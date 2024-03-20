Amazon’s first-ever spring sale is here! Shop these luxe beauty deals up to 84% off

Hooray! Amazon's first-ever Spring Sale is here with beauty deals so great they are sure to make you blush. From long-lasting lipsticks to snail mucin, we found the hottest deals to add to your beauty arsenal right now.

Whether you're searching for more luxury brands, like Rebecca Minkoff and Dolce & Gabbana, or classic beauty brands like Revlon, we've got you covered. Keep reading to score the best spring beauty deals that start at only $6.

Best skin care deals on Amazon

This cooling eye mask is so much more than just your next Halloween costume. Available in nine vibrant hues, this gel mask is designed to help with migraines, headaches, puffy eyes and more. With an adjustable head strap, this eye mask is sure to fit any head size. Also, this mask can be heated up in the microwave (if you prefer it hot) and has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews, it’s no surprise that customers love these refreshing under eye patches. Designed to treat dark circles and puffiness, these eye gels are the perfect option for an at-home spa night. These patches are currently 35% off!

Treat yourself to this fragrance-free daily facial cleanser from RoC. This deep wrinkle serum is enriched with retinol and niacinamide to help remove dirt and oils from your face. This skin care staple is currently 35% off!

This Amazon’s Choice Vitamin C facial serum that’s formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to address dark spots and make the skin look more hydrated. Amazon customers love the texture of this product, and many even say it keeps them looking younger.

This bestselling hydrating serum is formulated with snail mucin and is designed to give users a healthy, natural glow. This reparative skin care product has over 59,000 five-star reviews and comes in two sizes. Satisfied shoppers speak to the texture, shine and say it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.

This Amazon's Choice serum from Bliss is a must-have in your skin care regime. Formulated with peptides, antioxidants and retinol, according to the brand, it helps address signs of aging like texture, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, it's 48% off!

If you're in desperate need of a facial, now you can bring the spa to you. Simply fill the container with distilled or purified water and you'll enjoy up to ten minutes of relaxing steam. This face steamer comes with a five-piece skin kit and has over 14,500 five-star ratings.

Best fragrance deals on Amazon

Wake up and smell the roses (or lush white florals) with this elegant blush scent from Rebecca Minkoff. This feminine fragrance includes notes of citrus and berries, deeming it the ideal scent for spring. If you've been waiting for a great sale to splurge on a designer fragrance, now is the perfect time.

"This is a great buy. I was shocked when I opened the package and saw it was in a glass bottle. It smells amazing. Very fresh and clean. I get a lot of compliments when I wear it," raved one five-star reviewer.

Have you been eyeing this Dolce & Gabbana toilette spray for months, but refused to pay full price? Good news! This designer fragrance is currently over $20 off on Amazon for a limited time, so don't sit on this deal! With top notes of apple, cedar bellflower and Sicilian lemon, this luxurious scent will be the envy of your friends everywhere.

Best makeup deals on Amazon

At nearly 50% off, this shimmery eye shadow palette is a steal. With its 100% clean vegan formula, this makeup set is free of talc, paraben and fragrances. "Pretty vibrant colors that last a long time. I like how well it matches my skin tone," said one five-star reviewer on Amazon.

You’ll bat an eyelash at this voluminous mascara from CoverGirl. This Amazon’s Choice makeup comes in pitch black, very black, black brown and traditional black, to match your brow color. With over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this sleek mascara is sure to turn heads.

This Revlon liquid foundation is currently a whopping 65% off so get ready to jump on this fantastic deal before it’s gone. Available in over 25 shades, this hydrating foundation includes 5% squalane and hyaluronic acid.

With 30 shades to choose from, this hydrating lipstick provides a shimmery finish and metallic shine, according to the brand. This 3D shine lip product is infused with coconut oils and castor oil for a creamy, moisturizing texture.

"I wear this lipstick every day. I’ve looking for an orange color lipstick and found this here. It is exactly what I was looking for. I think I am going to get another one," said one five-star Amazon reviewer.

Stock up on this long-lasting foundation from e.l.f. that will help you achieve a beautiful, airbrushed look. Designed for all skin types, this lightweight powder comes in over two dozen shades for your desired color preference.

"Great foundation! Easy to apply, covers as little or as much as you want — quality silky powder at an amazing price point! Love it!" said one satisfied five-star reviewer on Amazon.

Looking to experiment with some colorful eyeshadow shades this spring? If so, these pencil sticks are for you. These smooth eyeshadows are easy to apply without unwanted clumping or smudging.

"Although I do not recommend sleeping in makeup-I fell asleep with my make up on one evening and when I woke up, this make up had not even smeared. The colors are great and easy to apply. There is no cross-color contamination since each one comes with its own brush. Highly recommended!" raved one verified five-star Amazon customer.

Handmade in Italy, this lightweight powder adjusts to your skin tone and is formulated to your skin tone and is formulated with antioxidants to provide a super healthy glow. This buildable foundation is available in nine shades and has over 18,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. Satisfied customers mention that it is not heavy on their skin and appreciate the silky feel.

Best hair care deals on Amazon

These ceramic hair rollers from Kitsch will leave you with beautiful, full waves and curls. Designed for all hair types, this eight-pack set includes three-different sized rollers to accommodate short, medium and long hair.

At over 50% off, you won't want to brush off this deal! This One Step Volumizer from Revlon also functions as a hair dryer and hot air brush so it's a great option for travel. With over 376,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no secret this hair care tool is a favorite of women everywhere. Satisfied Amazon customers speak to the ease of use, quick drying time and speed of the hairdryer.

Whether you're headed to the office or brunch with friends, this sleek flat iron will instantly become your go-to hair tool. This ceramic straightener features a rotating dial, digital LED display and heat settings up to 455 F. Designed for all hair types and heats up in only seconds, it's no wonder this product has over 5,000 five-star ratings.

If you feel the need for speed, this hair dryer is for you. With an airflow of 26 m/s and a speed of 110,000 RPM, this ceramic hair diffuser will help dry your lovely locks in no time. The best part? It's currently nearly 40% off.

How we chose the best Amazon beauty deals

The Shop TODAY team rounded up the best skin care, fragrance, makeup and hair care deals on Amazon using a few methods: filtering our searches for top-rated products, reading through hundreds of shopper reviews and staying up to date on all things Amazon to help you score these great savings.