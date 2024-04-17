My dry lips feel moisturized while looking glossy thanks to this tinted lip balm

Shades: 8 | Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin E

Why I like about this tinted lip balm

A fashionable design, each of the five jelly balm colors comes packaged in shiny gold mirrored-like tubes. If you like a warm color palette of pink and red, like I do, then you will love either Figger Than Life, Terracotta Go, In The Bluff, Brick House, or Jammin'. I picked the last two of the cute, flirty names. The Jammin' balm is described as plum berry, while Brick House is a red berry shade.

I usually wear deep red matte lipstick almost everywhere I go, but I knew I needed to soften it up, especially to match an outfit I selected for a friend’s wedding. I tried the two colors on my lips separately and loved them both. I probably applied each balm more than three times to get a bolder color. Both jelly balms made my lips shiny, complementing my pink sequin jumper. It’s likely the glossiness comes from the key ingredients in the balms, vitamin E and squalane, which experts say are also moisturizing agents.

What to consider

Now I did try to mix the two shades, but I didn’t like the color blend. That means I had to choose one to wear during the wedding day events. Remember I love red, so I decided to go with the Brick House shade. In full transparency, I paired it with one of my old faithful lipsticks for a bolder look, but as soon as my lips dried out, I grabbed the Brick House out of my clutch and continued to reapply throughout the day and night. I appreciated the softness and how much it made my lips pop.

My lips remained soft after removing

The jelly balms are super easy to remove with a tissue or makeup remover wipes. They also don’t leave a color stain or a residue on my lips after removal. What does remain once again are soft and moisturized lips.

It’s no surprise to me that more than 60% of customers who reviewed the $21 Laura Geller lip balms on Amazon have given the product five stars.

“Heaven for your lips,” wrote one verified reviewer. And I totally agree!