Amy Poehler once said, “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” We all aspire to find that one friend who we can laugh about anything with, like Tina Fey and Amy. Squad goals for sure.

Celebrate your BFF this holiday season by picking them up something special. From personalized photo bracelets to messages in a bottle, we’ve found several unique gifts for your bestie that put the classic friendship bracelet to shame (you’ll find our elevated bracelet selects below).

Whether your best pal is a total fashion girl, yoga enthusiast or huge foodie, keep reading as we’ve found the perfect gifts for your ride or die. Let’s toast to your better half!

Gifts for best friends

This adorable booklet includes fill-in-the-blank lines to help describe why your bestie is your #1. This personalized gift will have them crying tears of joy into 2023. Get the tissues ready.

Send a secret message to your bestie with this stainless steel Morse code bracelet. Packaged in a luxurious box, it includes a decoder card so the recipient can easily read their message. Rated five stars by 80 percent of reviewers, one happy customer raved, “This bracelet is made beautifully. Thin and dainty. They have so many variations of this bracelet, I’m going to buy one a month!”

Ask yourself, “Does this journal spark inspiration?” Perfect for the spiritual sister in your life, the creative juices will flow once your friend begins jotting down their deepest thoughts and lifelong dreams. The journal includes prompts to get them started, such as to “take a risk” and “create something inspired by nature.” Write on, my friend.

Available in over a dozen festive scents including Christmas cookie, holly berry and toasted marshmallow, tell your friend, “I candle you how much you mean to me,” when you present them this precious handmade gift. Rated an average of five stars on Etsy.

We all have that one friend who wears more jewelry than the women of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” This faux leather storage case is the perfect place for your bestie to store all her precious jewels. It can fit into any designer bag or suitcase and features a cute rainbow design.

This set of two scrunchies from Uncommon Goods is both fashionable and resourceful — it has a hidden pocket to store the essentials. Who said cute accessories can’t be practical, too?

Though your friend may not be smooching Blake Shelton under the mistletoe like Gwen Stefani, this bubble pop lip gloss will still leave your bestie with the most enviable lips — just like the songstress. It’s available in five shades of red and pink, including Sweet Tooth (natural peach), Dolled Up (baby pink) and All My Love (warm berry).

Express your deepest gratitude with these heartfelt messages in a bottle from Message Pill Co. Each piece of paper includes a daily dose of friendship with 50 pre-written notes. Have your best pal open one capsule a day and they’ll immediately be reminded of how much your friendship means.

This set includes four 22-ounce BPA-free tumblers with straws in an assortment of colors, including Mint, Peach, Marigold and Teal. Perfect to use for your upcoming girls’ trip to the Bahamas or chilling poolside.

For the yogi in your life who does downward dog more than your cockapoo, this marbled yoga ball offers extra support and extension when stretching or completing a pose. Namaste.

Show your bestie you have her back with this rainbow “ride or die” bracelet from Little Words Project. Rated an average of 4.9 stars, it’s handcrafted and elastic, so it stretches. Available in sizes S/M and M/L.

Choose your favorite selfie and upload to MintandLily.com for the ultimate best friend bracelet. Your bestie won’t be able to stop staring at the adorable photo of the two of you every time she looks down at her wrist. The bracelet is available in blue, white, black and pink.

Support your friend’s business endeavors by purchasing this adorable piece of jewelry. It was created in collaboration with the Tory Burch Foundation to encourage women to embrace and honor their ambitions.

For the friend who enjoys a glass of vino in the evening, they’ll love these cute wine-inspired soaps. This set of four bars allows your bestie to breathe in relaxing fragrances such as citrus for “chardonnay,” and berries, plums and apples for “pinot noir.” You had me at merlot…

You’ll be thanking us a brunch for finding the perfect gift for your friend who likes to start their Saturday with a refreshing morning cocktail. Drop one of these sugar cubes into a glass of bubbly and poof — they have a mimosa or bellini.

Your gal pal will be smiling from ear to ear when she unboxes this gorgeous set. This relaxing box includes a premium soy wax vanilla candle, nourishing mango/pomegranate bath bomb and much more.

What’s up, bud? Show your best pal how much you care with this single cherry blossom rose from Rosepops. One satisfied customer said, “My recipient loved the arrangement!” We think your bestie will too.

Give the gift of relaxation this season with this Pinch Provisions wind down kit. This set contains eight essential items to unwind, including a facial cleanser towelette, sleep mask and facial roller. Your bestie will love creating an at-home spa with these rejuvenating products.

Gift your budding baker bestie this delicious collection from Uncommon Goods. The gourmet box of cookies includes fun flavors like apple crumble, marble fudge and even drunken grandma.

For the fashion-forward friend who was voted “best dressed” in high school, they’ll love this no-fuss pleated crossbody bag. It fits all the everyday essentials like a phone, keys and wallet. Available in taupe, blush and sand.

Keep your bestie warm all winter long with this 65- by 50-inch fleece blanket. Available in a variety of colors including coral blue, purple and merlot red, they’ll think of you every time they plop down on the couch and get cozy.

Accessorize your friend’s apartment with “The Fashion Book,” which makes the ultimate coffee table topper. This bestsellintg hardcover by Phaidon Press showcases more than 500 of fashion’s greatest names.

Gift the puppy lover in your life a bougie cabana tent for their precious pooch. It features an adorable banana leaf pattern and will protect cute pups from the hot sun.

According to Makerwine, only 14 percent of wineries in California have female head winemakers. Celebrate the stellar females in your life with this six-pack wine set that includes red, white and sparkling wines — all from women-owned or women-led wineries. Raise a glass and toast to entrepreneurship with your BFF.

We’ve got a winner for your animal-loving bestie! This “Adopt a Llama” gift from the World Wildlife Foundation includes a soft plush of the adopted animal, formal adoption certification, full-color photo of your species with interesting facts and personalized acknowledgment letter to your gift recipient. If you provide an email for your friend, they will also receive a printable, personalized adoption certificate.

This cheese board shaped like a turntable is the ideal gift for the bestie who sings in the shower like she’s Taylor Swift. Made from nickel, stainless steel, wood and slate, this creative serving board features a hidden slicer. Hint: “put the needle on the record."

Illuminate your long-distance friendship with this unique lamp. Download an app, tap the lamp on the app and send a color to friends and family to let them know you’re thinking of them.

Do you and your bestie love to binge the newest rom-coms on Peacock? Then this popcorn and movie set is just what they need. Everything they’ll want for an epic movie night is included, such as a cookbook for movie lovers, Utah-grown popcorn yellow kernels and delicious white cheddar seasoning. Also, they can test their film knowledge with the included 140 cards from Ridley Games Room Movie Buff Quiz. Winner picks the next movie to watch.

For the most pearl-fect person in your life, these freshwater pearls will go nicely with any festive holiday dresses or shoes.

Brighten your bestie’s day with this BFF gift box from Goodly. Contents include a book on crap dates, girls tote bag and more.

Featuring vibrant prints created from the artwork of young adults with autism, these Alivia pajamas will warm both their heart and body this season. Not only are these ultra-soft with a stretchy waistband, but this sleepwear includes hang tags with the original artwork, creator bio and story behind the print.

If you’re searching for a splurge gift for your No. 1, look no further. These crystal light-filled drops are 14K gold and handcrafted to order. Available in small, medium and large for the optimum fit.

