We’ve covered Amazon Prime Day for years — what we know about the 2024 deals event

If you haven't heard, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening now. So naturally, everyone might be wondering: When is Prime Day 2024?

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

While Amazon hasn't announced the official Prime Day dates yet, we can probably expect the retailer to host it during the summer months again. Prime Day 2023 fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. EST and running through Wednesday night.

According to Amazon, the event originally started as a summer savings event to celebrate Amazon’s birthday, which launched in July 2015. Due to the pandemic, the retailer pushed Prime Day 2020 to October and then moved back to the summer months the following years. In addition to summer Prime Day, the retailer now offers a second two-day sale in the fall, but the 2024 dates haven't been revealed yet either.

What is Prime Day on Amazon?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that normally falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. (If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial).

Amazon offers the event in multiple countries, reaching Amazon Prime members in Austria, Brazil, Japan, Luxembourg, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, China and Singapore — just to name a few!

During the big sale event, shoppers can get a chance at scoring discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion and more. In previous years, we saw impressive deals on bestselling products, from Apple AirPod Pros to Alexa devices to customer-favorite beauty must-haves, such as the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. We've even seen items that were as high as 65% off (if not more!).

How much is Amazon Prime?

A monthly Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139, which ultimately saves you a few dollars a month. There are additional perks for Prime members too, including a free monthly GrubHub+ membership for one year, Prime Video and free one-day shipping and same-day delivery.

Additionally, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. That’s not all, those with qualified government assistance can also receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free 30-day trial.

How to find the best Prime Day deals?

If you want to save big during the next Prime Day, here’s how you can get started during the event, according to the retailer:

You will need an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

By setting up alerts via the app, you will receive personalized push notifications about updates on your recently viewed items throughout the event.

If you have Alexa, use it! The device will notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or “saved for later” section up to 24 hours before they’re even available. You can ask, “Alexa, what are my notifications” to learn more about the sales you’re interested in and even have Alexa buy something for you once the deal goes live. You can also tell your device, “Alexa, remind me when Prime Day starts,” so you’re ready to shop when the clock strikes Prime Day.

To save even more before the big sales event, Amazon also offers a Subscribe & Save program, which can help you get up 15% off five or more products. There are thousands of items eligible for the subscription service — from pet food to beauty items to groceries and more — and there’s no fee to get started. Just select a quantity and schedule your delivery — and you can cancel any time! Although we recommend getting a membership to access future Prime Day deals, it’s not a requirement to start subscriptions.

Be sure to check back for more information Amazon Prime Day 2024. In the meantime, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is currently is underway, which has some impressive deals that you can shop right now.

Amazon deals to shop now

FAQs

