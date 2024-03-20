From Keurig to iRobot, all the home deals worth shopping from Amazon’s Spring Sale

Spring is officially here — and Amazon is celebrating in the best possible way, with a Big Spring Sale

The event, which runs through March 25, has deals across almost every category. And for those hoping to get started on their spring cleaning or seasonal home refresh, we found plenty of discounts for you.

From savings on organization solutions to smart home tech, here are the 19 home deals you should be shopping from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Best Amazon deals on home products under $25

Not only is this charging cord 10 feet long, but the brand says that also supports fast charging, so you can charge your device up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

You'll always have a light when you need it with this rechargeable lighter. It's easy to bring along for camping, barbecues and more and has a wind-proof design to prevent it from from being blown out by strong winds, the brand says.

You can easily whip up cafe-level lattes at home with this handheld milk frother. It's perfect for making frothy coffee creations, matcha lattes or even whisking eggs.

This handy storage solution for K-cups is designed to fit right under your Keurig so your pods are never too far away. The best part? It's marked down by 59% during the sale.

These easy-to-install grippers are perfect for anyone who is sick of keeping their brooms and mops stashed in a corner of their kitchen or closet.

Tired of your jewelry always ending up in a tangled clump on your dresser? Keep everything organized with this hanging jewelry bag. The double-sided organizer has pockets for rings, earrings, bracelets and more on one side and hooks to hang your necklaces on the other.

This smart plug works with Alexa, so you can control the outlet using your voice. That means you don't have to get out of bed to turn off the lights or start up your room fan.

You can upgrade your garage setup for $25 thanks to this deal. This device allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere, using the connected smartphone app.

Grab this bestselling steamer for 40% off during the sale and you'll never leave the house with wrinkled clothes again! It's designed to be portable, lightweight and works on a variety of fabrics, from cotton to linen and silk.

Best Amazon tech deals

Improve your home safety setup with a security camera. This one is currently marked down by nearly 45% and has nearly 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. You can set it up anywhere in your garage or house to monitor or even speak to the people, pets and more in your home.

We see plenty of outdoor summer movie nights in your future — all you have to do is add this projector to your cart while it's on sale to kickstart your watching experience. It can be paired with your phone or other devices, so you can stream everything from movies to sports games on any blank wall or screen in your home.

Score 30% off a Blink Video Doorbell for your home. The smart device has nearly 90,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that installing it is a "extremely easy" and that it has helped them feel more secure at home. It has features that allow you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door from your phone any time of day or night.

Best Amazon home deals

Stick these bestselling lights around your patio, driveway or backyard to help illuminate the path. They're designed to be easy to install, weatherproof and can run for eight to 10 hours with a full day of solar charge.

Air too dry in your home? Add this humidifier to one of your most frequented rooms. According to the brand, it operates in total silence and has an automatic shutoff feature. Add it to your cart while it's 40% off!

Hot sleeper? According to the brand, these pillows have a cooling surface to help keep you from overheating. It features a shredded memory foam filling that can be removed or added to customize the pillow to your preferred comfort level. "These bad boys are surprisingly very cool to the touch, and it’s like they’ve got some built-in air conditioning just for your head. No more sweaty nights or wrestling with the sheets — just pure, cool bliss," wrote one of the more than 9,000 shoppers who gave these pillows a perfect five-star rating.

Make your cleaning routine easier and take advantage of this deal on an iRobot Robot Vacuum. You can pre-schedule it to clean up dirt, dust and debris every day, so you can tackle more important tasks while your floors get cleaned. Don't miss your chance to get it while it's $100 off.

Best Amazon kitchen deals

If you're as into the water bottle trend as we are, you've probably added quite a few bottles to your collection over the last year. You can keep them in order thanks to this handy organizer. It's designed to fit up to 18 bottles of varying sizes, from 12 to 32 ounces.

You'll end up with perfectly cooked meat every time with this smart thermometer. It connects to an app on your phone to tell you the internal temperature and estimated cooking time. The ceramic handle and stainless steel design are made to withstand high heats so you can use it in your oven, grill, sous vide and more without worrying.

Ready to make your weekly meal prep easier? With this electric Dutch oven from Instant Pot, you can braise, slow cook, sear or sauté foods. The cast-iron Dutch oven cooking pot is said to allow for exact temperature and time control, so your recipes turn out perfect every time.