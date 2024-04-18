These are the most gifted items on Amazon — and they’re perfect for Mom

It's no secret that Amazon is a great place to shop for gifts. The retailer has a seemingly endless selection of items, so you can easily shop for Mother's Day gifts for Mom and Grandma, birthday gifts for kids, graduation gifts and any other presents you may need all at once. Plus, many products come with fast, two-day shipping so it's a lifesaver for us last-minute shoppers.

And if you're not sure what to gift that special someone in your life, Amazon also has a secret section filled with gifting ideas. Its "Most Gifted" section reveals the most popular products ordered as gifts across every single category. It's the perfect place to seek inspiration, no matter who you're shopping for, whether it be an avid cook, pet parent or bookworm.

Keep reading to see some of the most popular gifts on Amazon right now, from Stanley tumblers to a viral hair oil.

Top Amazon Mother’s Day beauty gifts | Top Amazon Mother’s Day kitchen gifts | Top Amazon Mother’s Day home gifts | Top Amazon Mother’s Day tech gifts | Top Amazon Mother’s Day food and grocery gifts

Top Amazon Mother's Day beauty gifts

Need something small to put in a gift basket? This lip balm is said to have the flavor and smell of vanilla cake, buttercream icing and rainbow sprinkles, so every day feels like a celebration. Even better, it's designed to lock in moisture to keep her lips feeling hydrated and nourished all day long.

Featuring the scents of dark fruits and a hint of vanilla woods, this mist will leave her smelling like a dream. She can spritz it all over her clothes, hair and body for a lingering scent. This gift should probably come with a warning though, considering she's about to get overwhelmed with compliments.

For the woman who takes her hair care routine seriously, this viral hair oil is the perfect choice. It features rosemary oil, which is said to help with hair growth. Plus, it features more than 30 essential oils and nutrients in total, which the brand says helps to increase circulation, combat dandruff and more.

This Sol De Janeiro set, which comes with the fragrance, body wash and body cream, is another popular gifting choice. Each product comes in a travel-friendly bottle, so she can take them with her everywhere she goes.

Is she the kind of person who is always wanting to try the latest beauty trends? Then she's probably already well-versed in the benefits of snail mucin. And she'll love receiving this popular formula, which has more than 62,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

Top Amazon Mother's Day kitchen gifts

It will come as a surprise to almost no one that the Stanley Quencher is the No. 1 most gifted item in the home and kitchen category on Amazon. If she doesn't already have one (or more), she definitely has it on her list.

If she's an avid chef, there's a good chance her old measuring cups are pretty worn down. Gift her this new set, which comes with 1-, 2- and 4-cup measuring cups that are designed to be dishwasher, microwave and freezer-safe.

Stanley's beloved tumbler isn't the only product from the brand that shoppers are gifting right now. This IceFlow Tumbler is another popular choice. It has plenty of must-have features, including a handle and a leak-resistant design.

From dicing onions to chopping tomatoes and herbs, this dicer promises to make quick work of meal prep. It comes with two interchangeable dicer blades and everything is said to be dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Top Amazon Mother's Day home gifts

A set of "silky soft" sheets that she'll love at a price that you'll love. It doesn't get better than that! They come in more than 40 colors and patterns to match her aesthetic.

This humidifier has more than 70,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that it's "exceptionally quiet," "easy to use" and helps them breathe easier at night.

"It definitely over exceeded my expectations," one shopper wrote. "For the first time in a long time, I’m able to sleep without nasal or throat dryness, even on its lowest setting, it’s able to provide enough moisture for my whole apartment."

Refresh her towels with this eight-piece set. They're described as being "luxuriously soft" and absorbent, so she'll love wrapping herself in them every time she gets out of the tub.

Not only is this air purifier a top-gifted item, but it's also a No. 1 bestseller. It's said to have 99.97% filtration efficiency for particles like dust, dander and pollen, so it's perfect for the mom who is always complaining about her allergies acting up.

Top Amazon Mother's Day tech gifts

Your mom will certainly be feeling the love when you present her with a pair of AirPods. There are so many things she'll love about this model, including the easy set-up, long-lasting battery life and wireless design.

If she's the kind of person who is always losing things, she's sure to appreciate having an AirTag (or two). It connects to her phone so she can track her items on the Find My app. She can stick it in her wallet or connect it to her keys, so she'll always know where they are.

One of the most popular tech gifts is more than just a device. This version of the gadget comes bundled with a subscription for Alexa Emergency Assist ($5.99 per month), so you can rest easy knowing that she can easily get help if she ever needs it, all she has to do is say "Alexa, call for help.”

Gift your book-loving mom a Kindle and it's sure to become her new BFF. She'll be able to tote her favorite reads around with her everywhere she goes. Plus, she can adjust the light, text size and more to read in any environment.

Top Amazon Mother's Day food and grocery gifts

From salty to sweet, this box comes with treats to satisfy every taste. The 50-count package comes with so many classic favorites, including Cheez-Its, Chex Mix, Famous Amos cookies and more.

Yes, you can buy flowers on Amazon! And this colorful arrangement is bound to brighten her day. According to the brand, each bud is handpicked from the brand's farms. Order anytime before 1:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday for next-day delivery. Otherwise, they will likely arrive in two days.

If life is like a box of chocolates, then hers is bound to be sweet and full — just like this basket. It comes with a variety of flavors to satisfy both her sweet and salty cravings. Each chocolate is individually wrapped, so it's easy for her to share. (Though we don't blame her if she wants to keep them all for herself.)

How we chose the most popular Amazon gifts

To make this gift list, we combed through Amazon's "Gift Ideas" section and selected the top items from each category that we thought would make the perfect gifts for Mother's Day.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.