppers gave it a five-star rating, calling it out for the volume control it offers, along with how easy it is to remove.

This bestseller from IT Cosmetics is less than $15 and reviewers can't get enough. One verified reviewer wrote that "the hunt is over for the best mascara with this find," and we can see why. The formula is infused with a super black pigment to make your eyes pop, but it also features collagen, biotin and peptides that coat and condition your lashes as you apply the mascara, helping you achieve longer, fuller lashes in the long run.

According to the brand, this mascara builds volume and can provide up to lashes that are five times fuller than natural lashes. The 4.6-star-rated mascara uses a curved brush to lift and build lashes that are "supple to the touch" and won't flake or clump.

This mascara went viral on TikTok after viewers couldn't believe the dramatic results it delivered. A whopping 34,000 verified five-star ratings have made it the second bestselling mascara on Amazon, with many shoppers calling it out for volume control and the smudge-proof results. It's waterproof and infused with bamboo extract, making it perfect for summer, too.

The bestselling mascara on Amazon got an upgrade recently and now comes in a waterproof formula. Reviews for this new mascara are just as hot as the ones for the original, with more than 20,000 reviewers giving them a five-star rating. Despite being waterproof, it can be easily removed with makeup remover, micellar water or coconut oil.

The unique fanning brush and liquid black formula have made this mascara from Maybelline the fifth bestselling mascara on Amazon. Reviewers are raving over the difference they can see in their lashes once they apply it, and over 48,000 of them have given the formula a five-star rating.

Formulated to separate nearly every individual lash, this formula is meant to provide length. It ranks among the top 10 bestselling mascaras on Amazon with more than 21,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that also rave about its value.

Coat your lashes or eyebrows with this clear mascara for fuller looking lashes and brows. Since it is clear, you don't have to worry about dark smudges or a running formula, either. It's a shopper favorite that is less than $5 and has more than 18,000 verified five star ratings — and just might be the secret to perfect a "no-makeup" makeup look.

"This is the best mascara I’ve ever tried, and seriously the best price point!" wrote one shopper about this $9 mascara. "This makes my eyelashes look longer, thicker and curled by only using the mascara, not even using an eyelash crimper." It uses a fiber-infused formula that extends and thickens lashes and comes in both washable and waterproof versions.

This long-lasting formula has won over tens of thousands of reviewers that love the volume it delivers, the smudge-proof application and easy removal process. According to the brand, you only need one coat in order to see a difference.

Vegan and cruelty-free, this mascara is considered "clean" and is infused with lash-loving ingredients such as argan and marula oil. It comes in four different shades, ranging from black brown to pitch black and has over 1,900 verified five-star ratings.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!