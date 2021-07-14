From shiny glosses to statement shades, 12 must-have lipsticks for summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Anyone who loves makeup knows that the year 2020 simply wasn’t ideal for lipstick lovers. After all, the face mask mandate made it tough to wear any sort of lip product comfortably. So, most of us were forced to set aside our favorite glosses, liners and tints.

However, now that more people are getting vaccinated and pandemic restrictions are slowly being lifted, it's finally time to bring lipstick back! “As mask guidelines continue to loosen, [we will see a] comeback of lip products, since it’s a category we’ve missed for too long,” said NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert, Neil Scibelli.

So, what trends will be taking over this season? According to Scibelli, everyone will be stocking up on glosses, lip creams and statement colors. “This time around, we’re seeing lip products that offer various textures. The glossy lip is already making a comeback, and creamy lipsticks and overall skin-savvy lip products are really going to pave the way through summer.”

Scibelli also told Shop TODAY that now's the time to really dive into statement shades like pinks, plums, and orangey-reds — vibrant and bold colors that can complete a full makeup look.

We're already halfway through summer, so you'll want to hop on these lipstick trends soon! We rounded up the best formulas and shades to shop below, including a few of Scibelli's recommended favorites.

Best lipsticks for 2021

“These creamy lipsticks are gorgeous for summer because of their bright color ranges and hydrating ingredients,” says Scibelli. “Milani uses shea butter and various fruit oils to nourish the lips while still getting a great color payoff.” Pro tip: Scibelli recommends trying the coral- and fuchsia-based shades Crave and Covet.

Both inexpensive and flattering for all, this lipstick comes in 12 rich shades. The formula is smudge-proof and goes on super smooth — we're talking one-swipe coverage. Plus, we're obsessed with the luxurious-looking rose gold packaging.

This balm-like lipstick comes in six shades and offers a shiny finish. It goes on slightly sheer, but you can add a second layer for a stronger color payoff. As a bonus, the formula includes fruit oils and hyaluronic acid to keep your pout feeling moisturized all day long.

“NARS’ traditional lip glosses offer a range of sheer-to-buildable color that can really pop,” says Scibelli. “The brand also has various textures in its lip category, like lip oils and lip tints, that offer a light-reflecting, glossy finish on the lips.”

Many liquid lipsticks can feel drying, but that’s certainly not the case with this pick. Not only is it available in 10 different colors, but this lipstick also uses rose hip oil to keep lips hydrated as well as plumping technology to give them a volumizing boost.

This TikTok-favorite lipstick is a massive bestseller — especially in the shade Pillow Talk, which reviewers can't stop raving about online. It’s matte, long-lasting and offers a "cashmere finish" that feels comfortable and hydrating.

“CTZN Cosmetics founded its brand on this amazing idea of finding your perfect nude lipstick,” explains Scibelli. “The really amazing part is that they’ve created a double-sided nude lip kit called the Nudiversal Lip Duo, with one side being a creamy, hydrating lipstick and the other side a lip gloss.” Depending on the look you desire, you have the option to wear them separately or together.

This drugstore favorite has 40 — yes, you read that correctly — gorgeous color options to choose from. And at less than $10 each, you might find yourself reaching for multiple shades. Plus, Maybelline claims its super-pigmented formula lasts up to 16 hours. Talk about a win-win.

Lacquered lips are a big hit this summer, so opt for this gloss that offers the ultimate shine. Not only does the formula look gorgeous on your lips, but it also has a light peach-vanilla scent that is perfect for summer.

Searching for the perfect nude lipstick? Look no further than this option by NYX. Available in 24 shades, which mostly consist of soft neutrals and pinks, this transfer-proof lipstick will amplify your everyday makeup look with a simple swipe.

If there’s one product that’s famous for its high-shine finish, it’s the Lancôme Juicy Tubes. This may have been a beauty essential back in the early 2000s, but its recent comeback is bringing super-glossy lips to the forefront once again — and we couldn’t be happier about it.

KVD Beauty's creamy lipstick glides on like a gloss but dries down to a smooth matte finish. Vitamin E and a coconut oil derivative prevent the liquid formula from drying out the lips, and the bright color options are perfect for creating an attention-grabbing pout.

