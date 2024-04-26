America’s favorite football mom, Donna Kelce, shares her Mother’s Day picks

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

If you haven't found a Mother's Day gift yet — you still have time. Mother's Day is just under two weeks away, and to help inspire your gift shopping, we have America's favorite football mom to lean on.

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL superstars Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, stopped by TODAY to talk us through her ultimate Amazon Mother's Day gift guide. (We hope her sons are taking notes on her wishlist!)

Keep reading to shop everything Mama Kelce (and maybe your own mom!) wants this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day gifts seen on TODAY | How we chose

Donna Kelce's Amazon Mother's Day gifts seen on TODAY

Any mom will love this robe, says Kelce. It's stylish, comfortable and the brand says the cotton-blend fabric is quick drying, making it perfect to wear out of the shower. Plus the brand offers an option for a customized monogram for the front or back

Help mom save time and money on an expensive salon appointment with this luxury hair dryer. Kelce says she uses this styling tool every day and loves it for it's slim and lightweight design, which makes it easy to pack for traveling. Plus she says it leaves her hair smooth and shiny. According to to the brand, it dries hair four times faster than a normal hair dryer.

This is a crossbody phone case that Kelce says she carries with her everyday. The brand says it's made with genuine leather and features a cardholder, which Kelce says is a convenient way to travel light and keep your hands free. For times you don't want to wear the strap, it detaches and becomes a stand-alone phone case.

And now through May 6, Shop TODAY readers can get an exclusive 30% off the Bandolier Sarah and Sheila phone cases with code 30TODAYBAG.

For the mom who loves to host, she'll get a lot of use out of this charcuterie board set. It has everything she'll need for her next party, including a non-porous bamboo board and round tray, a removable knife holder and small serving bowls. Plus the included cheeseboard guide will help her design a gorgeous spread of meats, cheeses and dried fruits that will surely impress her guests.

This decorative and relaxing wind chime is a nice way to add a personal touch to a garden, patio or front door, says Kelce. The pre-assembled piece comes in a variety of styles like a fairy design, butterfly, turtle and so many more to suit mom's decor and taste. The brand says each one is handmade, making it a unique gift for Mother's Day.

This jam variety pack by Bonne Maman is an affordable gift for the foodie mom. The set includes the popular flavors: apricot, cherry, orange, red currant and strawberry.

If your mom can't live without her morning cup of coffee, this milk frother will take her brew to the next level. It comes with three different whisks and speed options to create cafe-worthy lattes, cappuccinos and more.

How we chose

These picks were picked from Amazon by Donna Kelce. As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.