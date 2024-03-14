Exclusive: Amazon announces first-ever U.S. spring sale — shop early deals starting at $11

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon has announced exclusively to Shop TODAY that it will be launching a Big Spring Sale, a savings event that will run from March 20 to 25, 2024. Previously launched in the United Kingdom in 2023, this is the first time the retailer has done a sales event in the United States in the spring. This is the third major sales event from the retailer, happening ahead of its annual Prime Day, which typically falls in July, and October's Prime Early Deal Days.

But you don’t have to wait until next week to score major deals, Adrianna Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share all of the deals about the upcoming event, along with a sneak peak at the thousands of items that will be on sale — and we even have exclusive deals for readers that are live right now.

From discounted French skin care to a pair of cushioned slip-ons that are perfect for spring travel, we’re kicking off this sale event with finds hand-picked by our team. To shop these TODAY-exclusive deals, just keep scrolling.

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals seen on TODAY

When you don't know what to wear, a bodysuit is a great go-to. Brach says it's the best kind of shirt — unlike other tees, this one will stay tucked in and creates no visible lines from bunched-up fabric. For less than $15, this classic style is easy to layer with a cardigan or jacket for spring, and pairs with everything from sweats or jeans to skirts.

Want early access to this deal? TODAY readers can get 40% off now through March 25 with the code: 40TODAYMANGO

Dearfoams is a female-founded brand that has been around for 76 years. In fact, the founder created the United States' first machine washable slipper in 1948! These days, the brand is taking their expertise in cushioned footwear to these super lightweight loafers. Each shoe weighs less than a pound, and they're made with arch support to be extra comfortable and shock-absorbent. The breathable, flexible knit comes in so many cute colors and half sizes. They're machine washable, of course, and slip on and off, which makes them a smart buy ahead of spring travel season.

TODAY readers can score 30% off now through March 25 with the code: 30TODAYDEAR

Bioderma is a longtime French beauty brand that recently went viral on social media. The micellar water is the hero of the line, and Brach says she's personally been using it for over a decade. The face oil cleanser is a new launch that breaks down makeup and cleans without stripping the skin. The cleansing oil is a "shower essential" according to Brach, who says it soothes dry and itchy skin and also doubles as a shave oil. The balm is another dry skin savior to snag coming out of the winter season when our skin is lacking moisture.

TODAY readers can get 25% off now through March 19 with the code: 25TDYSHOWBIO

This stain remover with over 50,000 ratings is a must-buy for any of those inevitable spills or mishaps. It’s small enough to fit in your purse, works lightening fast and the brand says it’s effective to treat most stains and fabrics including clothing, carpet and upholstery — Brach says she uses it on everything! It can get out stains both fresh and dried, including coffee, berries, grease, dirt, blood, wine and grass marks. Just spray, blot, rinse and watch the stains disappear.

Plus, TODAY readers can score 25% off a two-pack now through March 19 with the code: 25TODAYSTAIN

An air purifier is essential during allergy season — and year-round! Right now, you can score over $100 off one of the best options on the market from Molekule. According to the brand, this captures 99.97% of mold particles, pet dander, pollen, smoke, dust, bacteria, viruses and more that are lurking in your air and worsening its quality. Designed for areas up to 250 square feet, it's perfect for bedrooms, offices and more. You can control it from your phone or Alexa device and actually keep track of how it's working in your home over time.

Ready to snag this deal? TODAY readers can get 30% off now through March 19 with the code: TODAY30

This is one of those things that's just so smart to buy while they're on sale because you're always going to need AA batteries at some point. These have a 10-year shelf life, so it's the kind of thing you can buy in bulk and have peace of mind since you won't need a restock for potentially a decade.

Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, TODAY readers can score 20% off now through March 25 with the code: 20TODAYBASIC

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Who says you need to wear heels to look dressed up? These instantly add a polished touch to any outfit without putting your feet in an uncomfortable position. An easy style to sport come springtime, these faux leather kicks are available in a bunch of cute colors and both whole and half sizes.

Plus, TODAY readers can score 30% off now through March 25 with the code: 30TODAYFELT

One Shop TODAY editor swears by this biotin shampoo and conditioner. She says it creates volume, promotes hair growth and makes her hair feel thicker and healthier. Designed for both men and women, it's formulated with collagen, argan oil and other hero hair ingredients. If you're trying to give your locks a little extra oomph, this should do the trick.

Even better? TODAY readers can score 30% off now through March 25 with the code: 30TODAYFELT

More Amazon bestsellers

Ready to say goodbye to peeling and chipping nails this spring? This strengthener and hydrating treatment claims to improve the appearance of nails in just three days. The product even landed on the Shop TODAY bestsellers list in April.

The Shop TODAY team loves a multitasker, and this kitchen gadget does the job of five utensils in one — it’s a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner and a cutting tool. With over 15,000 ratings, this dishwasher-safe, space-saving kitchen hack is worthy of a spot in your shopping cart.

Is it time to spring clean your car? If you're ready to get into the nooks and crannies of your car interior, this gel is exactly what you need. It can sink into every groove and crevice of your steering wheel, vent, buttons and more and pull out all the dust, crumbs and dirt hiding just out of reach.

If you dread cleaning your shower, you’re going to want to scoop up this genius cleaner that does all of the hard work for you. According to the brand, you simply spray down your shower while it’s still damp and let it sit for up to 12 hours before rinsing it down — no scrubbing required.

At less than $10 per band, this set of nickel-free, tarnish-resistant rings looks way more expensive than it actually is. Available in whole and half sizes from 4 to 12, these come in gold or silver tones and are adorned with a touch of sparkle. Wear them all stacked on the same finger or spread them among your existing rings for a fun, frosted effect.

A one-and-done outfit, this frock takes the guesswork out of getting dressed this time of year. The midi-length dress pairs well with everything from sneakers and flats to boots and heels, and is breezy enough to wear well into the summer months. The style has more than 11,000 ratings on Amazon and is currently 45% off.

