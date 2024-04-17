My dry lips feel moisturized while looking glossy thanks to this tinted lip balm

Just in time for warmer weather, my lips are already thanking me for keeping them hydrated. Unfortunately, they’re dry most of the time because of the lack of humidity in Atlanta this time of year, and honestly, I usually wear matte lipstick, which can be drying. I switched it up and tried this tinted jelly lip balm from Laura Geller. The product is extremely moisturizing, and I really like the smooth texture.
Laura Geller New York Jelly Balm Tinted Lip Balm
Shades: 8 | Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin E
Why I like about this tinted lip balm
A fashionable design, each of the five jelly balm colors comes packaged in shiny gold mirrored-like tubes. If you like a warm color palette of pink and red, like I do, then you will love either Figger Than Life, Terracotta Go, In The Bluff, Brick House, or Jammin'. I picked the last two of the cute, flirty names. The Jammin' balm is described as plum berry, while Brick House is a red berry shade.
I usually wear deep red matte lipstick almost everywhere I go, but I knew I needed to soften it up, especially to match an outfit I selected for a friend’s wedding. I tried the two colors on my lips separately and loved them both. I probably applied each balm more than three times to get a bolder color. Both jelly balms made my lips shiny, complementing my pink sequin jumper. It’s likely the glossiness comes from the key ingredients in the balms, vitamin E and squalane, which experts say are also moisturizing agents.
What to consider
Now I did try to mix the two shades, but I didn’t like the color blend. That means I had to choose one to wear during the wedding day events. Remember I love red, so I decided to go with the Brick House shade. In full transparency, I paired it with one of my old faithful lipsticks for a bolder look, but as soon as my lips dried out, I grabbed the Brick House out of my clutch and continued to reapply throughout the day and night. I appreciated the softness and how much it made my lips pop.
My lips remained soft after removing
The jelly balms are super easy to remove with a tissue or makeup remover wipes. They also don’t leave a color stain or a residue on my lips after removal. What does remain once again are soft and moisturized lips.
It’s no surprise to me that more than 60% of customers who reviewed the $21 Laura Geller lip balms on Amazon have given the product five stars.
“Heaven for your lips,” wrote one verified reviewer. And I totally agree!
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
This cult-favorite mascara lengthened the lashes of one Shop TODAY writer — and it boasts a $5 price tag.
$4.99
Amazon
$3.49
$4.99
Ulta
$9.68
Walmart
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder
Craft the perfect eye look with this crème-to-powder stick.
$16.00
Amazon
Nivea Skin Firming Lotion
According to the brand, this gel cream can firm and tone skin in as little as two weeks.
$10.00
Amazon
$10.27
Walmart
$12.99
Target
Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Suitable for all skin types, this award-winning foundation helps reduce redness and even skin tone.
$45.00
Sephora
Dermaplaning Tool Set
Remove unwanted dead skin and facial hair in one easy, quick motion with this dermaplaning tool set.
$8.99
Amazon
Derm Correxion Contour Cream
This anti-aging moisturizer targets signs of aging and is gentle enough for daily use, says the brand.
$32.99
RoC Skincare
Out of Stock
Amazon
$24.49
$34.99
Ulta
Monochromatic Multi-Stick
Add color to your eyes, lips and cheeks with this cream-to-powder blush stick.
$5.00
Amazon
What The Foundation
This tinted moisturizing balm combines makeup and moisturizer, offering light-medium coverage.
$44.00
Jones Road Beauty
Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil
Nutrient-rich butters and waxes in this lip oil offer a light tint and soothe your lips, according to the brand.
$28.00
Amazon
$32.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Advanced Neck Firming Cream
Made with hydrating ingredients, the brand says this cream delivers a smoother, firmer neck area.
$54.00
Amazon
$54.00
DRMTLGY
Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation
This medium-to-full coverage foundation also hydrates skin for 24 hours, helping you achieve a natural glow.
$47.00
Amazon
$47.00
Sephora
$47.00
Macy's
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Tired of bed head? This satin pillowcase claims to reduces frizz.
$18.99
Amazon
Kitsch Ice Roller for Face
This roller claims to improve circulation to your face and neck, reducing irritation and inflammation.
$17.99
$23.00
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Achieve heatless curls overnight with these rollers, says the brand.
$15.98
$18.00
Amazon